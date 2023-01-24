Annacurra reflect on a busy season at successful dinner dance

May O’Brien receives club person of the year award
A wonderful night of celebration was enjoyed by members of Annacurra GAA and camogie clubs last weekend in the Arklow Bay Hotel when both clubs joined together to reflect on a busy and successful 2022.
It was a magical season for the Intermediate camogie team as they made the step up to Senior following a fantastic campaign that culminated with a fine victory over Avondale in the decider.
Add to that a Junior shield final appearance and a Minor shield title in the last few weeks and it is clear to see that this is a club on the rise in a big way.
The inspirational Colleen Clune was presented with the Intermediate player of the year award at the speical night last weekend. Tracey Nolan scooped the Junior award and Laci-Jane Shannon was presented with the young player of the year gong. Anne Lambert and Colin O Driscoll accepted the club people of the year award.
An appearance and commendable performance in the D’Arcy Sand Intermediate football championship final has to be seen as a hugely positive achievement for the men’s team while a thriving underage structure gives hope for a very successful future.
The very impressive Dylan Doyle was unveiled as the Intermediate player of the year while Adrian Shannon collected the young player of the year trophy.
Annacurra legend May O’Brien was presented with the club person of the year award.
Awards:
Club person: May O’Brien
IFC player of the year: Dylan Doyle
Intermediate most improved player of the year: Evan Doyle
Intermediate young player of the year: Conor Byrne
Junior player of the year: Adrian Shannon
Junior most improved player of the year: Brian Shannon
Junior young player of the year: Cian Fitzgerald
Intermediate camogie player of the year: Colleen Clune
Junior player: Tracey Nolan
Most improved player of the year: Claire Byrne
Young player of the year: Laci-Jane Shannon
Club people: Anne Lambert and Colin O Driscoll.