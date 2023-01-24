Annacurra reflect on a busy season at successful dinner dance

Kathleen McAlister presents Colleen Clune with the Annacurra Camogie Intermediate player of the year award.

Kathleen McAlister presents Colin O'Driscoll and Anne Lambert with the Annacurra club persons of the year award.

Wicklow County Chairman Damien Byrne presents the Annacurra GAA club person of the year award to May O'Brien.

Wicklow County Chairman Damien Byrne and Annacurra Chairperson Michael Doyle present the Annacurra GAA most improved Junior player award to Brian Shannon.

Colin O'Driscoll presents Tracey Murphy with the Annacurra camogie Junior player of the year award.

Sarah Lifely presents Laci-Jane Shannon with the Annacurra Camogie young player of the year award.

Wicklow County Chairman Damien Byrne presents the Annacurra GAA Intermediate player of the year award to Dylan Doyle.

Wicklow County Chairman Damien Byrne and Annacurra Chairperson Michael Doyle present the Annacurra GAA most improved Intermediate player award to Evan Doyle at the Annacurra GAA Club dinner dance in the Arklow Bay Hotel last weekend.

Adrian Shannon receives the Junior player of theb year award from Wicklow County Chairman Damien Byrne and Annacurra Chairperson Michael Doyle.

The Annacurra Camogie squad celebrate a successful year at the club's dinner dance in the Arklow Bay Hotel.

A wonderful night of celebration was enjoyed by members of Annacurra GAA and camogie clubs last weekend in the Arklow Bay Hotel when both clubs joined together to reflect on a busy and successful 2022.

It was a magical season for the Intermediate camogie team as they made the step up to Senior following a fantastic campaign that culminated with a fine victory over Avondale in the decider.

Add to that a Junior shield final appearance and a Minor shield title in the last few weeks and it is clear to see that this is a club on the rise in a big way.

The inspirational Colleen Clune was presented with the Intermediate player of the year award at the speical night last weekend. Tracey Nolan scooped the Junior award and Laci-Jane Shannon was presented with the young player of the year gong. Anne Lambert and Colin O Driscoll accepted the club people of the year award.

An appearance and commendable performance in the D’Arcy Sand Intermediate football championship final has to be seen as a hugely positive achievement for the men’s team while a thriving underage structure gives hope for a very successful future.

The very impressive Dylan Doyle was unveiled as the Intermediate player of the year while Adrian Shannon collected the young player of the year trophy.

Annacurra legend May O’Brien was presented with the club person of the year award.

Awards:

Club person: May O’Brien

IFC player of the year: Dylan Doyle

Intermediate most improved player of the year: Evan Doyle

Intermediate young player of the year: Conor Byrne

Junior player of the year: Adrian Shannon

Junior most improved player of the year: Brian Shannon

Junior young player of the year: Cian Fitzgerald

Intermediate camogie player of the year: Colleen Clune

Junior player: Tracey Nolan

Most improved player of the year: Claire Byrne

Young player of the year: Laci-Jane Shannon

Club people: Anne Lambert and Colin O Driscoll.