Annacurra crowned U14 Division 2 camogie champions after victory over gallant Arklow Rocks

Annacurra 7-7

Arklow Rocks 1-1

Annacurra were crowned the U14 Division 2 camogie champions after an emphatic win over Arklow Rocks on a hot and humid Monday night in Ballinakill.

The impressive midfield pairing of Annacurra’s Danielle Shannon and Charlotte Doyle proved to be the difference, with their direct running and immaculate playmaking causing Arklow Rocks problems from the off.

Annacurra opened the scoring inside the first minute after Charlotte Doyle’s free dropped into the path of Ruby Horan, who made no mistake, tapping home from close range.

Doyle immediately followed up with another point before Annacurra found their second goal of the evening just after the fifth minute. Danielle Shannon’s menacing run resulted in a shot from distance which was saved well by Elsa Byrne in the Rocks net.

Sadly, for her and her side, Lucy Weld was alert and finished off the rebound.

Three quick fire points from Danielle Shannon stretched Annacurra’s lead further in the minutes following.

Despite the score line, there were some notable performances from Arklow Rocks. Sinead McCarthy and Ava Wolohan worked tirelessly throughout the game, trying to put an end to the relentless Annacurra attacks.

Half-forward Zoe Byrne also looked dangerous on the ball, and she was constantly looking to make things happen for the Arklow outfit.

Anytime the Rocks did find their way into the Annacurra half, they were met by some strong and resolute defending from the likes of Bethany Chard and Alannah Murphy.

Just before the interval, Annacurra found their third goal of the game and it was Lucy Weld in the right place at the right time to add to her side’s tally.

Ruby Horan’s point on the stroke of half-time sent Annacurra into the interval with a 3-5 to 0-0 lead.

Danielle Shannon wasted no time as the ball was thrown in for the second half as she raced through the Rocks’ backline before slotting over her fourth point of the game.

Charlotte Doyle added another point from a free before a terrific strike from Alannah Murphy stretched her side’s lead.

Doyle then added a goal of her own, rattling the back of the net from just outside the square.

Arklow Rocks did find their first score of the game with a well taken free from Maeve O’Donovan.

A goal also came the way of the Rocks after constant pressure in the final quarter of the affair resulted in a goal from Alaoise Geraghty.

With it looking like Arklow Rocks might have had the final say, Alannah Murphy and Ruby Horan added two further goals to Annacurra’s tally to crown them Division 2 league champions.

Annacurra: Holly Byrne; Maya O’Driscoll, Sadhbh Agnew, Hannah Redmond; Emma Kirwan, Bethany Chard, Hannah Murphy (2-0); Danielle Shannon (0-4), Charlotte Doyle (1-2); Ruby Horan (2-1), Liadin Agnew, Georgia Horan; Heidi Keogh, Holly Smith, Lucy Weld (2-0). Subs: Kate Healy for Emma Kirwan (35).

Arklow Rock Parnells: Elsa Byrne; Freya Molloy, Kitty Byrne, Annie Breslin; Olivia Byrne, Sinead McCarthy; Sadhbh Fitzgibbon; Alaoise Geraghty (1-0), Ava Wolohan; Maeve O’Donovan (0-1), Zoe Byrne, Lucy Forde; Niamh McGeachan, Leah Mellon, Aoibhe Merrigan Carroll. Subs: Abbie Reid Furlong for Olivia Byrne (35), Carla Redmond for Sadhbh Fitzgibbon (43), Laoise Mellon for Aoibhe Merrigan Carroll (50), Ciara Gavaghan for Annie Breslin (50), Olivia Burke for Olivia Byrne (55).

Referee: Con O Ceadaigh (Kilcoole)

