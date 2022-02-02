Andy turns the tide for Wicklow in Kehoe Shield final

Martin O' Brien with his family including his mother, May, who couldn't attend the game on Sunday but kept up to date with all the news on the phone.

Wicklow 1-19

Louth 0-15

Wicklow captain Martin O’Brien probably summed up the general mood best when speaking following the presentation of the Kehoe Shield by Pat Dunne, on behalf of the Leinster Council.

“The Wicklow hurling family are seldom in receipt of trophies of any kind, so I proudly accept this Shield on behalf of this new look Wicklow team,” said the Annacurra man.

Eamonn Scallan’s side overcame the visitors from the Wee County in a comfortable manner in the end to win by 1-19 to 0-15 but it took a big step up in their performance in the final quarter to take the spoils from the spirited visitors.

The Louth men were five points in arrears at half-time at 0-12 to 0-7 but came back very strongly in the third quarter to level the game at 0-12 each coming up to the halfway stage in the second half.

Wicklow introduced Andy O’Brien, Kieran Conway and Jacques McCall at this stage while Seanie Germaine restored the Wicklow lead from a free, and when Andy pointed with his first possession it was the signal for Wicklow to go up a gear and drive on for victory.

Seanie Germaine put the home side ahead in the opening minute of the game when he pointed a free and Bill O’Brien added another from play a minute later.

However, Louth began to dominate in the middle third of the field and had gone ahead after eight minutes to lead by 0-3 to 0-2. Their scores came from Darren Geoghegan (2) and half back Sean Hodgkins.

Louth appeared to have an advantage in physique and some of the younger players on the home side struggled for a while at this stage in the game.

Midfielder Mark Murphy levelled matters at 0-3 after ten minutes and the next 15 minutes developed into a free-taking shoot-out between Seanie Germaine and Louth’s Darren Geoghegan with the Wicklow man converting four as against three for the Louth sharpshooter.

A strong breeze downfield blowing into the town goal began to take its toll in Wicklow’s favour and the home side notched further points from play from George O’Brien, John Toomey (a fine overhead catch and immediate strike), an Aaron Byrne point set up by George O’Brien and a Shaun Cranley score, from an interception, left Wicklow ahead by five points as the game entered added time.

Seanie Germaine (from another free) and Mark Gahan from play exchanged points before the break to leave the home side leading by 0-12 to 0-7.

Cian Staunton and Brandon Ryan were introduced by Wicklow for the second half.

The influence of the wind appeared to be greater than we thought as Louth dominated the first ten minutes of the second half and two points from play by half-back Jamie McDonnell and three points from centre forward Darren Geoghegan (one free, one 65 and another from play) had the sides level at 0-12 each 13 minutes into the second half.

In addition, Louth corner-forward Andrew Macken had messed up an almost certain major when he lost control of the ball with the goal at his mercy. His colleague Mark Gahan had also shot wide when well-placed for a goal.

Wicklow had yet to score in this half and were in trouble. The introduction of Andy O’Brien, Jack Doyle and Kieran Conway had an almost immediate effect. Louth full-back Donal Ryan had been in control in front of goal, but he found Andy difficult to control.

Seanie Germaine pointed a free to restore the Wicklow lead and Andy O’Brien scored two points from play. Wicklow were far more competitive in the middle third of the field from here to the finish.

Seanie Germaine converted a 65 but two pointed frees from Darren Geoghegan kept the Wee County in touch.

However, the destination of the Keogh Shield was decided in the 28th minute. Great work in midfield by Shane Browne saw him land in a long ball on Andy O’Brien, who set up Kieran Conway for the only goal of the game.

Andy almost got another when he got a touch on a long delivery from John Toomey, but the ball went wide of the post.

Wicklow now drove on for victory with further points from play by Andy O’Brien (2) and John Toomey.

The Wee County responded with two further Darren Geoghegan points from frees leaving Wicklow comfortable winners on a score of 1-19 to 0-15.

Eamon Scallon is all too aware that there is still a hill to climb but a win is a win.

Wicklow: Bob Fitzgerald; Tommy Collins, Ciaran Harmon, Martin O’Brien; James Byrne, Ciaran Breen, Shane Browne; Shaun Cranley (0-1), Mark Murphy (0-1); John Toomey (0-2), Seanie Germaine (0-8, 6f, 2 65s) Aaron Byrne (0-1); Torna Mulconry, George O’Brien (0-1), Bill O’Brien (0-1). Subs: Cian Staunton, Brandon Ryan, Andy O’Brien (0-4), Jack Doyle, Kieran Conway, Tom O’Brien.

Louth: Ruairi Morrissey; Danny Morgan, Donal Ryan, Stephan Hoey; Sean Hodgkins 0-2), Conor Quigley, Jamie McDonnell (0-2); Peter Fortune, Feidhleim Joyce; Seanie Crosbie, Darren Geoghegan (0-10, 8f, 1 65), Niall Keenan; Mark Gahan (0-1), Gareth Hall, Andrew Mackin. Subs; Andrew Smith, Ronan Mulholland, Ricky McKeown, Eddie Condon, Liam Molloy.

Referee: Padraig Dunne (Laois)