Andrew Moran relishing his adventure in Brighton & Hove Albion

Andrew Moran hates seagulls. But he loves Seagulls. The 18-year-old Dubliner is making waves at Brighton & Hove Albion, having joined the Premier League side from Bray Wanderers in 2020.

Moran signed a new three-year deal at Brighton, who – like Bray – are also nicknamed the Seagulls; in August having greatly impressed boss Graham Potter.

Potter’s side are flying high at the moment; sitting in fourth in the table above Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool and Moran is a wide-eyed youngster taking it all in – while plotting his own plans to break into Potter’s plans.

On February 28, 2020, Moran became Bray’s youngest ever goalscorer when he netted against Wexford FC at the Carlisle Grounds. It was the stuff of dreams but then a global pandemic snatched away Moran’s chance to follow that up. Football ceased but thankfully Moran had already showcased his skills enough to earn him a move to the Amex Stadium.

Covid 19 was challenging for everybody, but Moran found himself in a new country with a new lifestyle amidst the height of the pandemic. With all that now in the rear-view mirror, Moran can enjoy the city and it feels a bit like a home away from home being surrounded by many other Irish lads.

‘It’s really good like,’ Moran reflected. ‘Moving over was really tough, being away from family and all so it really helps that it’s a nice place to live. We get good weather down here compared to a lot of the rest of England. I really like it here.

‘I was with a host family when I was a scholar for the last two years but now I’ve moved out to a flat with another lad off the team.

‘It’s really good. I’ve played with Leigh (Kavanagh) at Bray since I was U-12s I think. We’ve Leigh, Ev (Evan Ferguson), (James) Furlong – Killian (Cahill) as well off (Shamrock) Rovers is over now so there is a good few of us. It’s really good. It makes it almost feel like you’re back at home when you’re talking to them.’

With Covid-19 denying him the chance to leave a bigger legacy at Bray (much like seagulls steal his food – hence his hatred of them), Moran does wish he could have had more chances to shine in a Bray jersey but time – which he admits has flown by since joining Brighton – is a great healer.

‘I was loving it at the time (with Bray). Me and Leigh had done the pre-season with the first team and the season before; I came on twice I think but we weren’t really involved with the squad full-time. The pre-season for that season, me and Leigh were with them the whole time and we were loving it because we were only 16, I think, and we were playing with these men; it was really good. And obviously after scoring, I just wanted to have more, and it was so unfortunate the way it turned out.

‘It’s a funny one - certain things do feel like they were ages ago. Coming over feels like years ago but it feels like it’s flown by football-wise. The first years in the pandemic were quite tough because it was so much harder for family or friends to come over. It was so hard to get home as well, it’s a lot easier now that I’m more settled. I can pop home on little weekends when I want, and family can come over much easier.’

Those family members are probably constantly on standby to book flights. Moran has now featured twice for the first team and Potter has spoken of him possibly featuring even more in 2022/23. Moran is definitely blossoming with Brighton which is backed up by the new contract they offered.

‘It’s been really good. The first year, I was with the U18s a lot and we had a really good season; we won the league cup. Last year, I made my first-team debut and was with the U23s a lot and then this year, I managed to get a few minutes of the Carabao Cup game and I’m playing with the 23s a lot and I feel like I’m playing much better football than I was last year. I feel like I’m able for the standard and I can hopefully push on this year and see what I can do.

‘I had only signed a deal the year before as well, so they didn’t really have to do it; it was a bit of a surprise when they said it to me. But it’s really good. It makes me feel like they really trust me and see a future for me here. I was really happy when they made the offer.’

Even with those two first-team appearances under his belt and being a regular feature in first-team training to aid them with match preparation, there are still sometimes when Moran can’t believe that this is his reality.

‘Especially the first game last year; we played Cardiff away and the gaffer told me to get warm with about half an hour to go and I was thinking ‘are you sure you mean me?’’ It was mad. It was proper nerve-wrecking. This year, I think having that experience last year really helped me because I really wanted to come on but last year, I was nervous and scared and didn’t want to mess up. This year, I wanted to show everyone what I can do. Hopefully I can get a few more appearances if possible but they were really good experiences; I really enjoyed them.

‘The one thing that gets me is when I see Moran on the back of a jersey from the Carabao Cup games. That’s mad to me. Growing up back home, I’d always get an Arsenal jersey and get Moran on the back of it and now it’s actually being done for real – it is a pinch me moment.’

Moran is a die-hard Gunner. His two appearances for Potter have been in the Carabao Cup and – as fate would have it – Brighton go to the Emirates in the next round of that competition. Despite his split loyalties, Moran is adamant that he will always support Brighton when the pair clash.

He is flexible in where he plays on the pitch but is undoubtedly most comfortable with the ball at his feet. When he gets involved in first-team training, he absorbs like a sponge as he looks to learn from the likes of Champions League and Premier League winner Adam Lallana.

‘I’ve been more of an advanced playmaker; a number 10. I like to get on the ball and make things happen and make passes to break teams down. I’ll score a few goals as well, but I can play a lot of different positions. I played out on the wing a lot last year because I was one of the younger lads and there were very good midfielders last year – a few of them have gone out on loan now which has kind of helped me get back into midfield. I feel like I can do a good few jobs but I’m just a creative player that likes to make things happen.

‘He’s definitely one (Lallana). I honestly don’t think I’ve ever seen him get tackled in training. He’s so clever with the ball – he always makes the right decision. But you can take little bits from all of them because it’s just the standard that they set. When you go over there, if you can try to match them, then you’re doing well and then when you go back to 23’s; if you bring those same standards, it will just make you 10 times the player.’

If Moran does reach that level, he hopes it is noticed at international level. He has represented the Boys in Green in the past and is itching to do so again. That is one of his ambitions this campaign, as well as doing all he can in a Brighton shirt too.

‘This campaign, they’re flying (Ireland U-21s). They’re in that play-off and will hopefully qualify. It would be unreal to get into this campaign but I’m still eligible for the next one, I think. I just want to keep pushing on and do as well as I can at Brighton to help me get involved because playing for Ireland is just unreal. You can’t put it into words; it’s just so good. That’s definitely on the back of my mind.

‘I think hopefully with the 23s; I’ll try and assert myself as a good player in the 23s league. I’ll try and get as many goals and assists as I can. We know that the first-team staff watch the 23s games so I’ll hopefully impress them. I’d love to train with the first team a lot and keep learning off them in training. I think I want to keep progressing this year and see what happens.’

Moran may not like seagulls. But the Seagulls love him.