Andrew Moran relishing his adventure in Brighton & Hove Albion

Former Seagull thriving since his move from Bray in 2020

Andrew Moran during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin in 2021. Expand

Andrew Moran during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin in 2021.

Daniel Gorman

Andrew Moran hates seagulls. But he loves Seagulls. The 18-year-old Dubliner is making waves at Brighton & Hove Albion, having joined the Premier League side from Bray Wanderers in 2020.

Moran signed a new three-year deal at Brighton, who – like Bray – are also nicknamed the Seagulls; in August having greatly impressed boss Graham Potter.

