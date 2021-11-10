An Tóchar’s promise and potential comes good with narrow victory over Hollywood

Pat Murphy (sponsor) and County Chairman Martin Fitzgerald present the IFC cup to An Tóchar captains Eoin Murphy and Stephen Connor after victory over Hollywood in the County Grounds.

The An Tóchar players celebrate after their victory over Hollywood in the 2021 IFC final in Aughrim.

An Tóchar 1-11

Hollywood 1-9

An Tóchar made a welcome return to the top table of Wicklow club football last weekend when they overcame a brave and battling Hollywood side in the D’Arcy Sand Intermediate Football Championship final in the County Grounds.

While looking the better team for patches of this game, Séan Nolan’s side certainly didn’t have it their own way against Jarlath Gilroy’s Hollywood and but for some missed opportunities that came their way, the cup could well have been heading westwards rather than up into the hills. That was how close this game was at the death.

It wasn’t so tight at half-time when An Tóchar took a six-point lead into the dressing rooms at 1-7 to 0-4 having recovered from an electric start for Hollywood to put on a beautiful display of confident football with Jordan Brady and JP Nolan catching the eye at one end and Gavin Kenny, Eoghan Marah, Gavin Fogarty, Brendan Kennedy and Matt Nolan playing key roles further back.

But full credit to Hollywood who fought their way to trail by two early in the second half, but they wouldn’t return to that position again until close to the final whistle when the An Tóchar momentum and belief seemed to just refuse point blank to suffer defeat.

Stephen Kearney started this game like a train. The Hollywood full-forward lofted over the opening two scores of the game with the help of quality play from Conor Burke and John Tehan-Burke for the first, and Robert Houlihan for the second as the ’Wood opened up a two-point advantage early on.

But An Tóchar gathered their thoughts and started to play some football. Jordan Brady was particularly prominent in the first half, performing the role of a conductor around the middle third.

After one or two false starts, the An Tóchar delivery into their inside line was simply delicious. Stunningly floated balls drifted nonchalantly off the outside of boots on low trajectories to thwart the breeze that was blowing down the field towards the dressing rooms.

Good work from Darragh Fee to turn over a Hollywood ball provided An Tóchar with their first opoortunity and Niall Sheahan took it after he had claimed a mark, went short, took it back and fired over.

The excellent Oisín Cullen drew the sides level moments later by way of some very interesting tag running between himself and Conor Davis up through the middle of the field.

Things were even enough at this stage, but Hollywood fired wide from a distance after seven and were finding it tricky to get in through a well marshalled defence.

The heavy ground didn’t JP Nolan’s free taking from the floor any favours and he dragged his first effort wide, but he recovered superbly to notch a beauty from a tight angle from play to give An Tóchar a lead they would never relinquish.

Matt Nolan made it 0-4 to 0-2 but Kearney fired over a free he won himself from Luke Kenny to reduce the margin to a single point.

However, that sublime delivery of ball from An Tóchar was about to pay serios dividends when Jordan Brady was picked out. The centre forward fed JP Nolan and the ball was in the back of the Hollywood net with 16 on the clock, 1-4 to 0-3.

Jordan Brady took over the free-taking and split the posts but An Tóchar lost Conor McKenna then before Nolan went wide off the left after 24.

An Tóchar were in fine form at this stage and pushed on with points from Oisín Cullen and Nolan with the fist but a Kearney free would give Hollywood a lift as thy headed for the dressing rooms trailing by those six points, 1-7 to 0-4.

With the wind now at their backs, the majority of those in Aughrim expected the Roundwood men to push on. But there seemed to be a collective memory loss of who An Tóchar were playing. There hasn’t been a Hollywood team lined out that has ever rolled over in any game at any level and they certainly weren’t going to start last Sunday.

Ben O’Keeffe found Kearney who fed Robert Houlihan and Anthony Nolan was spreading his arms wide for a penalty before most of the patrons in Aughrim had returned to their seats from their trips to the shops or the toilets.

Kearney, as almost always, proved devastatingly accurate, firing home right up the middle of the An Tóchar goal. The lead was down to three. An Tóchar mouths started to dry. There was going to be nothing easy here.

A wider apiece followed before Harry Wilson and Shane Kelly robbed a promising An Tóchar attack and soon after Robert Kelly punched over and we were back to a two-point game.

Promise and potential means nothing unless you can deliver. All eyes were now on An Tóchar.

JP Nolan fires over for some relative breathing space. Gavin Fogarty goes wide with a free, but Brendan Kennedy showed real leadership by popping up and fisting over to make it 1-9 to 1-5.

Hollywood were coming strong but brought Peter Byrne into the game with poor shots in the second half but they closed the gap to three when Kearney pointed a free won by Mikey Healy.

Jarlath Gilroy sent in Éoin Burke after the second water break and the experienced servant made a significantly positive impact.

An Tóchar were starting to run down blind alleys and Oisín Cullen was overturned when he became isolate by the hungry Hollywood defence.

But An Tóchar were able to rob their own ball, and JP Nolan dispossessed Robert Houlihan and Niall Sheahan profited a few passes later when he fired over.

Hollywood came asking all sorts of questions but could only register a wide and coughed up a free from a short Colin Tutty 45 before Houlihan and Kearney (free) closed that gap back to two at 1-10 to 1-8.

Oisín Cullen scored an outstanding point after 55 minutes, the kind of point that deserves to win games, but Colin Tutty kept the pressure on with a converted 45.

An Tóchar attacked but were blocked. Hollywood swept up the field but fired wide from a potential goal chance and that would be that.

An Tóchar have stepped out of the wilderness. Their promise and potential have been realised. They need to steady and find their footing at Senior and power on and they most certainly have the personnel and structure to do just that.

Hollywood lost very little in this defeat. They played their part in a thoroughly enjoyable final and will be there or thereabouts this time next year (hopefully a little earlier, perhaps) without a shadow of a doubt.

An Tóchar: Peter Byrne; Luke Kenny, Gavin Kenny, Eoghan Marah; Gavin Fogarty, Brendan Kennedy (0-1), Eoin Murphy; Oisín Cullen (0-3), Matt Nolan (0-1); Conor Davis, Jordan Brady (0-1, f), Darragh Fee; Conor McKenna, JP Nolan (1-3), Niall Sheahan (0-2). Subs: Ger Byrne for C McKenna (21, inj), James Cardiff for D Fee (42), Ciarán Murphy for C Davis (45), Stephen Connor for J Brady (55, inj).

Hollywood: Colin Tutty (0-1, 45); Shane Kelly, Harry Wilson, Harry Houlihan; Conor Burke, Michael Healy, Luka Harney; Kaelan Burke, Cian Tyrrell; Robert Kelly (0-1), PJ O’Keeffe, Robert Houlihan (0-1); Ben O’Keeffe, Stephen Kearney (1-6, 4f, 1p), John Tehan-Burke. Subs: Éoin Burke for K Burke (45), Ross Tyrrell for C Burke (47), Ryan Mulvery for B O’Keeffe (51).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Baltinglass)