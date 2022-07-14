An Tóchar turn on the style to beat Kilmacanogue in Liam Cullen Cup final

An Tóchar 4-17

Kilmacanogue 2-3

An Tóchar delivered a devastatingly effective performance against Kilmacanogue to win the Liam Cullen Cup final in Aughrim on Tuesday evening.

The Roundwood men, preparing for their first year back in the Senior championship for some time this year, overpowered a Kilmac side who were unable to cope with the fitness, movement and physicality of a team who should cause problems for the top-table teams they encounter over the next few weeks as they look to establish themselves having emerged from the Intermediate ranks last year.

Playing against the breeze in that opening half and having to try contain An Tóchar’s flying forwards and dynamic midfielders in the wide, open spaces of the County Grounds meant that Kilmacanogue were always going to be chasing this game and the half-time score of 0-11 to 0-0 in favour of An Tóchar will tell you exactly how Mark King’s men fared in that regard.

An Tóchar more or less owned the Kilmac kick-outs in that opening half, winning 14 of the restarts as Niall King suffered an overload of work in the Kilmac goal. As well as the 11 points An Tóchar scored, they also registered nine wides as the likes of Conor Davis, Gavin Fogarty, Oisin Cullen, Brendan Kennedy and JP Nolan turned the screw constantly over the course of 30 very difficult minutes for the Sugarloafians.

Kilmacanogue, who will no doubt put this down as a learning experience ahead of their Intermediate championship opener against Éire Óg Greystones, managed only two wides and a number of shots short to Peter Byrne in the An Tóchar goal as a hard-working An Tochar defence marshalled by Gavin Kenny and Matt Nolan proved more than a match for the invaders.

JP Nolan fired over the first point in the opening minute, and this prompted an immediate defensive switch in the Kilmac full-back line.

A neat exchange between Ciarán Murphy, Brendan Kennedy and Ger Byrne allowed Kennedy the chance to add An Tóchar’s second after four and JP Nolan rifled over a mark six minutes later following something of a wasteful spell that produced three wides.

Gavan Burke launched a rare Kilmac attack with Sam O’Callaghan and Sean Clarke heavily involved but Matt Nolan would come away with the ball after savage tackling from the An Tóchar defence.

The Roundwood men owned the remainder of the half, despite Mark King making a number of positional switches including moving midfielder Andrew Molloy to the edge of the square and Sam O’Callaghan to the middle.

An Tóchar had far too much room in attack and this allowed them pop over some delicious scores from between 30 and 40 yards from goal with Oisin Cullen (0-4), who was outstanding in this game, JP Nolan (0-3), and Brendan Kennedy bringing their tally to 0-11 at the break.

Kilmac got off the mark two minutes into the second half when Michael Whelan exchanged with Sam O’Callaghan before dropping over a beautiful score.

Unfortunately for them, An Tóchar added a rapid 1-1, the goal flicked home by Ger Byrne after a long ball from the impressive Gavin Fogarty.

The game was well and truly over as a contest when Oisin Cullen collected a delicious ball from JP Nolan to fire home past Niall King followed by a Niall Sheehan point.

Full credit to Kilmac. It would have been easy to throw in the towel, but they battled on, adding a tasty goal from substitute John Fox who reacted quickest to Michael Whelan’s free coming back off the An Tóchar post, and they would finish with 1-1 from the always willing Sam O’Callaghan, but in between An Tóchar had majors from Gavin Fogarty and Oisin Cullen to help them run out convincing winners on a score of 4-17 to 2-3.

For An Tóchar this is a win to be taken with an extreme health warning in the sense that the space and time given to them on Tuesday evening won’t be available come Senior championship time. However, their movement, energy and ambition were something to behold.

Another significant aspect of this game that’s worth mentioining is the strength of An Tochar’s bench with the likes of Eamonn Wolohan, Niall Sheehan, Conor Fee, Jordan Brady and Darragh Fee all being introduced and all contributing to the cause.

For Kilmac, it’s a case of putting this result behind them and finding the positives ahead of their approaching championship campaign.

An Tóchar: Peter Byrne; Eoin Murphy, Gavin Kenny, Luke Kenny; Bobby Brady, Matt Nolan, Gavin Fogarty (1-0); Jamie Sally, Conor Davis; Oisin Cullen (2-4), Brendan Kennedy (0-2), James Cardiff; Ciarán Murphy (0-1), Gerard Byrne (1-2), JP Nolan (0-7, 1f, 1m). Subs: Eamonn Wolohan for L Kenny (39), Niall Sheehan (0-1) for C Davis (39), Conor Fee for J Cardiff (44), Jordan Brady for J Sally (44), Darragh Fee for B Kennedy (44).

Kilmacanogue: Niall King; Donal Tuohy, Cian Rafferty, Stephen Cahill; Luke O’Callaghan, Gavan Burke, Micheal Masterson; Andrew Molloy, Ben O’Callaghan; Michael Whelan (0-1), Simon Doyle (0-1), Sean Clarke; Conor Gallagher, Sam O’Callaghan (1-1), Luke Kelly. Subs: John Fox (1-0) for C Gallagher (25), Donal Tuohy for L O’Callaghan (37), Stephen Flynn for A Molloy (47), Jason Doyle for M Masterson (51), Brendan Barton for D Tuohy (58).

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)