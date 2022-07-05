An Tóchar too hot to handle in Liam Cullen Cup semi-final

Mark Caplice of Baltinglass looks for options as An Tóchar's Bobby Brady gives chase.

An Tóchar players gather in a huddle in the lashing rain ahead of their league fixture with Baltinglass in Roundwood last Friday evening.

An Tóchar 6-19

Baltinglass 0-9

An Tóchar showed their ruthless side in emphatic fashion last Friday evening when they dispatched Baltinglass to power on to the Liam Cullen Cup final where they will take on Kilmacanogue in the decider.

From as early as the second minute in this game at a very damp Roundwood, An Tóchar made their intentions abundantly clear when a long ball to Conor Fee was rifled to the back of William Rogers’ net.

Peadar Burke would hit back for the visitors but a sublime score from JP Nolan after tasty approach play from Oisin Cullen and Conor Fee left it 1-1 to 0-1 and you got the impression from the movement and energy from the An Tóchar men that this could be a long evening for Baltinglass.

All over the field An Tóchar were electric. If they weren’t seeking the likes of JP Nolan and Conor Fee with long ball into space, they were running hard with men off the shoulders and causing Tommy Cullen, Michael Dowling and Jason Steed all kinds of problems.

Points from Jordan Brady and Conor Fee (free) was followed by the second major of the game, this time from the sublime JP Nolan who profited from scavenging by Conor Fee. Seven gone, 2-3 to 0-1, and the very decent home crowd were thoroughly enjoying the display unfolding in front of them.

By the time Eddie Leonard sounded his half-time whistle the scoreboard read 3-11 to 0-5 with Baltinglass now playing for pride and An Tóchar understanding that the job was done.

The third goal from the home side was scored from the boot of the very impressive Darragh Fee but came about because of a fine mark from Niall Gaffney. He fed JP Nolan who returned, and Gaffney sent a wicked ball to Fee who finished with aplomb.

Baltinglass were in dire straits and were relying on the free-taking of former Stratford-Grangecon footballer Mark Caplice and a single from Peadar Burke with the fist. An Tóchar had a selection of point scorers with the best of their lot coming from the rampaging half-back Gavin Fogarty and the almost unmarkable JP Nolan.

An Tóchar introduced Brendan Kennedy and Eamonn Wolohan at the break and had their fourth goal within five minutes of the restart, that from the boot of Gavin Fogarty who charged up through the middle before lashing home high past Rogers in the Balto goal.

Baltinglass rang the changes as well but five wides on the trot did little to boost their mood. Neither did the sight of Gerard Byrne fielding above the head of a Baltinglass defender before firing home goal number five, or the image of Oisin Cullen drawing two saves from sub goalkeeper Jamie Farron before eventually finishing to the back of the net for the sixth major of the game.

Baltinglass finished relatively positively with points from Jack Timmins and Niall O’Connor and creating but missing a goal chance.

Niall Gaffney would finish the scoring from a free on what was an extremely impressive evening for the Roundwood men who were missing a number of key men because of holidays.

An intriguing tie awaits against Kilmac in the final but then the real business gets underway when they face Avondale in the first round of the Senior football championship.

Baltinglass will chalk this one down as a learning curve ahead of their Junior ‘A’ championship campaign getting underway later in the summer.

An Tóchar: Peter Byrne; Bobby Brady, Gavin Kenny, Luke Kenny; Gavin Fogarty (1-1), Matt Nolan, Jamie Sally; Gerard Byrne (1-0), Oisin Cullen (1-3); Darragh Fee (1-1), Jordan Brady (0-2), Niall Gaffney (0-1, f); Conor Fee (1-5, 1f), JP Nolan (1-5, 1f), Ciarán Murphy. Subs: Brendan Kennedy (0-1), Eamonn Wolohan, Bill Halligan.

Baltinglass: William Rogers; Sean Parke, Jason Steed, Michael Dowling; William Brien, Tommy Cullen, Adam Keogh; Niall O’Connor (0-1), Conor Keogh; Alan Barrett, Jack Hanlon, Jason Kenny; Brian Lord, Peadar Burke (0-2), Mark Caplice (0-4, 3f). Subs: Jack Timmins (0-2, 1f), Conor O’Neill, Hugh O’Toole, Jamie Farron.

Referee: Eddie Leonard (St Patrick’s)