An Tóchar show serious character to come through battle with Avondale

An Tóchar 0-15

Avondale 2-8

“A step in the right direction,” is how An Tóchar manager Liam Cullen described his side’s victory over Avondale in the first round of the Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship in Aughrim on Saturday afternoon.

Having emerged from the D’Arcy Sandy Intermediate championship last year following a stint away from the top table, surviving and steadying at Senior level is the obvious goal for the Roundwood men, but seeing off a physically powerful Avondale without the services of star attacker JP Nolan (injured) in their first outing surely gives them great hope for the future.

Magic start

Indeed, at 0-9 to 0-1 ahead after 26 minutes of the first half with Avondale looking completely out of sorts, you would have been forgiven for thinking that they would not only survive at the top table in their first year back but thrive and push hard for the business end.

However, the introduction of Barry Sheehan by the ’Dales after 24 minutes seemed to lift the Rathdrum side and when Oisin McGraynor rifled home two late goals in that first half to send the sides in with An Tóchar leading by 0-9 to 2-1 but having to face the breeze in the second half, an An Tóchar win had went from likely to unlikely in a matter of minutes.

Character

What followed in the second half was a display of serious character from An Tóchar. Defensively, they stood up and were counted while they also proved more than capable of creating and taking those scoring chances in tricky conditions and against the breeze and formidable Avondale defence to see out this game and march on to face one of the big four in the next round.

The absence of JP Nolan seemed like a bad blow as referee Jason Smyth threw in the ball for the opening Senior championship encounter of the season but An Tóchar proved they are far from dependent on the attacker with Jordan Brady and Conor Fee accounting for eight of their total tally of 15 and Gavin Fogarty chipping in with two stunners as well.

An Tochar’s start was hugely impressive as they opened up a 0-3 to 0-0 lead with points from Conor Fee (free), Jordan Brady and Fee from play.

The match programme meant absolutely nothing when it came to Avondale’s starting team with Michael Sheehan and Sean McGraynor lining out at midfield instead of the listed Eoin Baker and Barry Sheehan.

Key battles

Both sides were employing sweepers while Brendan Kennedy was deployed on Oisin McGraynor with Ger Byrne being handed the responsibility of handling the massive threat of Conor Byrne.

There were changes to the An Tóchar system as well with Ger Byrne listed as number eight but lining out inside on Padraig Geoghegan while Matt Nolan wore 25 and operated in his usual role along his own 45.

Avondale would lose a lot of ball to turnovers and stray passes while early jitters on their kick-out cost them several scores and some hairy moments.

An Oisin McGraynor point from a free got them up and running after 11 minutes but they would fail to score again until the 29th minute of the half when a surging run out of his own defence by the man of the match in the 2022 Wicklow Cup final, Cian Óhainnáin, saw him drive a long ball down on top of Oisin McGraynor who gathered and finished home to the back of Peter Byrne’s net.

In between those scores An Tóchar looked in lethal form with points from Ger Byrne, Oisin Cullen, Jordan Brady, Darragh Fee (mark), Conor Fee and Gavin Fogarty with Avondale sending in Barry Sheehan and Shane Beevor after 24 to try steady the ship.

Super Sheehan

Sheehan’s impact was felt immediately around the middle third, but it was Oisin McGraynor who stunned the An Tóchar faithful by banging home those two goals, the second a sublime effort to the top corner. And he might have had a hat-trick but for blazing another chance across the face of the goal at the Rednagh Hill end.

This left Avondale supporters very hopeful at the break where, despite not playing well at all, they still found themselves only two points behind and with the breeze at their backs for the second half.

Eoin Baker appeared after the break for the Rathdrum men and Stephen Connor was introduced for the An Tóchar sweeper, Eoin Murphy, who had picked up a yellow card in that first half.

Cormac McGraynor split the uprights at 44 seconds for Avondale to give them a dream start to the second half with Oisin McGraynor, Cathal Baker and Eoin Baker all involved in the build up.

Oisin McGraynor fired over a free moments later and the sides were level. Could An Tóchar rally?

An Tóchar rally

Yes, they could. The very impressive Gavin Fogarty lifted their hearts with a wicked score from a tight angle and Jordan Brady swung over a free with six gone. Dean Gahan had been sent into the fray by Avondale.

Conor Byrne fired over from a mark but a Brady free made it 0-12 to 2-4 with 10 gone.

An Avondale wide was followed by an Oisin Cullen score for An Tóchar and the Roundwood men might have had a goal but for poor control by Conor Fee after a great turnover further out the field.

Oisin McGraynor won and scored a free as Avondale sent in Ryan Cahill in place of Cormac McGraynor after 16 of the second half with the ’Dales trailing by 0-13 to 2-5 and the potential for high balls down on top of Oisin McGraynor looking highly likely.

But that tactic was never really employed to any great extent and the long balls to Conor Byrne and McGraynor were dealt with relatively well by Ger Byrne and his defensive colleagues.

An Tóchar substitute Ciaran Murphy profited from fine work by Conor Davis and Jordan Brady to increase the lead to three after 22 and it became four when Conor Fee fired over a free at the second time of asking when Jason Smyth ordered that it be retaken.

Avondale kept hunting but Ger Byrne won a long ball to Conor Byrne, but he would transgress in the next move and Conor would punish from the free with 27 gone, lead down to three.

Squeaky bum

Quality work from Aaron Baker disrupted an Avondale attack, but Oisin McGraynor was on target a moment later from a free as the lead was cut to a dangerous two points at 0-15 to 2-7.

It was down to a single point after 31 when McGraynor added his fifth white flag of the day, but Avondale would run out of time as the final whistle brought huge relief to an An Tóchar side who while delighted with the win will know that they must use this as a building block and seek the improvements required to go on a run in this year’s championship.

Nobody in their right mind will want to play a wounded Avondale in three weeks time. Physically formidable, littered with talented footballers, it didn’t happen for them in this game, but if it clicks, they’ll take some stopping.

An Tóchar: Peter Byrne; Brendan Kennedy, Gavin Kenny, Eoin Murphy; James Cardiff, Jamie Sally, Gavin Fogarty (0-2); Matt Nolan, Conor Davis; Oisin Cullen (0-2), Jordan Brady (0-4, 2f), Darragh Fee (0-1, m); Conor Fee (0-4, 2f), Ger Byrne (0-1), Niall Sheehan. Subs: Stephen Connor for E Murphy (H/T), Ciaran Murphy (0-1) for J Sally (44), Bobby Brady for C Davis (55)

Avondale: Brian Burke; Cian Óhainnáin, Padraig Geoghegan, David Baker; Saoirse Kearnon, Zach Cullen, Shane Beevor; Michael Sheehan, Sean McGraynor; Aaron Baker, Conor Byrne (0-2, 1m), Ollie Matthews; Cormac McGraynor (0-1), Oisin McGraynor (2-5, 3f), Cathal Baker. Subs: Barry Sheehan for S McGraynor (24), Shane Beevor for Danny Morley (20), Dean Gahan for O Matthews (37), Ryan Cahill for C McGraynor (46).

Referee: Jason Smyth (Stratford-Grangecon)