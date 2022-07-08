An Tóchar see off Rathnew to secure Final Cup final spot

The An Tóchar team who secured their place in the Finan Cup final after victory over Rathnew.

An Tóchar 3-12

Rathnew 1-4

An Tóchar will meet Carnew Emmets in the Finan Cup final after a swashbuckling start to the second half saw them breeze past Rathnew last Tuesday night.

Two lightning quick second-half goals set an already impressive Roundwood side on their way to victory over a Rathnew outfit that could not match their hosts’ relentless energy and ruthless streak in front of goal.

While a disappointing result and performance for the Village, a glaring positive was the contribution of James Hunter, who scored every single bit of Rathnew’s 1-4 on the evening in question from full-forward.

An Tóchar laid the groundwork for their semi-final win in a first half during which they decimated Rathnew down their right-hand side, with Eamonn Wolohan, Johnny Tobin, and David Kavanagh causing mayhem throughout.

Rathnew’s most potent weapon, in the early stages at the very least, came when dropping the high, hopeful ball on top of Hunter in the square. However, once Roundwood found that out and addressed it by deploying Jamie Sally at sweeper, there was only going to be one winner.

The early potency of that tactic was evident right from the off. After David Kavanagh put An Tóchar up with two quick points, Rathnew had the game’s first goal, when a high dropping ball from Rory Dowling found the powerful Hunter, who caught the ball, shifted away from his marker, and put the ball into the back of the net.

That was something of a false dawn for Rathnew, who were back behind to a pair of Niall Gaffney frees and, while Hunter got their next score from another high, dropping ball, Gaffney responded with a fine point from play to make it 0-5 to 1-1.

They had a goal of their own on 21 minutes. Eamonn Wolohan gathered position deep on the right-hand touchline, before going on a marauding run that brought him within range of the Rathnew goal. He was then brought down by Adam Doyle, and the penalty was given.

Up stepped Martin Gaffney, who dispatched routinely.

An Tochar’s ambitious wide players were encouraged by not having much to do the other way. The Rathnew wing-backs and wing-forwards were not pushing their Roundwood counterparts back enough to discourage them from flooding forward at will down the other end.

An Tóchar added two more points, including from the terrific Jamie Sally, to go into the break winning 1-7 to 1-1.

If Rathnew had any hope of salvaging the result, that hope was vanquished within the space of the first two minutes of the second half.

Roundwood’s second goal came in avoidable circumstances for the visitors, when the tireless David Kavanagh won the ball back high into opposition territory, before setting up Johnny Tobin for the clinical finish beyond Dylan Keogh.

Barely a minute later, it was three. Jamie Sally nipped the ball into space down the left before setting up David Kavanagh. He then moved the possession into Johnny Tobin, whose shot was brilliantly saved by Dylan Keogh.

The goalkeeper was helpless, however, in denying Sally, who had continued his run and dispatched the rebound into the back of the net to all but put the game to bed. Kavanagh had another goal chance come back off the bar, while another one of his shots at the end of another flowing move was saved by Keogh.

On this occasion, however, Niall Gaffney could not put the rebound into the welcoming net, instead putting the ball over the bar for another point.

It was a dizzying five or so minutes from an An Tóchar side that, smelling blood in the water, went for the throat and never let go. The pace of David Kavanagh was relentless, the hold-up play from Niall Gaffney was superb, and Jamie Sally’s dictatorial command of midfield was near flawless.

A dejected Rathnew could not live with An Tochar’s athleticism, energy, and movement, and were promptly overrun.

Eamonn Wolohan, the architect of the first-half penalty that was a harbinger of the second-half goal rush, capped off his own fine performance with a stylish point off the outside of his right boot.

The game slipped into something of a lull after Wolohan’s point as both sides called to the bench for fresh legs on the field of play.

Rathnew’s first point of the second half did not come until the 52nd minute, once again through James Hunter, who ended the game with a commendable 1-4 to his name.

It was An Tóchar who had the final say, however, when Ciaran Murphy but the ball between the posts with the final kick of the game.

An Tóchar: Hugh Kenna; Joseph Gaffney, Luke Wynne, John Kavanagh; Jack Wolohan, Gavin Staunton, Eamonn Wolohan (0-1); Martin Gaffney (1-0 pen), Jamie Sally (1-1); Ciaran Murphy (0-2), Tom Kenna, Johnny Tobin (1-0); Daniel Byrne, Niall Gaffney (0-6, 3f), David Kavanagh (0-2). Subs: Mark Keenan for D. Byrne (43), Sean Brady for J. Tobin (55).

Rathnew: Dylan Keogh; Chris Murphy, Lee Kavanagh, Zach O’Connor; Adam Doyle, Rory Dowling, Jamie O’Connor; Patrick Keogh, Reece Doyle; Dean Breen, Gavin Byrne, Eric Doyle; Richard Quinn, James Hunter (1-4), Scott Devlin. Subs: Aaron Douglas for E. Doyle (37), TJ O’Neill for G. Byrne (41).

Referee: Hugh Murphy.