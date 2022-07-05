An Tóchar keep a flawless record after victory over Carnew

Carnew Emmets 1-5

An Tóchar 3-8

Despite not scoring until the 21st minute of this Division 4 game in Carnew last Thursday evening, An Tóchar eventually found their feet and went on to record their 10th win from 10 games to top the table and earn a home Finan Cup semi-final against Rathnew.

The defeat for the home side is their second of the campaign and leaves them one behind the Roundwood men in the table and sees them facing third-placed Baltinglass in Carnew in the second last-four battle.

Carnew started the better of the two teams on a lovely evening for a game of football with Seamus Osborne hoisting over a beauty after quality work from John Walshe.

An Tóchar would register six wides in the opening half as well as forcing Carnew goalkeeper Padhraic Roberts into a fine double save after 11 minutes.

A nasty clash of heads in the fourth minute between Carnew’s Dan Remond and An Tóchar’s Conor Shortt caused a delay with Redmond eventually returning but the An Tóchar man having to remain off the field after being examined by the physio Máire Doran.

Further points from Cillian Gilligan (free) and the hard-working Richard Greene left Carnew ahead by 0-3 to 0-0 but their pathways into An Tóchar territory were being shut down by the likes of Luke Wrynn, Eamonn Wolohan, Gavin Staunton, William Halligan and Daniel Byrne among others.

Their first white flag arrived from the boot of Eamonn Wolohan and when the rampaging Tom Kenna rifled home to the roof of the Carnew net after 24, the Roundwood men were on their way.

Kenna would bag the last score of the first half after a poor clearance and the sides retired for the break with the visitors leading by 1-2 to 0-3.

Carnew sent Jody Byrne into the fray at the break but a defensive disaster in the opening five minutes gave the home side a mountain to climb after Niall Gaffney lashed home a goal and Mark Keenan a point to leave it 2-3 to 0-3.

Carnew came hunting for recovery but Luke Wrynn blocked Dan Redmond’s effort for a goal superbly. They would raise a white flag moments after An Tóchar had made a treble substitution but the home side should really have goaled before Cillian Gilligan eventually lofted over a fine point.

An Tóchar had a goal chance saved after 11 but Niall Gaffney fired over a point two minutes later which led Carnew to spring Brendan McCrea and Paul Murphy from the bench.

But nothing they did would work.

An Tóchar sub David Kavanagh would really impress after his introduction, firing over three excellent points while Ciarán Murphy would add their third goal to leave it 3-6 to 0-4 after 23 and leave Carnew with no real way back into the fixture.

Ben Gilligan would goal moments later while Cillian Gilligan would swing over a bomb off the outside of the left after 26 but two fine scores from the visitors left them 3-8 to 1-5 winners and looking like they’ll be hard stopped in their hunt for the Finan Cup.

Best for An Tóchar was Tom Kenna, Martin Gaffney, Luke Wrynn and Niall Gaffney with David Kavanagh and Ciarán Murphy really impressing off the bench.

Carnew had really hard workers in Richard Greene and Jake O’Dwyer while Mark and Willie Collins never shirked their responsibilities.

John Walshe and Conor Behan battled hard in the middle of the field but the scores just wouldn’t come for the attack who tried manfully against a formidable An Tóchar defence.

Carnew Emmets: Padhraic Roberts; Cormac Redmond, Drew Brennan, Jake O’Dwyer; Willie Collins, Mark Collins, Nick Skelton; John Walshe, Conor Behan; Dan Redmond, Seamus Osborne (0-1), Richard Greene (0-1); Cillian Gilligan (0-3, 1f), Michael Collins, Ben Gilligan (1-0). Subs: Jody Byrne for D Redmond (temporary, 4, reversed after 17), Jody Byrne for S Osborne (H/T), Brendan McCrea for M Collins (45), Paul Murphy for C Redmond (45), Will Molloy for R Greene (54).

An Tóchar: Hugh Kenna; Johnny Tobin, Luke Wrynn, John Kavanagh; Eamonn Wolohan (0-1), Gavin Staunton, Conor Shortt; William Halligan, Daniel Byrne; Roan Hayes, Tom Kenna (1-1), Martin Gaffney; Seamus Carr, Niall Gaffney (1-2, 1f), Mark Keenan (0-1). Subs: Jamie Sally for C Shortt (4, inj), Bobby Brady for S Carr (38), David Kavanagh (0-3) for M Keenan (38), Ciarán Murphy (1-0) for J Tobin (38), Sean T Brady for R Hayes (47).

Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr.

