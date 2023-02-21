Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

An Tóchar family celebrate in style

Over 200 people attend glitzy event in Newtown 

James Cardiff, Niall Sheahan, Ciaran Murphy, Matt Nolan, Jack Wolohan and John Paul Nolan. Expand
Clare O'Toole and brother Peter O'Toole. Expand
Sarah O'Toole, Liadh Cronin, Aoife Murtagh and Sally O'Toole. Expand
Fergal and Anthony Mulligan, Louise Nolan and Don Ferguson. Expand
Sean Brady, Luke Kenny, Cian Brady and Stephen O'Connor at the An Tóchar GAA Club's Dinner Dance. Expand
Jim McCabe, Hugh Kenna and Michael Kinsella. Expand
Róisín Belton, Claire Byrne, Eve Leacy, Laoise Cullen and Holly Byrne. Expand
Fran Gaskin, Amanda Smith and Maureen Cronin. Expand
Sally O'Toole, Lillian Molloy O'Connor and Bláthnaid Morris. Expand
Ruth Ireland, Sinéad Brady and Ellen Smith. Expand
Cousins Claire Byrne and Eve Leacy. Expand
Orla Kenny, Erin Brady and Bryony Conalty. Expand
Kerry and Tom Fee with Theresa Molloy. Expand
Noel and Danielle Wolohan, Siobhan and Clive Davis at the An Tóchar Dinner Dance. Expand

Close

James Cardiff, Niall Sheahan, Ciaran Murphy, Matt Nolan, Jack Wolohan and John Paul Nolan.

James Cardiff, Niall Sheahan, Ciaran Murphy, Matt Nolan, Jack Wolohan and John Paul Nolan.

Clare O'Toole and brother Peter O'Toole.

Clare O'Toole and brother Peter O'Toole.

Sarah O'Toole, Liadh Cronin, Aoife Murtagh and Sally O'Toole.

Sarah O'Toole, Liadh Cronin, Aoife Murtagh and Sally O'Toole.

Fergal and Anthony Mulligan, Louise Nolan and Don Ferguson.

Fergal and Anthony Mulligan, Louise Nolan and Don Ferguson.

Sean Brady, Luke Kenny, Cian Brady and Stephen O'Connor at the An Tóchar GAA Club's Dinner Dance.

Sean Brady, Luke Kenny, Cian Brady and Stephen O'Connor at the An Tóchar GAA Club's Dinner Dance.

Jim McCabe, Hugh Kenna and Michael Kinsella.

Jim McCabe, Hugh Kenna and Michael Kinsella.

Róisín Belton, Claire Byrne, Eve Leacy, Laoise Cullen and Holly Byrne.

Róisín Belton, Claire Byrne, Eve Leacy, Laoise Cullen and Holly Byrne.

Fran Gaskin, Amanda Smith and Maureen Cronin.

Fran Gaskin, Amanda Smith and Maureen Cronin.

Sally O'Toole, Lillian Molloy O'Connor and Bláthnaid Morris.

Sally O'Toole, Lillian Molloy O'Connor and Bláthnaid Morris.

Ruth Ireland, Sinéad Brady and Ellen Smith.

Ruth Ireland, Sinéad Brady and Ellen Smith.

Cousins Claire Byrne and Eve Leacy.

Cousins Claire Byrne and Eve Leacy.

Orla Kenny, Erin Brady and Bryony Conalty.

Orla Kenny, Erin Brady and Bryony Conalty.

Kerry and Tom Fee with Theresa Molloy.

Kerry and Tom Fee with Theresa Molloy.

Noel and Danielle Wolohan, Siobhan and Clive Davis at the An Tóchar Dinner Dance.

Noel and Danielle Wolohan, Siobhan and Clive Davis at the An Tóchar Dinner Dance.

/

James Cardiff, Niall Sheahan, Ciaran Murphy, Matt Nolan, Jack Wolohan and John Paul Nolan.

wicklowpeople

An Tóchar GAA’s Dinner Dance and awards presentation night took place on Friday last in the Parkview Hotel, Newtown. Over 200 attendees had a brilliant night, with lots of awards and presentations after three very successful years for the club, and celebrations continued well into the night.

In total, eight teams were presented with their medals and cups– Ladies Junior ‘A’ and men’s Junior ‘C’ 2020 championship winners, Ladies Junior ‘C’ championship 2021, men’s Intermediate championship winners 2021, ladies Junior ‘B’ championship winners 2022 and the U19 ‘A’ championship winners 2022, as well as the Junior ‘B’ men’s league 2022 winners and the men’s Division 2 League 2022 winners.

Individual awards on the night including Players of the Years - G4MO Nuala McHugh, U19 - Niall Sheahan, men’s Junior ‘C’ – Cian Timmons and Matthew Byrne, Ladies Junior ‘B’ – Orla O’Brien and Junior ‘B’ Young Player of the Year – Orla Fee, men’s Junior ‘B’ – Niall Gaffney and Dale Brady, Ladies Intermediate – Sarah O’Toole and Ladies Intermediate Young Player of the Year – Alison O’Toole, men’s Senior – Ger Byrne and men’s Senior Young Player of the Year – Conor Fee.

JP Nolan was presented with his Wicklow GAA Club Intermediate Player of the Year 2021. Anthony Mulligan received a richly deserved Wicklow GAA Lifetime Achievement Award. The club also made a presentation to Phil Power, one of its most dedicated members with over 30 years of volunteering for An Tóchar GAA, and her work is ongoing to the benefit of all the members.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

“The club would like to thank the Parkview Hotel for a great night, and as always huge thanks to Jim McCabe, our ever-professional MC for the night, thanks also go to Stephen McNulty, Chairperson of Wicklow LGFA and Chris Fox from Wicklow GAA who presented awards on the night, and of course Gerry O’Toole of Roundwood Minibus Hire for getting everyone home safe afterwards,” they said.

“All in An Tóchar GAA are looking forward to a successful 2023 season for all our teams”.

Privacy