An Tóchar family celebrate in style

An Tóchar GAA’s Dinner Dance and awards presentation night took place on Friday last in the Parkview Hotel, Newtown. Over 200 attendees had a brilliant night, with lots of awards and presentations after three very successful years for the club, and celebrations continued well into the night.

In total, eight teams were presented with their medals and cups– Ladies Junior ‘A’ and men’s Junior ‘C’ 2020 championship winners, Ladies Junior ‘C’ championship 2021, men’s Intermediate championship winners 2021, ladies Junior ‘B’ championship winners 2022 and the U19 ‘A’ championship winners 2022, as well as the Junior ‘B’ men’s league 2022 winners and the men’s Division 2 League 2022 winners.

Individual awards on the night including Players of the Years - G4MO Nuala McHugh, U19 - Niall Sheahan, men’s Junior ‘C’ – Cian Timmons and Matthew Byrne, Ladies Junior ‘B’ – Orla O’Brien and Junior ‘B’ Young Player of the Year – Orla Fee, men’s Junior ‘B’ – Niall Gaffney and Dale Brady, Ladies Intermediate – Sarah O’Toole and Ladies Intermediate Young Player of the Year – Alison O’Toole, men’s Senior – Ger Byrne and men’s Senior Young Player of the Year – Conor Fee.

JP Nolan was presented with his Wicklow GAA Club Intermediate Player of the Year 2021. Anthony Mulligan received a richly deserved Wicklow GAA Lifetime Achievement Award. The club also made a presentation to Phil Power, one of its most dedicated members with over 30 years of volunteering for An Tóchar GAA, and her work is ongoing to the benefit of all the members.

“The club would like to thank the Parkview Hotel for a great night, and as always huge thanks to Jim McCabe, our ever-professional MC for the night, thanks also go to Stephen McNulty, Chairperson of Wicklow LGFA and Chris Fox from Wicklow GAA who presented awards on the night, and of course Gerry O’Toole of Roundwood Minibus Hire for getting everyone home safe afterwards,” they said.

“All in An Tóchar GAA are looking forward to a successful 2023 season for all our teams”.