An Tóchar are Wicklow U19A champions after late goal secures victory over super St Nicholas

An Tóchar 1-11

St Nicholas 1-9

IF at first you don’t succeed, try, try again, and again, and again, and again, and again.

That is the mantra by which Niall Sheahan and An Tochar were forced to live in an extraordinary Under-19 ‘A’ football final on Sunday afternoon in Aughrim.

For 60 minutes and three additional, the Roundwood side were denied, frustrated and perpetually barricaded by the, to that point, impenetrable presence of Jake Muldowney in the St. Nicholas’ goalmouth.

That was until Cameron Brady, an impact sub, arrowed a probing, if innocuous, kick pass deep into St Nicholas territory. At the receiving end was Sheahan who, faced with Muldowney, dropped the ball onto his left foot and poked a desperate shot into the corner.

Sheahan, who had fallen to the floor in the process of putting the ball into the back of the net, gathered his balance enough to confirm with the umpires that, yes, this time, the goal would stand.

The uncertainty would have been justified given how many times Sheahan was denied that goal. On six occasions, Jake Muldowney produced the goods to preserve the clean sheet. Five of those saves were from Sheahan.

Many of those chances, particularly in the first half, betrayed the superiority that St. Nicholas enjoyed for much of it. Aided by conditions that could be most kindly described as wet and windy, Nick’s were quicker out of the box.

Sean Doyle was an ideal target man at full-forward, but much of the work that provided a foundation on which they were able to build was done by Cian Fox, Josh Healy, Cian Deering, and, of course, Jake Muldowney.

It was after Doyle put them 0-1 to no score in front that Muldowney was first called upon; Sheahan escaping the attentions of his marker and collecting a pass from Ciaran Murphy, only for his shot to be promptly closed down by Muldowney.

An identical move led to their best goal chance, when Sheahan was fed down the inside right channel. Once again, Muldowney came flying off his line, spreading himself as big as he could and blocking Sheahan’s shot with his outstretched right leg.

Both of those saves came before the tenth minute had lapsed and, once it did, St. Nicks opened up a gap following scores from Sean Doyle (free) and Jack Reid.

An Tóchar tried to rally once again, but they were frustrated by the tenacity of the Nick’s defensive effort. Ciaran Murphy had a shot bravely charged down by Cian Deering and, at the end of the following counter-attack, Sean Doyle won a free that was converted by Joe Mills.

The game’s first goal came in the 19th minute, and, despite all their probing, it went against An Tóchar. Mark Murtagh dropped a free into the Roundwood territory. It was initially won by an An Tóchar defender but, in a heartbeat, the conditions went against him, losing his footing and the ball.

On the scene was Sean Doyle, who rolled the ball into the ball of the net with his left foot. 1-6 to no score and St. Nicholas’ were rampant. An Tóchar finally got their first score through a JP Nolan free after 22 minutes and got the next two points in quick succession.

Even so, when the half-time whistle went, it was 1-7 to 0-3 and An Tóchar had a job to do to get themselves back into the game. To that end, Cameron Brady and Sean McHugh were introduced at half-time. The former would leave an indelible mark on proceedings.

Until then, there was to be more goalkeeping heroics from Muldowney. A quick move of possession from left to right opened space for Niall Sheahan to have another pop but, once again, his shot, targeting the top right corner of Muldowney’s goal, was parried away by the shot-stopper who could not put a foot wrong.

There was a tangible difference to An Tóchar, however. Whereas they were passive and docile in the first half, they were positively rambunctious in the second, snapping into tackles and successfully competing for and up-to-that-point formidable Muldowney kick-outs.

Muldowney was once again on hand to deny them a goal, this time from JP Nolan following sloppy play out from the back, before Nicholas went up the other end to split the posts through Ross Sheridan. That was the last point they would score.

Instead, An Tóchar went from strength to strength, JP Nolan (free) and Eanna Nolan closed the gap further, while the former split the posts when a goal was on. Niall Sheahan got his first point of the day before, once again, he was frustrated by Muldowney.

First, a low left-footed shot was parried away. Then, Joe Heatly found Sheahan with a clever pass over the top to the right. Muldowney, sensing the headlines coming his way, charged out at frightening pace to block the shot down again. Conor Fee and JP Nolan (both frees) brought the game back to a one-point contest.

Then, at the SIXTH time of asking, Sheahan finally got the goal, his poked effort prompting raucous cheers in the stands. When the final whistle went, it was heartbreak for St. Nicholas and adulation for An Tóchar. A county title capping off a year of progress and a warning sign to their rivals.

An Tóchar: Aaron Smith; Enda Murphy, Jack Wolohan, Enda Byrne; Josh Healy, James Cardiff, Lorcan Smith; Matt Nolan, Alex Hassett; Ciaran Murphy, Eanna Nolan (0-2), Joe Heatly; Conor Fee (0-2, 1f), Niall Sheahan (1-1), JP Nolan (0-5, 3f). Subs: Cameron Brady (0-1) for E. Byrne, Sean McHugh for A. Hassett.

St. Nicholas: Jake Muldowney; Cian Fox, Archie O’Rourke, Ronan Kelly; Tadhg McCarthy Griffin, Mark Murtagh, Dylan Whyte; Liam Metcalfe, Oisin O’Friel; Conor Manifold (0-1), Jack Reid (0-2), Ross Sheridan (0-2); Joe Mills (0-1), Sean Doyle (1-3, 1f, 1 mark), Cian Deering. Subs: Rian Waters for R. Kelly, Matt Miley for R. Sheridan.

Referee: Diarmuid Haughian (Kilbride)