An Aughrim masterclass earns them the Wicklow Intermediate ‘B’ camogie crown

Augrim's captain Katie O'Byrne lifts the cup after the Intermediate Camogie Finals in Pearse Park, Arklow on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Aughrim 4-8

Kilcoole 2-6

A close first half paved the way for an Aughrim masterclass as the Granite City side romped home for a comprehensive win in the rain over a gallant Kilcoole.

A tight first half was edged out by Aughrim who at times put together some serious scores. Kilcoole were not at all far away in this contest, with big performances from Jade Byrne and Aoife Keddy in particular.

But Aughrim just brought that little bit more on the day. Shauna O’Shea got the game underway with the first of her accurate frees in the first minute of play. Aughrim then added a great team score, with Ciara Connolly eventually sweeping over a great move from close range.

Kilcoole, who started slowly, began to grab a foothold in the contest as Jade Byrne took control of the Aughrim attack. Byrne would also flick over a free up the other end for Kilcoole’s first score before Aoife Keddy would double her side’s money from another placed ball.

In this period Aughrim would not score for a total of 15 minutes furing while Kilcoole would deliver a suckerpunch goal when Emma Page finished off a brilliant team move involving Kayla Devlin for what would be a lead short lived.

Following an Aoife Keddy monster score, Ciara Connolly’s 45 would drop short and into the top corner of Kilcoole’s net to counter their major in what was a huge score in the context of the game which seen Aughrim level the contest and they never looked back from here.

Connolly would send the Granite City side up by one from a placed ball at the break, this strike being far more convincing as Aughrim it seemed had weathered the hefty Kilcoole storm.

The second half was not one-way traffic by any means. Kilcoole had wides and goal chances, but it was Aughrim who proved more clinical in the conditions.

Shauna O’Shea, as she did the first half, began the scoring for the second, from a free before captain Katie O’Byrne would rifle home a goalmouth scramble which all but killed the game off as a contest.

Kilcoole, now struggling to get the ball forward, had to contend with Sheenagh Byrne who was moved to the middle of the field in a move that made a huge difference while Ciara Connolly who she switched with was assassin like inside.

Shauna O’Shea, Aughrim’s top scorer, also got in on the goal-scoring act in this period, finishing off a neat effort with a short grip from her left-hand side.

Ciara Kelly did respond, with two excellent frees, as did Aoife Keddy with a battling point from play, but Aughrim were ruthless for a finish.

They couldn’t stop Jade Byrne’s effort, however, as a long-range free dropped early and evaded everyone in the Aughrim full-back line for a slightly fortuitous goal.

But from here Aughrim were faultless as Ciara Connolly flicked over a point and fired in a goal before Chloe Sheehy ended the contest with her first point.

Indeed, when Aughrim are in full flight they are a joy to watch, and it must be said you’d feel such a free-flowing side would enjoy a summer day far more.

That being said, Aughrim had enough on the day to defeat an excellent and sticky Kilcoole side and claim the Intermediate ‘B’ championship for a great win to end the year.

Aughrim: Holly Byrne; Aoife Healy, Aoife Connolly, Ciara Byrne; Aoife Campbell, Aoife O’Brien, Niamh Whelan; Ciara Connolly (2-2, 1f), Kate Campbell; Chloe Sheehy (0-1), Emma Keenan, Kate O’Byrne (1-0); Shauna O’Shea (1-4, 3f), Sheenagh Byrne, Kristy Byrne. Subs: Holly Arthur for C Sheehy, Kirsty Byrne for A Healey, Ava Whelan for K O’Byrne, Kasey Byrne for E Keenan.

Kilcoole: Sinead Roche; Molly Walker, Jade Byrne (1-1, 1-1f), Leanne Harmon; Robyn Evans, Grace Murphy, Sarah Gammell; Aoife Keddy (0-3,1f), Ciara Kelly (0-2, 2f); Emma Paige (1-0), Chloe Byrne, Kayla Devlin; Annelise Dunne, Sarah Keddy, Kate Wilson. Subs Maire Joyce for A Dunne, Sadbh Furlong for S Keddy, Nick Keddy for R Evan, Laura Hannon for K Wilson.