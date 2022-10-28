Ambitious targets set by Wicklow GAA as €1.5 million sponsorship deal with Echelon and Beakonshaw is launched

Pictured at launch of the Wicklow GAA sponsorship deal with the new player development partners Echelon Data Centres and Beakonshaw at the Glendalough Hotel were Bridget Kenny, Wicklow PRO, Wicklow hurling manager Casey O'Brien, Mark Elliott CTO of Beakonshaw, Wicklow football manager Oisín McConville, chief executive officer of Echelon and executive chairperson of Beakonshaw Niall Molloy, Chairman of Wicklow GAA Martin Fitzgerald, Graeme McWilliams, chief operating officer Echelon Data Centres, Chris O'Connor, Runaí Wicklow GAA and treasurer Alan Smullen.

Wicklow GAA will benefit to the tune of €300,000 a year for five years following the launch of the new sponsorship agreement with Echelon and Beakonshaw at the Glendalough Hotel on Thursday night.

Following the agreement between all parties, the total investment of €1.5 million will be divided equally between the senior hurling and football teams and the Garden County Academy with €150,000 being pumped into the underage set up each year.

As well as that, the search is underway for a high-performance director for the Garden County Academy while the County Grounds in Aughrim and the Wicklow Centre of Excellence in Ballinakill will now be renamed as Echelon Park Aughrim and Echelon Centre of Excellence Ballinakill. Beakonshaw’s name and logo will appear on the sleeves of the Wicklow GAA senior team jerseys, and on the front of Wicklow GAA juvenile team jerseys.

Read More

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers was present at the launch, and he described the targets laid down by Wicklow GAA on the basis of this sponsorship as ambitious, such as becoming Leinster Minor football champions in three years, Leinster under-20 champions in three years, and reaching a Leinster senior semi-final within four years, and he said that he looked forward to many of those targets being achieved. The targets also include winning the Nicky Rackard Cup in 2023, competing in the Leinster Minor hurling championship and increasing the number of club teams playing hurling at all ages as well as winning the Tailteann Cup within three years.

A great crowd of Wicklow GAA county board officials, coaching staff and club delegates turned up for the event in Glendalough and Niall Molloy of Echelon described how both companies were delighted to partner with an organisation they were simply in awe of in terms of reach and impact in communities all over the county.

“Firstly, can I take this opportunity on behalf of the management teams of both Echelon and Beakonshaw to say how delighted we are to have the opportunity to partner with Wicklow GAA and become the player development partner for Wicklow GAA,” he said.

“We are in awe of the GAA and the reach and the organisation within the county. How it is at the heart of every community. How it is bringing people together and using sport as a force for good to enrich the lives of the population.

“We’re particularly delighted to be supporting juveniles and the centre of excellence. Getting kids involved in sport, promoting the involvement of kids and bringing them through the system is key to the future senior panels and is key to the wellbeing of these kids, and it is absolutely fantastic for us to be able to get involved and we are extremely proud to be part of this,” he added.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Martin Fitzgerald said that the positive impact this investment will have at all levels within Wicklow GAA was “unprecedented”.

“I would like to thank Echelon Data Centres and Beakonshaw for backing Wicklow GAA,” said Fitzgerald. “The continued development of our players is a key strategic focus for us. The positive impact that this investment will have at all levels in Wicklow GAA is unprecedented and may be the most important partnership for our future development as an organisation.”

“It will allow us to increase support for clubs and schools at grass roots level – and it will also allow us to put in place the structures and resources required for our footballers and hurlers to compete at a national level.

“Wicklow GAA has ambitious plans for our minor and senior teams – but success takes talent, dedication, and resources. We believe we have the talent and dedication; now, thanks to this sponsorship deal with Echelon Data Centres and Beakonshaw, we have the financial backing to make it happen.”