Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.9°C Dublin

All your GAA fixtures

Mark Kennedy, John Kelly and Tommy Murphy (President of Carlow GAA) pictured at the Leinster Minor hurling championship meeting between Wicklow and Carlow. Expand

Close

Mark Kennedy, John Kelly and Tommy Murphy (President of Carlow GAA) pictured at the Leinster Minor hurling championship meeting between Wicklow and Carlow.

Mark Kennedy, John Kelly and Tommy Murphy (President of Carlow GAA) pictured at the Leinster Minor hurling championship meeting between Wicklow and Carlow.

Mark Kennedy, John Kelly and Tommy Murphy (President of Carlow GAA) pictured at the Leinster Minor hurling championship meeting between Wicklow and Carlow.

wicklowpeople

ADULT FIXTURES

Friday, March 24

SFL Division 1: Bray Emmets v Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: Ian Culbert); Éire Óg Greystones v Blessington, 8pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

SFL Division 1A: Newtown v Kiltegan, 8pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan); Avondale v Kilcoole, 8pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Hollywood v Kilmacanogue, 8pm (Referee: Jason Smyth).

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Saturday, March 25

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2B semi-final: Wicklow v Donegal, 1pm (Referee: Brian Keon)

At Wicklow venue – Very Camogie League Division 4 semi-final: Wicklow v Mayo.

SFL Division 2: Shillelagh-Coolboy v Ballinacor, 4pm (Referee: Max Molloy; Valleymount v Dunlavin, 4pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian); Ballymanus v Coolkenno, 4pm (Referee: John Keenan); Laragh v Ashford, 4pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Annacurra v Donard-The Glen, 8pm (Referee: TBC).

SFL Division 3: Tinahely v AGB, 4pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle); St Patrick’s v Stratford-Grangecon, 4pm (Referee: Tiarán De Hál); Blessington v Carnew Emmets, 6pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Sunday, March 26

At Fraher Field – Allianz NFL Division 4: Waterford v Wicklow, 1pm (Referee: Fintan Pierce)

At Kerry venue – All-Ireland Minor ‘C’ camogie championship: Kerry v Wicklow.

SFL Division 1: AGB v St Patrick’s, 11.30am (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Tinahely v Rathnew, 11.30am (Referee: Noel Kinsella).

SFL Division 1A: Carnew v An Tóchar, 11.30am (Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr).

SFL Division 2: Éire Óg v Baltinglass, 11.30am (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).

SFL Division 3: Barndarrig v Aughrim, 11.30am (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

Tuesday, March 28

At Faithful Fields - 2023 Eirgrid Leinster U20 FC - Group 2 Round 2: Offaly v Wicklow, 7.30pm.

Thursday, March 30

SFL Division 3: An Tóchar v St Patrick’s, 8pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).

Friday, March 31

SFL Division 1: Baltinglass v Tinahely, 8pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Blessington v Bray Emmets, 8pm (Ref: Pat Dunne).

SFL Division 1A: Newtown v Carnew Emmets, 8pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Saturday, April 1

At Down venue - GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20B Championship - Richie McElligott Cup: Down v Wicklow (Time TBC)

At Kildare venue - Electric Ireland Leinster MHC - Tier 2 Group 2 Round 3: Kildare v Wicklow, (Time TBC).

SFL Division 2: Ashford v Ballymanus, 4pm (Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr); Coolkenno v Valleymount, 4pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Dunlavin v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 4pm (Referee: Jason Smyth); Ballinacor v Donard-The Glen, 4pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan); Laragh v Éire Óg, 5.30pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Annacurra v Baltinglass, 6pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

SFL Division 3: AGB v Avoca, 4pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).

Sunday, April 2

SFL Division 1: AGB v Éire Óg 11.30am (Referee: Eddie Leonard); St Patrick’s v Rathnew, 11.30am (Referee: John Keenan).

SFL Division 1A: Kilmacanogue v Avondale, 11.30am (Referee: Ian Culbert); Kiltegan v Kilcoole, 11.30am (Referee: Robert Roche); An Tóchar v Hollywood, 11.30am (Referee: Ciaran Goff)

SFL Division 3: Carnew Emmets v Tinahely, 11.30am (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Rathnew v Blessington, 11.30am (Referee: Tiarán De Hál); Stratford-Grangecon v Barndarrig, 11.30am (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

ADULT RESULTS

SFL Division 1 Rnd 1: Éire Óg 1-10, Baltinglass 1-7; Blessington 2-10, AGB 0-8.

SFL Division 1A Round 1: An Tóchar 3-14, Newtown 0-10.

SFL Division 2 Round 1: Annacurra 0-11, Shillelagh-Coolboy 1-5.

Intermediate Hurling League Round 1: Aughrim W/O Western Gaels -.

Senior Hurling League Round 1: Carnew Emmets 4-15, Bray Emmets 1-16.

LEAGUE TABLES

Allianz Football League Roinn 4

Team P W D L F A P

Sligo 6 5 0 1 102 76 10

Leitrim 6 4 0 2 123 94 8

Laois 6 4 0 2 111 87 8

Wicklow 6 3 2 1 99 93 8

Wexford 6 2 2 2 101 98 6

Carlow 6 2 1 3 81 99 5

Waterford 6 1 0 5 65 110 2

London 6 0 1 5 68 93 1

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2B

Team P W D L F A P

Meath 5 5 0 0 129 87 10

Wicklow 5 3 0 2 100 84 6

Donegal 5 3 0 2 88 110 6

Tyrone 5 2 0 3 90 97 4

London 5 1 0 4 118 127 2

Sligo 5 1 0 4 85 105 2

SFL Division 1

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Tinahely 1 1 0 0 23 5 18 2

Blessington 1 1 0 0 16 8 8 2

Éire Óg 1 1 0 0 13 10 3 2

Bray Emmets 1 1 0 0 17 15 2 2

Rathnew 1 0 0 1 15 17 -2 0

Baltinglass 1 0 0 1 10 13 -3 0

AGB 1 0 0 1 8 16 -8 0

St Patrick’s 1 0 0 1 5 23 -18 0

SFL Division 1A

TEAM P W D L F A D P

An Tóchar 1 1 0 0 23 10 13 2

Kiltegan 1 1 0 0 13 8 5 2

Hollywood 1 1 0 0 10 6 4 2

Kilmacanogue 1 1 0 0 14 13 1 2

Carnew 1 0 0 1 13 14 -1 0

Kilcoole 1 0 0 1 6 10 -4 0

Avondale 1 0 0 1 8 13 -5 0

Newtown 1 0 0 1 10 23 -13 0

Kilcoole 1 0 0 1 12 18 -6 0

SFL Division 2

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Coolkenno 1 1 0 0 28 18 10 2

Donard/Glen 1 1 0 0 18 9 9 2

Ballymanus 1 1 0 0 11 7 4 2

Annacurra 1 1 0 0 11 8 3 2

Ashford 1 1 0 0 10 7 3 2

Valleymount 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ballinacor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sh’lagh-C’boy 1 0 0 1 8 11 -3 0

Éire Óg 1 0 0 1 7 10 -3 0

Dunlavin 1 0 0 1 7 11 -4 0

Baltinglass 1 0 0 1 9 18 -9 0

Laragh 1 0 0 1 18 28 -10 0

Senior Hurling League

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Carnew 1 1 0 0 27 19 8 2

Glenealy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Éire Óg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kiltegan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Bray Emmets 1 0 0 1 19 27 -8 0

Intermediate Hurling League

TEAM P W D L F A D P

St Patrick’s 1 1 0 0 18 12 6 2

Aughrim 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2

Western Gaels 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

Carnew 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Arklow Rocks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Avondale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kilcoole 1 0 0 1 12 18 -6 0

Privacy