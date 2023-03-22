All your GAA fixtures

ADULT FIXTURES
Friday, March 24
SFL Division 1: Bray Emmets v Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: Ian Culbert); Éire Óg Greystones v Blessington, 8pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).
SFL Division 1A: Newtown v Kiltegan, 8pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan); Avondale v Kilcoole, 8pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Hollywood v Kilmacanogue, 8pm (Referee: Jason Smyth).
Saturday, March 25
At Echelon Park Aughrim - Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2B semi-final: Wicklow v Donegal, 1pm (Referee: Brian Keon)
At Wicklow venue – Very Camogie League Division 4 semi-final: Wicklow v Mayo.
SFL Division 2: Shillelagh-Coolboy v Ballinacor, 4pm (Referee: Max Molloy; Valleymount v Dunlavin, 4pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian); Ballymanus v Coolkenno, 4pm (Referee: John Keenan); Laragh v Ashford, 4pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Annacurra v Donard-The Glen, 8pm (Referee: TBC).
SFL Division 3: Tinahely v AGB, 4pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle); St Patrick’s v Stratford-Grangecon, 4pm (Referee: Tiarán De Hál); Blessington v Carnew Emmets, 6pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).
Sunday, March 26
At Fraher Field – Allianz NFL Division 4: Waterford v Wicklow, 1pm (Referee: Fintan Pierce)
At Kerry venue – All-Ireland Minor ‘C’ camogie championship: Kerry v Wicklow.
SFL Division 1: AGB v St Patrick’s, 11.30am (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Tinahely v Rathnew, 11.30am (Referee: Noel Kinsella).
SFL Division 1A: Carnew v An Tóchar, 11.30am (Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr).
SFL Division 2: Éire Óg v Baltinglass, 11.30am (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).
SFL Division 3: Barndarrig v Aughrim, 11.30am (Referee: Eddie Leonard).
Tuesday, March 28
At Faithful Fields - 2023 Eirgrid Leinster U20 FC - Group 2 Round 2: Offaly v Wicklow, 7.30pm.
Thursday, March 30
SFL Division 3: An Tóchar v St Patrick’s, 8pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).
Friday, March 31
SFL Division 1: Baltinglass v Tinahely, 8pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Blessington v Bray Emmets, 8pm (Ref: Pat Dunne).
SFL Division 1A: Newtown v Carnew Emmets, 8pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).
Saturday, April 1
At Down venue - GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20B Championship - Richie McElligott Cup: Down v Wicklow (Time TBC)
At Kildare venue - Electric Ireland Leinster MHC - Tier 2 Group 2 Round 3: Kildare v Wicklow, (Time TBC).
SFL Division 2: Ashford v Ballymanus, 4pm (Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr); Coolkenno v Valleymount, 4pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Dunlavin v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 4pm (Referee: Jason Smyth); Ballinacor v Donard-The Glen, 4pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan); Laragh v Éire Óg, 5.30pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Annacurra v Baltinglass, 6pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).
SFL Division 3: AGB v Avoca, 4pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).
Sunday, April 2
SFL Division 1: AGB v Éire Óg 11.30am (Referee: Eddie Leonard); St Patrick’s v Rathnew, 11.30am (Referee: John Keenan).
SFL Division 1A: Kilmacanogue v Avondale, 11.30am (Referee: Ian Culbert); Kiltegan v Kilcoole, 11.30am (Referee: Robert Roche); An Tóchar v Hollywood, 11.30am (Referee: Ciaran Goff)
SFL Division 3: Carnew Emmets v Tinahely, 11.30am (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Rathnew v Blessington, 11.30am (Referee: Tiarán De Hál); Stratford-Grangecon v Barndarrig, 11.30am (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).
ADULT RESULTS
SFL Division 1 Rnd 1: Éire Óg 1-10, Baltinglass 1-7; Blessington 2-10, AGB 0-8.
SFL Division 1A Round 1: An Tóchar 3-14, Newtown 0-10.
SFL Division 2 Round 1: Annacurra 0-11, Shillelagh-Coolboy 1-5.
Intermediate Hurling League Round 1: Aughrim W/O Western Gaels -.
Senior Hurling League Round 1: Carnew Emmets 4-15, Bray Emmets 1-16.
LEAGUE TABLES
Allianz Football League Roinn 4
Team P W D L F A P
Sligo 6 5 0 1 102 76 10
Leitrim 6 4 0 2 123 94 8
Laois 6 4 0 2 111 87 8
Wicklow 6 3 2 1 99 93 8
Wexford 6 2 2 2 101 98 6
Carlow 6 2 1 3 81 99 5
Waterford 6 1 0 5 65 110 2
London 6 0 1 5 68 93 1
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2B
Team P W D L F A P
Meath 5 5 0 0 129 87 10
Wicklow 5 3 0 2 100 84 6
Donegal 5 3 0 2 88 110 6
Tyrone 5 2 0 3 90 97 4
London 5 1 0 4 118 127 2
Sligo 5 1 0 4 85 105 2
SFL Division 1
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Tinahely 1 1 0 0 23 5 18 2
Blessington 1 1 0 0 16 8 8 2
Éire Óg 1 1 0 0 13 10 3 2
Bray Emmets 1 1 0 0 17 15 2 2
Rathnew 1 0 0 1 15 17 -2 0
Baltinglass 1 0 0 1 10 13 -3 0
AGB 1 0 0 1 8 16 -8 0
St Patrick’s 1 0 0 1 5 23 -18 0
SFL Division 1A
TEAM P W D L F A D P
An Tóchar 1 1 0 0 23 10 13 2
Kiltegan 1 1 0 0 13 8 5 2
Hollywood 1 1 0 0 10 6 4 2
Kilmacanogue 1 1 0 0 14 13 1 2
Carnew 1 0 0 1 13 14 -1 0
Kilcoole 1 0 0 1 6 10 -4 0
Avondale 1 0 0 1 8 13 -5 0
Newtown 1 0 0 1 10 23 -13 0
Kilcoole 1 0 0 1 12 18 -6 0
SFL Division 2
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Coolkenno 1 1 0 0 28 18 10 2
Donard/Glen 1 1 0 0 18 9 9 2
Ballymanus 1 1 0 0 11 7 4 2
Annacurra 1 1 0 0 11 8 3 2
Ashford 1 1 0 0 10 7 3 2
Valleymount 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ballinacor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sh’lagh-C’boy 1 0 0 1 8 11 -3 0
Éire Óg 1 0 0 1 7 10 -3 0
Dunlavin 1 0 0 1 7 11 -4 0
Baltinglass 1 0 0 1 9 18 -9 0
Laragh 1 0 0 1 18 28 -10 0
Senior Hurling League
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Carnew 1 1 0 0 27 19 8 2
Glenealy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Éire Óg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kiltegan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bray Emmets 1 0 0 1 19 27 -8 0
Intermediate Hurling League
TEAM P W D L F A D P
St Patrick’s 1 1 0 0 18 12 6 2
Aughrim 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
Western Gaels 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Carnew 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arklow Rocks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avondale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kilcoole 1 0 0 1 12 18 -6 0