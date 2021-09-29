All your GAA details

Garret Power, Paddy O'Brien and Des Fox from Kilmacanogue enjoying the IFC clash with Ballymanus in Rathnew.

ADULT FIXTURES

Friday, October 1

At Annacurra - Junior A Football Championship: Barndarrig v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.45pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

Saturday, October 2

At Aughrim - Senior Football Championship: AGB v St Patrick’s, 2pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

At Augrim - Senior Football Championship: Baltinglass v Rathnew, 4.30pm (Referee: John Keenan).

At Baltinglass - Intermediate Football Championship: Coolkenno v Valleymount, 5pm (Referee: Noel Kinsella).

At Baltinglass - Intermediate Football Championship: Carnew Emmets v Hollywood, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

At Roundwood - Junior A Football Championship: Blessington v Aughrim, 4.30pm (Referee: Ian Culbert)

Sunday, October 3

At Ballinakill - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: St Patrick’s v Kiltegan, 11.30am (Referee: Noel Kinsella).

At Valleymount - Intermediate Football Championship: Stratford-Grangecon v An Tóchar, noon (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

At Roundwood - Intermediate Football Championship: Kilcoole v Ballymanus, 3.30pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

At Annacurra - Junior A Football Championship: AGB v Baltinglass, noon (Referee: Martin Molloy).

At Bray Emmets GAA Club - Junior A Football Championship: Ashford v Rathnew, 5pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

At Aughrim - Senior Football Championship: Avondale v Donard-The Glen, 1pm (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

At Aughrim - Senior Football Championship: Tinahely v Blessington, 3.30pm (Referee: Garrett Whelan).

Thursday, October 7

At Rathnew - Junior B Football Championship Group 1: Rathnew v Avoca, 7.30pm (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

At Ballinakill - Junior B Football Championship Group 2: Lacken-Kilbride v Newtown, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

At Baltinglass - Junior B Football Championship Group 3: Baltinglass v Knockanann, 7.30pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).

At Donard - Junior C Football Championship Group 2: Valleymount v Donard-The Glen, 7.30pm (Referee: Jason Smyth).

At Ballinakill - Junior C Football Championship Group 3: Kiltegan v Kilcoole, 7.30pm (Referee: Robert Roche).

At Ballinakill - Junior D Football Championship Group 1: Kilmacanogue v Stratford-Grangecon, 7.30pm (Referee: Christy O’Rourke).

At Roundwood - Junior D Football Championship Group 2: An Tóchar v Aughrim, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff)

At Avondale - Junior D Football Championship Group 2: Coolkenno v Laragh, 7.30pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh).

Friday, October 8

At Ballinakill - Junior B Football Championship Group 1: Dunlavin v St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan).

At Ballinakill - Junior B Football Championship Group 4: Carnew v Tinahely, 7.30pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

At Rathnew - Junior C Football Championship Group 1: Rathnew v Ashford, 7.30pm (Referee: Michael Owens).

At Ballinakill Centre of Excellence - Junior C Football Championship Group 1: Tinahely v AGB, 7.30pm (Referee: Robert Roche).

At Blessington - Junior C Football Championship Group 2: Blessington v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.30pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

At Annacurra - Junior D Football Championship Group 1: Annacurra v Avoca, 7.30pm (Referee: John Keenan).

Saturday, October 9

At Bray Emmets GAA Club - Junior B Football Championship Group 2: Bray Emmets v Newcastle, 6pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

ADULT RESULTS

Division 4 Finan Cup Final: Dunlavin 1-15, Avondale 1-12.

Darcy Sand Intermediate Football Championship Round 1: Hollywood 0-13, Annacurra 2-6; Valleymount 1-1,1 Ballinacor 1-7; Ballymanus 2-7, Kilmacanogue 0-9.

Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ Football Championship Round 1: Shillelagh-Coolboy 0-18, Éire Óg Greystones 3-6; AGB W/O, Enniskerry -; Rathnew 1-9, St Patrick’s 0-6; Aughrim 3-12, Hollywood 1-7.

Junior C Hurling Championship Final replay: Aughrim 1-13, Kiltegan 0-13.

Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship Round 1: Rathnew 2-17, Bray Emmets 3-14 (Rathnew won on penalties, 4-3); St Patrick’s 2-15, Newtown 0-12; Blessington 1-14, Dunlavin 3-7.

LGFA FIXTURES

Wednesday, September 29

At Avondale - Junior A Championship: Clara v Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: John Keenan). Friday, October 1

At Blessington - Intermediate Championship: Blessington v Clan na Gael, 8pm (Referee: Brian Foley).

At Rathnew - Junior B Championship: Rathnew v St Nicholas, 7.30pm (Referee: Con Keddy).

Saturday, October 2

At Blessington - Senior Championship: Blessington v Baltinglass, 5pm (Referee: Sinead McHugh). At Pearse’s Park - Senior Football Championship: AGB v St Patrick’s, 5pm (Referee: Barry Redmond).

Sunday, September 3

At Roundwood - Intermediate Championship: An Tochar v Valleymount, 11am (Referee: Cathy Forde). At Tinahely - Junior A Championship: Tinahely v Éire Óg, 10.30am (Referee: Ciaran Walsh). At Dunbur Park - Junior A Championship: St Patrick’s v St Nicholas, 11.30am (Referee: Tom Eakins). At Barndarrig - Junior B Championship: Barndarrig v AGB, 10.30am (Referee: Eamonn Bradley). At Newtown - Junior B Championship: Newtown v Bray, 11am (Referee: TBC). At Rooster Park - Junior B Championship: Avoca v Carnew, 11.30am (Referee: Terry Canavan). At Tinahely - Junior B Championship: Tinahely v An Tochar, 4pm (Referee: Brian Foley). Please note all adult Championship matches are ‘result on the day’ as per LGFA Official guidelines and that unlimited substitutes are allowed in all group matches.

LGFA RESULTS

Senior Championship: Baltinglass 5-27, AGB 3-5; St Patrick’s 2-8, Tinahely 0-12.

Intermediate Championship: Bray Emmets 3-14, Valleymount 1-9.

Junior ‘A’ Championship: Clan na Gael 0-19, Clara 7-12; Tinahely 5-16, St Patrick’s 1-4; Éire Óg 6-8, St Nicholas 5-8; Blessington 4-20, Baltinglass 2-5.

Junior ‘B’ Championship: Carnew Emmets 4-14, AGB 1-8 (played last weekend); Avoca 5-7, Barndarrig 8-9; An Tóchar 0-3, Coolkenno 2-9; St Nicholas 2-1, Kilcoole 1-13; St Patrick’s 1-6, Newtown 4-3.

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, September 29

Under-15 Hurling A Championship Round 8: Western Gaels v St Patricks in Blessington, 6.15pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Glenealy v Luke O’Tooles, 6pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Kilcoole v Carnew Emmets, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 8: Kilcoole v ARP 6pm (Referee: Peadar de Hora); Bray Emmets v Glenealy, 6.45pm (Referee: Eugene Doherty); Éire Óg Greystones 1 v St Patricks 1, 6.45pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Michael Dwyers 1 v Carnew Emmets, 6.15pm (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 8 (all games 6.15pm): St Patricks 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Paul Gahan); Barndarrig v Avondale (Referee: Liam Keenan); Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers 2 (Referee: Pat Dunne); Aughrim v Bye.

Under-15 Football ‘C’ Championship Round 9: An Tóchar 2 v AGB 2, 8pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Thursday, September 30

Under-15 Football ‘A’ Championship quarter-finals: Bray Emmets v St Patricks, 6.45pm, in Kilmacanogue (Referee: TBC); Annacurra v Blessington, 6.45pm, in Baltinglass (Referee: TBC).

Venues to be confirmed after Monday’s play-off game Between An Tochar V Rathnew

Under-13 Football ‘A’ Plate semi-final, 6.45pm, venues TBC: An Tochar/Rathnew v Eire Og Greystones (Referee: TBC).

Under-13 Football ‘A’ Championship semi-final, 6.45pm, venue TBC: St Nicholas v Rathnew/An Tochar (Referee: TBC).

Under-13 Football ‘A’ Plate semi-final: St Patricks v AGB, 6.45pm: Rathnew TBC (Referee: TBC).

Friday, October 1

Under-12 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 3: Éire Óg Greystrones v Kilcoole, 6.45pm (Referee: Liam Keenan).

Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 7: Kilcoole v Éire Óg Greystones 1, 6.45pm (Referee: Michael Owens).

Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 8: Glenealy v ARP in Ballinakill, 7pm (Referee: Chris Canavan).

At Annacurra - Under-11 Football Finals: Newtown 1 v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 6.45pm (Referee: Martin Molloy); Newtown 2 v Coolkenno, 6.45pm (Referee: Michael Owens).

Venue TBC – Under-11 Football Final: Bray Emmets v Rathnew, 6.45pm (Referee: TBC).

Saturday, October 2

At Avondale – Under-11 Football Finals: Kiltegan 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1, 11am (Referee: Paddy Hickey); Kiltegan 2 v AGB 2, 11am (Referee: Nicholas Nolan); Blessington 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2, noon (Referee: Paddy Hickey); Blessington 1 v AGB 1, noon (Referee: Nicholas Nolan).

At Dunlavin - Under-11 Football Finals: Baltinglass v St Kevins, 11am (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Donard-The Glen v St Kevins 2, 11am (Referee: Eamon Doyle); Stratford-Grangecon v Blessington 3, noon (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Lacken-Kilbride v Knockananna, noon (Referee: Eamon Doyle).

At Laragh - Under-11 Football Finals: An Tochar v St Kevins 3, 11am (Referee: Philip Bracken); Ballinacor v Laragh, 11am (Referee: Liam Keenan); Dunlavin v Aughrim, noon (Referee: Philip Bracken).

At Avoca - Under-11 Football Finals: Barndarrig v Avoca, 11am (Referee: Paul Gahan); Ashford v Avondale, 11am (Referee: Chris Canavan); Carnew Emmets v Kilcoole, noon (Referee: Chris Canavan); Tinahely v Annacurra, noon (Referee: Paul Gahan).

At Newcastle – Under-11 Football Finals: An Tochar v St Patricks 2, 11am (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Kilmacanogue v Fergal Ogs, 11am (Referee: Tony Mcloughlin); Enniskerry v Newcastle, noon (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).

Under-15 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 9 (all games 3pm unless stated): Luke O’Tooles v Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Bray Emmets v Glenealy (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); St Patricks v ARP, 2.00pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Kilcoole v Western Gaels (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Michael Dwyers v Carnew Emmets (Referee: John Keenan).

At Ballinakill - Minor Football ‘C’ Championship semi-final: Annacurra v Kilcoole, 5pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

Sunday, October 3

At Ballinakill - Under-13 Football A Championship Final: St Nicholas/Rathnew/An Tochar v Bray Emmets/Blessington, 11am (Referee: TBC).

At Ballinakill – Under-13 Football ‘A’ Shield Final: St Nicholas/Rathnew/An Tochar v Bray Emmets/Blessington, 11am (Referee: TBC).

At Ballinakill – Under-13 Football ‘A’ Plate Final: An Tochar/Rathnew/AGB/Eire Og Greystones v St Patricks/AGB/Eire Og Greystones, 11am (Referee: TBC).

At Ballinakill - Under-13 Football ‘A’ Trophy Final: An Tochar/Rathnew/AGB/Eire Og Greystones v St Patricks/AGB/Eire Og Greystones, 11am (Referee: TBC).

At Stratford – Under-13 Football ‘B’ Championship Final: Annacurra/Aughrim v Michael Dwyers/St Kevins, 11am (Referee: TBC).

At Stratford – Under-13 Football ‘B’ Shield Final: Annacurra/Aughrim v Michael Dwyers/St Kevins. 1pm (Referee: TBC).

At Knockananna – Under-13 Football ‘B’ Plate Final: Baltinglass v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 11am (Referee: TBC).

At Venue TBC – Under-13 Football ‘C’ Championship Final: Carnew Emmets/Kilcoole v Newtown/Ashford, 11am (Referee: TBC).

At Venue TBC – Under-13 Football ‘C’ Shield Final: Carnew Emmets/Kilcoole v Newtown/Ashford, 11am (Referee: TBC).

At Ballinakill – Under-13 Football ‘E’ Championship Final: Barndarrig/Clann na Gael v Avoca/Michael Dwyers, 1pm (Referee: TBC).

At Ballinakill – Under-13 Football ‘E’ Shield Final: Barndarrig/Clann na Gael v Avoca/Michael Dwyers, 1pm (Referee: TBC).

At Ballinakill – Under-13 Football ‘E’ Plate Final: Stratford/Grangecon v Clara Gaels, 1pm (Referee: TBC).

Minor Football ‘A’ Championship Round 9 (all games 11am): Blessington v Rathnew (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); St Nicholas v Bray Emmets in Donard (Referee: Ned Doyle); Baltinglass v AGB (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Minor Football ‘B’ Championship Round 9 (all games 11am): An Tóchar v Pearse Gaels (Referee: Martin Molloy); Éire Óg Greystones v St Patricks (Referee: Ian Culbert); Tomnafinnogue v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Darragh Kelly); Michael Hogans v St Kevins (Referee: Brendan Furlong)

At Ballinakill - Minor Football ‘C’ Championship semi-final: Carnew Emmets v Clann na Gael, 2.30pm (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Monday, October 4

Under-12 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 5 (all games 6.15pm): Kilcoole v ARP; Éire Óg Greystones v Luke O’Tooles; St Patricks v Bye.

Under-15 Football ‘C’ Championship Round 10: Éire Óg Greystones 2 v AGB 2, 6.30pm.

Wednesday, October 6

Minor Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 10: Bray Emmets v Western Gaels, 8.15pm; North Wicklow Gaels v Tomacork, 7pm, in Kilcoole.

At Ballinakill – Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 9 Final: St Patricks v Runner up of Rathnew v Bray Emmets, 6.45pm.

At Ballinakill – Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 9 Final: Éire Óg Greystones v Runner up of Carnew Emmets v Kilcoole, 6.45pm.

Saturday, October 9

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 9 Finals (all games 11am)

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 9 Finals (all games 11am)

Under-15 Football ‘A’ Championship semi-finals (all games 1pm): Éire Óg Greystones v Winner of Bray Emmets/St Patricks/Blessington; An Tóchar v Winner of Annacurra/St Patricks/Blessington.

Under-15 Football ‘B’ Championship semi-finals (all games 1pm): AGB v Shillelagh-Coolboy; Clara Gaels v St Kevins.

Under-15 Football ‘B’ Plate semi-finals (all games 1pm): Aughrim v Rathnew ; Baltinglass v St Nicholas.

At Venue TBC - Under-15 Football ‘C’ Championship semi-final at 1pm.

At Venue TBC - Under-15 Football ‘D’ Championship final: Kilcoole v Carnew Emmets, 1pm.

At Venue TBC – Under-15 Football ‘D’ Shield Final: Michael Dwyers v Tinahely, 1pm.

At Venue TBC – Under-15 Football ‘D’ Plate Final: Pearse Gael v Clann na Gael, 1pm.

Sunday, October 10

Minor Football ‘A’ Championship Round 10 (all games 12.30pm): AGB v Bray Emmets; St Nicholas v Blessington; Baltinglass v Rathnew.

Minor Football ‘B’ Championship Round 10 (all games 12.30pm): St Kevins v Éire Óg Greystones; Pearse Gaels v Michael Hogans; St Patricks v Tomnafinnogue; An Tóchar v Michael Dwyers.

Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 9 (all games 11am): Éire Óg Greystones 1 v Carnew Emmets; Glenealy v Kilcoole; Luke O’Tooles v Michael Dwyers 1; Bray Emmets v ARP; St Patricks v Bye.

Under-13 Hurling ‘B’ Championship Round 9 (all games 11am): Avondale v Éire Óg Greystones 2; Michael Dwyers 2 v Western Gaels; Barndarrig v Bye.

Wednesday, October 13

At Ballinakill - Minor Hurling ‘A’ Championship semi-finals, 7pm.

At Venue TBC – Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Championship semi-final, 7pm.

At Venue TBC – Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Shield semi-final, 7pm.

Under-13 Hurling ‘B’ Championship Round 10 (7pm): Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Michael Dwyers 2; Barndarrig v Avondale; Western Gaels v Bye.

Saturday, October 16

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 9 play-off final, 11am.

Under-15 Hurling ‘A’ Championship semi-finals (all games at noon).

Under-15 Hurling ‘A’ Shield semi-finals (all games at noon)

Sunday, October 17

Minor Football ‘A’ Championship semi-final (all games at noon).

Minor Football ‘A’ Plate semi-final (all games at noon).

Minor Football ‘B’ Championship semi-final (all games at noon)

Minor Football ‘C’ Championship Final, 3pm.

Minor Football ‘C’ Shield Final, 3pm.

Monday, October 18

Under-13 Hurling ‘B’ Championship semi-final (all games 7pm).

Wednesday, October 20

Under-15 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Final, 7pm.

Under-15 Hurling ‘A’ Shield Final, 7pm.

Under-15 Hurling ‘A’ Plate Final, 7pm.

Under-15 Hurling ‘A’ Trophy Final, 7pm.

Under-15 Hurling ‘A’ Cup Final, 7pm.

Saturday, October 23

Under-15 Football ‘A’ Championship Final, 1pm.

Under-15 Football ‘A’ Shield Final, 1pm.

Under-15 Football ‘A’ Plate Final, 1pm.

Under-15 Football ‘A’ Trophy Final, 1pm.

Under-15 Football ‘B’ Championship Final, 10.30am.

Under-15 Football ‘B’ Shield Final, 10.30am.

Under-15 Football ‘B’ Plate Final, 10.30am.

Under-15 Football ‘B’ Trophy Final, 10.30am.

Under-15 Football ‘C’ Championship Final, noon.

Under-15 Football ‘C’ Shield Final, noon.

Sunday, October 24

Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Final, 11am.

Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Shield Final 11am.

Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Plate Final 11am.

Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Trophy Final 11am.

Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Cup Final 11am.

Under-13 Hurling ‘B’ Championship Final, 10.30am

Under-13 Hurling ‘B’ Shield Final 10.30am.

Under-13 Hurling ‘B’ Plate Final 10.30am.

Minor Hurling ‘A’ Championship Final 12.30pm.

Minor Hurling ‘B’ Championship Final 12.30pm.

Minor Hurling ‘C’ Championship Final 12.30pm.

Wednesday, October 27

Under-15 Football ‘C’ Plate Final, 7pm.

Saturday, October 30

Minor Football ‘A’ Championship Final, noon.

Minor Football ‘A’ Shield Final, noon.

Minor Football ‘A’ Plate Final, noon.

Minor Football ‘B’ Championship Final, 10.30am.

Minor Football ‘B’ Shield Final, 10.30am.

Minor Football ‘B’ Plate Final 10.30am.

Minor Football ‘B’ Trophy Final 12.00pm.