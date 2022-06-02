Wicklow

‘All the hard work is paying off,’ as Arklow RFC look to a bright future

Tom Scarfe, Danielle Kaye,Andrew kelly, Fiona Dempsey, Laura Rice and Shane Connolly Expand
Sophie Roche and Grace Furlong Expand
Rachel Cooney and Kelly Ann Conroy ARFC President Expand
Emma Keane, Polly Garland, Prudence Isaac, and Tara Kelly Expand
Snr Ladies Team Expand
Katie Shanley, Hannah Jones and Emily Slater Expand
Father and Son Shane and Sean Nalty Expand
Sean McCarthy, Eoin Byrne and Padraic Bermingham Expand
Brian Clarke , Kelly Ann Conroy ARFC President and Barry O'Beirne Expand
Billy Byrne and Dianne Hunt Byrne Expand
U14 Team Parents Expand
Sonia and Pat Casey Expand
Lee and Ashley Williams Expand
Teresa Moran and Jackie Tracey Expand

Sophie Roche and Grace Furlong

Rachel Cooney and Kelly Ann Conroy ARFC President

Emma Keane, Polly Garland, Prudence Isaac, and Tara Kelly

Snr Ladies Team

Katie Shanley, Hannah Jones and Emily Slater

Father and Son Shane and Sean Nalty

Sean McCarthy, Eoin Byrne and Padraic Bermingham

Brian Clarke , Kelly Ann Conroy ARFC President and Barry O'Beirne

Billy Byrne and Dianne Hunt Byrne

U14 Team Parents

Sonia and Pat Casey

Lee and Ashley Williams

Teresa Moran and Jackie Tracey

Arklow Rugby Club celebrated not only a great season when the club members and special guests gathered in the Arklow Bay Hotel last weekend, but also a rich future that is blossoming and will hopefully explode even more thanks to the amazing work going on at all levels of the club.

Hundreds flocked to the Bay for the club’s dinner dance, and they were joined by the club presidents from Greystones, Wicklow and Rathdrum rugby clubs as well as very special guests Alan and Laura Armstrong who are the generous sponsors of the under-18 teams at the Oval.

A wonderful night was enjoyed by all, with the usual high standards of hospitality and service on show from the Arklow Bay Hotel.

Arklow RFC President Kelly-Ann Conroy said that she was delighted that the club could finally get together for a major celebration after the torment of the pandermic had made such nights impossible.

She paid tribute to all the volunteers and coaches who work so hard at the club, saying that without those very special and committed people the club would not be in the hugely positive place it is at present, nor would it have such a bright future up ahead.

Conroy said that Arklow RFC has grown at a massive rate in recent years with teams competing at all levels and players winning provincial and international caps, which is a clear indication of the standard at which the coaching in the club has reached.

“All the hard work is paying off,” said Kelly-Ann, who thanks everyone for attending and for making the night such a memorable occasion.

“We look forward to working hard again in the new season but for now we wish everyone a lovely summer,” she added.

