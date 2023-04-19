All the GAA details

The Baltinglass team pictured during the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew on Sunday.

ADULT FIXTURES

Thursday, April 20

Division 4 Group 2: Baltinglass V Dunlavin, 7.30am (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).

Division 5 Group 3: Shillelagh-Coolboy V Tinahely, 7.30pm (Referee: Daragh Kelly); Annacurra V Coolkenno, 8pm (Referee: Robert Roche).

Friday, April 21

SFL Division 1: Rathnew V Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Éire Óg Greystones V St Patrick’s, 8pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Bray Emmets V AGB, 8pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan).

SFL Division 2: Donard-The Glen V Dunlavin, 8pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Saturday, April 22

At St Joseph’s Park, Ederney - Nicky Rackard Cup Round 2: Fermanagh v Wicklow, 3pm (Referee: James Clarke).

SFL Division 1A: Hollywood V Newtown, 7pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan).

SFL Division 2: Valleymount V Ashford, 4pm (Referee: Noel Kinsella); Shillelagh-Coolboy V Coolkenno, 4pm (Referee: Jason Smyth); Ballymanus V Laragh, 4pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Éire Óg Greystones V Annacurra, 6pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

SFL Division 3: Tinahely V Rathnew, 6pm (Referee: Robert Roche); Avoca V Carnew Emmets, 6pm (Referee: Nick Nolan).

Expand Close Bray Emmets, ahead of the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew on Sunday. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bray Emmets, ahead of the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew on Sunday.

Sunday, April 23

At Netwatch Cullen Park - 2023 Leinster GAA SFC quarter-final: Wicklow v Kildare, 2.30pm (Referee: Martin McNally).

SFL Division 1: Tinahely V Blessington, 11am (Referee: Stephen Fagan).

SFL Division 1A: Kilcoole V Kilmacanogue, 11.30am (Referee: Eddie Leonard; Carnew Emmets V Kiltegan, 11.30am (Referee: John Keenan).

SFL Division 2: Baltinglass V Ballinacor, 11.30am (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).

SFL Division 3: Barndarrig V An Tóchar, 11.30am (Referee: Martin Molloy); St Patrick’s V AGB, 11.30am (Referee: Daragh Kelly); Aughrim V Stratford-Grangecon, 11.30am (Referee: Christy O’Rourke).

Tuesday, April 25

SFL Division 1A: Avondale V An Tóchar, 8pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr).

SFL Division 2: Ballinacor V Valleymount, 7.30pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Dunlavin V Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.30pm (Referee: Jason Smyth); Ashford V Ballymanus, 7.30pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR).

SFL Division 3: Carnew Emmets V Tinahely, 7.30pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).

Expand Close The Annacurra team pictured during the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew on Sunday. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Annacurra team pictured during the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew on Sunday.

Wednesday, April 26

At Carlow venue - 2023 Electric Ireland Leinster MFC - Group 3 Round 3: Carlow v Wicklow, Time TBC.

SFL Division 3: Aughrim V St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Thursday, April 27

SFL Division 5 Group 1: Aughrim V Barndarrig, 7.30pm (Referee: Paul Gahan); AGB V Avoca, 7.30pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).

SFL Division 5 Group 2: Kilmacanogue V Enniskerry, 7.30pm (Referee: Michael Owens); An Tóchar V Kilcoole, 8.15pm (Referee: Peadar De Hora).

SFL Division 5 Group 3: Coolkenno V Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Ballymanus V Annacurra, 7.30pm (Referee: Christy O’Rourke).

Saturday, April 29

At Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh - Nicky Rackard Cup Round 3: Armagh v Wicklow, Time TBC.

At Kilbride - Hennessy Cup: Dunlavin V Baltinglass, 4pm; Hollywood V Kiltegan, 6pm.

Intermediate Hurling League: Carnew Emmets V Arklow Rock Parnell, 5pm; St Patrick’s V Western Gaels, 5pm; Avondale V Aughrim, 5pm.

Sunday, April 30

At Croke Park - 2023 Leinster GAA SFC semi-final: Wicklow/Kildare v Dublin/Laois.

Senior Hurling League: Éire Óg Greystones V Carnew Emmets, 11.30am (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Glenealy V Bray Emmets, 11.30am.

Expand Close The Kilcoole team pictured during the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew Emmets on Sunday. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Kilcoole team pictured during the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew Emmets on Sunday.

ADULT RESULTS

2023 Electric Ireland Leinster MFC - Group 3 Round 2: Wicklow 0-10, Wexford 0-7.

Nicky Rackard Cup Round 1: Wicklow 4-25, Louth 0-13.

SFL Division 3 Round 3: Rathnew 4-16, Blessington 1-11.

Senior Hurling League Round 2: Glenealy 0-15, Éire Óg Greystones 0-12; Round 3: Kiltegan 2-14, Bray Emmets 1-8; Carnew Emmets 5-18, Glenealy 2-14,

Intermediate Hurling League Round 3: St Patrick’s 1-18, Arklow Rock Parnells 1-9; Carnew Emmets 2-11, Aughrim 0-10.

CAMOGIE RESULTS

Adult Senior Round 2: (all postponed): Donard v Bray Emmets (bereavement); Carnew Emmets v Knockananna; Annacurra v Kiltegan.

Adult Intermediate Round 2 (all postponed due to weather): Kilcoole v Avondale; Aughrim v Glenealy.

Adult Junior A Round 3: Ballinacor 1-10, Kildavin 1-4; Éire Óg 1-8, Carnew Emmets 1-3; Knockananna 1-8, Kiltegan 5-10.

Adult Junior B Round 2: Avoca 0-7, Arklow Rocks 1-19; Éire Óg v Kilcoole - Postponed.

U16 Division 1 Round 2: (all postponed due to weather) Arklow v Bray; Éire Óg v Annacurra; Carnew Emmets v Kiltegan.

U16 Division 2 Round 2: Knockananna v Donard - Postponed due to weather.

U16 Division 3 Round 2 (all postponed due to weather: Kilcoole v Avoca; St Pats v Avondale.

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, April 19

Under-15A Hurling League/Championship (all games 7pm): Michael Dwyers V Glenealy in Kiltegan (Referee: John Keenan); Western Gaels V Bray Emmets (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); ARP V Luke O’Tooles in Parnell Park (Referee: Daragh Kelly); Éire Óg Greystones 1 V Barndarrig/Avondale (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 2: (all games 6.45pm): Éire Óg Greystones 1 V Bray Emmets 1; AGB 1 V Rathnew 1; St Patricks 1 V BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 2 (all games 6.45pm unless stated): Aughrim V Baltinglass; Avondale V Shilelagh/Coolboy; Annacurra V Blessington 7.30pm; Dunlavin V Tinahely.

Under 11 Football Group 3: Kilmacanogue V An Tochar; Ashford V Kilcoole; Rathnew 2 V Carnew Emmets; Baltinglass 2 V AGB 2; Newtown V Blessington 2.

Under-11 Football Group 4: An Tóchar 2 V Barndarrig; Kiltegan V Bray Emmets 2; Éire Óg Greystones 2 V St Kevins; St Patricks 2 V Newtown 2.

Under-11 Football Group 5: Michael Dwyers V Donard/Glen; Kilbride V St Kevins 2; Stratford-Grangecon V Laragh; Enniskerry V Newcastle; Éire Óg Greystones 3 V Ballincor; Avoca V Coolkenno.

Friday, April 21

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 at 6.30pm: St Kevins V Clara Gaels in Valleymount (Referee: John White).

Under-13 A Hurling League (all games 7pm unless stated): St Patricks V Carnew Emmets 7.20pm at Coláiste Chill Mhantáin (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Michael Dwyers V ARP at High Park Kiltegan (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-13 B Hurling League (all games 7pm unless stated): St Patricks 2 V Kilcoole 6.15pm at Coláiste Chill Mhantain (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Bray Emmets V Luke O’Tooles (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Under-15 A Football League/Championship: AGB V Annacurra, 7pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

Under-15 C Football League/Championship: Naomh Eoin Gael V Newtown in Avoca 7pm (Referee: John Keenan).

Sunday, April 23

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2: St Patricks V Rathnew 2 at 5.30pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).

Monday, April 24

Under-13 A Hurling League (all games 7pm): St Patricks V Michael Dwyers (Referee: Keith Barnes); Éire Óg Greystones V Carnew Emmets (Referee: James Phelan); Glenealy V ARP (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Under-13 B Hurling League (all games at 7pm): Luke O’Toole’s V St Patricks 2 in Aughrim (Referee: Darragh Kelly); Western Gaels V Avondale (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Barndarrig v Bray Emmets (Referee: Liam Keenan); Kilcoole V BYE.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games 6.45pm): AGB V Rathnew; Éire Óg Greystones V Avondale; St Patricks V BYE.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 (all games 6.45pm): Dunlavin V Blessington; Baltinglass V Tinahely.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 (all games 6.45pm): Coolkenno V Michael Dwyers; Shilelagh-Coolboy V Knockanana/Ballymanus.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 4 (all games 6.45pm): Laragh V Newtown; Kilbride V St Kevins; An Tóchar V Éire Óg Greystones 2.

Under-15B Football League/Championship: Rathnew V Éire Óg Greystones, 7pm (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games at 7pm): St Nicholas V AGB (Referee: Jason Smyth); St Patricks V Bray Emmets (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Blessington V Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2 (all games at 7pm): Aughrim V An Tóchar 7.15pm; Michael Dwyers V St Kevins in Stratford (Referee: John Whyte); Rathnew V Annacurra.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3 (all games at 7pm): Michael Hogans V AGB 2 Avoca (Referee: TBC); Pearse Gaels V Kilcoole Ashford (Referee: Ian Culbert); Clann Na Gael V Baltinglass Enniskerry (Referee: Nick Nolan); Tomnafinogue V BYE

Under-11 Football Group 2: Annacurra V Aughrim 7.30pm.

Under-11 Football Group 5: Laragh V Enniskerry, 6.30pm.

Wednesday, April 26

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 (all games 6.45pm): St Patricks V ARP; Bray Emmets V Glenealy; Éire Óg Greystones V Carnew Emmets; Michael Dwyers V Western Gaels.

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 (all games 6.45pm): Avondale V Kilcoole; Bray Emmets 2 V Barndarrig; ARP 2 V Luke O’Tooles; Éire Óg Greystones 2 V BYE.

Under-13 E Football League/Championship: St Kevins 2 V St Patricks 2 in Kilbride (Referee: TBC).

Under-15 A Football League/Championship: Tomnafinogue V St Nicholas; AGB V Blessington; Annacurra V Bray Emmets 7.30pm.

Under-15 B Football League/Championship: St Patricks V Kiltegan; Rathnew V Michael Dwyers; Éire Óg Greystones V An Tochar.

Under-15 C Football League/Championship: Kilcoole V St Kevins; Newtown V Baltinglass; Avondale V Carnew Emmets; Naomh Eoin Gaels V Ashford.

Under-15 D Football League/Championship: Clara Gaels V Éire Óg Greystones 2; St Nicholas 2 V Aughrim; Clann Na Gael V Blessington 2; AGB 2 V BYE.

Friday, April 28

Under-13 A Hurling League: Éire Óg Greystones V Glenealy, 7pm (Referee: Michael Owens).

Under-13 B Hurling League: Barndarrig V Western Gaels, 6.30pm in Avoca (Referee: Liam Keenan).

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 1: AGB V Rathnew); Éire Óg Greystones V St Patricks.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 2: Tinahely V Baltinglass; St Nicholas V Blessington.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 3: Laragh V Kilbride; Kilmacanogue V Newtown.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 4: St Nicholas 2 V Michael Dwyers; Éire Óg Greystones V An Tóchar; Shilelagh/Coolboy V St Kevins.

Under-15 A Football League/Championship: Tomnafinogue V Blessington, 7pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan).

Under-15 B Football League/Championship: St Patricks V Michael Dwyers, 7pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Sunday, April 30

Under-14 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: Michael Dwyers V Luke O Tooles; Éire Óg Greystones V BYE.

Under-15 C Football League/Championship: (all games at 11am): Ashford V Kilcoole (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); St Kevins V Avondale in Hollywood (Referee: Jason Smyth).

Under-15 D Football League/Championship: (all games 11am): Blessington 2 V Aughrim (Referee: Pat Dunne); AGB 2 V St Nicholas 2 in Ballymoney (Referee: Michael Owens).

TBC - Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3: Clann Na Gael V AGB 2 at 7pm; Pearse Gaels V Tomnafinogue 7pm; Baltinglass V Kilcoole 7.15pm.

Tuesday, May 2

Minor A Hurling 11/12-a-side Player Pathway League: St Patricks V Carnew Emmets; Western Gaels V Glenealy; Michael Dwyers V ARP; Luke O’Toole’s V Bray Emmets; Éire Óg V BYE.

Under-13 A Football League/Championship: Tomnafinogue V Bray Emmets; AGB V Blessington; Éire Óg V Michael Dwyers.

Under-13 B Football League/Championship: St Kevins V Annacurra; Rathnew V Baltinglass; St Patricks V St Nicholas.

Under-13 C Football League/Championship: Aughrim/Avondale V Éire Óg Greystones 2 in Avondale; Kilcoole V Naomh Eoin Gaels; Newtown V Ashford.

Under-13 D Football League/Championship: Coolkenno V Clann Na Gael; Éire Óg Greystones 4 V Carnew Emmets; An Tóchar 2 V Stratford-Grangecon; Clara Gaels V BYE.

Under-13 E Football League/Championship: An Tóchar 2 V Blessington 2; AGB 2 V Éire Óg 3; Tomnafinogue 2 V BYE.