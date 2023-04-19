All the GAA details

Wicklow

Hurlers away to Fermanagh and footballers facing Kildare

The Baltinglass team pictured during the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew on Sunday. Expand

The Baltinglass team pictured during the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew on Sunday.

ADULT FIXTURES

Thursday, April 20

Division 4 Group 2: Baltinglass V Dunlavin, 7.30am (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).

Division 5 Group 3: Shillelagh-Coolboy V Tinahely, 7.30pm (Referee: Daragh Kelly); Annacurra V Coolkenno, 8pm (Referee: Robert Roche).

Friday, April 21

SFL Division 1: Rathnew V Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Éire Óg Greystones V St Patrick’s, 8pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Bray Emmets V AGB, 8pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan).

SFL Division 2: Donard-The Glen V Dunlavin, 8pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Saturday, April 22

At St Joseph’s Park, Ederney - Nicky Rackard Cup Round 2: Fermanagh v Wicklow, 3pm (Referee: James Clarke).

SFL Division 1A: Hollywood V Newtown, 7pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan).

SFL Division 2: Valleymount V Ashford, 4pm (Referee: Noel Kinsella); Shillelagh-Coolboy V Coolkenno, 4pm (Referee: Jason Smyth); Ballymanus V Laragh, 4pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Éire Óg Greystones V Annacurra, 6pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

SFL Division 3: Tinahely V Rathnew, 6pm (Referee: Robert Roche); Avoca V Carnew Emmets, 6pm (Referee: Nick Nolan).

Bray Emmets, ahead of the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew on Sunday. Expand

Bray Emmets, ahead of the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew on Sunday.

Sunday, April 23

At Netwatch Cullen Park - 2023 Leinster GAA SFC quarter-final: Wicklow v Kildare, 2.30pm (Referee: Martin McNally).

SFL Division 1: Tinahely V Blessington, 11am (Referee: Stephen Fagan).

SFL Division 1A: Kilcoole V Kilmacanogue, 11.30am (Referee: Eddie Leonard; Carnew Emmets V Kiltegan, 11.30am (Referee: John Keenan).

SFL Division 2: Baltinglass V Ballinacor, 11.30am (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).

SFL Division 3: Barndarrig V An Tóchar, 11.30am (Referee: Martin Molloy); St Patrick’s V AGB, 11.30am (Referee: Daragh Kelly); Aughrim V Stratford-Grangecon, 11.30am (Referee: Christy O’Rourke).

Tuesday, April 25

SFL Division 1A: Avondale V An Tóchar, 8pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr).

SFL Division 2: Ballinacor V Valleymount, 7.30pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Dunlavin V Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.30pm (Referee: Jason Smyth); Ashford V Ballymanus, 7.30pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR).

SFL Division 3: Carnew Emmets V Tinahely, 7.30pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).

The Annacurra team pictured during the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew on Sunday. Expand

The Annacurra team pictured during the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew on Sunday.

Wednesday, April 26

At Carlow venue - 2023 Electric Ireland Leinster MFC - Group 3 Round 3: Carlow v Wicklow, Time TBC.

SFL Division 3: Aughrim V St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Thursday, April 27

SFL Division 5 Group 1: Aughrim V Barndarrig, 7.30pm (Referee: Paul Gahan); AGB V Avoca, 7.30pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).

SFL Division 5 Group 2: Kilmacanogue V Enniskerry, 7.30pm (Referee: Michael Owens); An Tóchar V Kilcoole, 8.15pm (Referee: Peadar De Hora).

SFL Division 5 Group 3: Coolkenno V Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Ballymanus V Annacurra, 7.30pm (Referee: Christy O’Rourke).

Saturday, April 29

At Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh - Nicky Rackard Cup Round 3: Armagh v Wicklow, Time TBC.

At Kilbride - Hennessy Cup: Dunlavin V Baltinglass, 4pm; Hollywood V Kiltegan, 6pm.

Intermediate Hurling League: Carnew Emmets V Arklow Rock Parnell, 5pm; St Patrick’s V Western Gaels, 5pm; Avondale V Aughrim, 5pm.

Sunday, April 30

At Croke Park - 2023 Leinster GAA SFC semi-final: Wicklow/Kildare v Dublin/Laois.

Senior Hurling League: Éire Óg Greystones V Carnew Emmets, 11.30am (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Glenealy V Bray Emmets, 11.30am.

The Kilcoole team pictured during the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew Emmets on Sunday. Expand

The Kilcoole team pictured during the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew Emmets on Sunday.

ADULT RESULTS

2023 Electric Ireland Leinster MFC - Group 3 Round 2: Wicklow 0-10, Wexford 0-7.

Nicky Rackard Cup Round 1: Wicklow 4-25, Louth 0-13.

SFL Division 3 Round 3: Rathnew 4-16, Blessington 1-11.

Senior Hurling League Round 2: Glenealy 0-15, Éire Óg Greystones 0-12; Round 3: Kiltegan 2-14, Bray Emmets 1-8; Carnew Emmets 5-18, Glenealy 2-14,

Intermediate Hurling League Round 3: St Patrick’s 1-18, Arklow Rock Parnells 1-9; Carnew Emmets 2-11, Aughrim 0-10.

CAMOGIE RESULTS

Adult Senior Round 2: (all postponed): Donard v Bray Emmets (bereavement); Carnew Emmets v Knockananna; Annacurra v Kiltegan.

Adult Intermediate Round 2 (all postponed due to weather): Kilcoole v Avondale; Aughrim v Glenealy.

Adult Junior A Round 3: Ballinacor 1-10, Kildavin 1-4; Éire Óg 1-8, Carnew Emmets 1-3; Knockananna 1-8, Kiltegan 5-10.

Adult Junior B Round 2: Avoca 0-7, Arklow Rocks 1-19; Éire Óg v Kilcoole - Postponed.

U16 Division 1 Round 2: (all postponed due to weather) Arklow v Bray; Éire Óg v Annacurra; Carnew Emmets v Kiltegan.

U16 Division 2 Round 2: Knockananna v Donard - Postponed due to weather.

U16 Division 3 Round 2 (all postponed due to weather: Kilcoole v Avoca; St Pats v Avondale.

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, April 19

Under-15A Hurling League/Championship (all games 7pm): Michael Dwyers V Glenealy in Kiltegan (Referee: John Keenan); Western Gaels V Bray Emmets (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); ARP V Luke O’Tooles in Parnell Park (Referee: Daragh Kelly); Éire Óg Greystones 1 V Barndarrig/Avondale (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 2: (all games 6.45pm): Éire Óg Greystones 1 V Bray Emmets 1; AGB 1 V Rathnew 1; St Patricks 1 V BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 2 (all games 6.45pm unless stated): Aughrim V Baltinglass; Avondale V Shilelagh/Coolboy; Annacurra V Blessington 7.30pm; Dunlavin V Tinahely.

Under 11 Football Group 3: Kilmacanogue V An Tochar; Ashford V Kilcoole; Rathnew 2 V Carnew Emmets; Baltinglass 2 V AGB 2; Newtown V Blessington 2.

Under-11 Football Group 4: An Tóchar 2 V Barndarrig; Kiltegan V Bray Emmets 2; Éire Óg Greystones 2 V St Kevins; St Patricks 2 V Newtown 2.

Under-11 Football Group 5: Michael Dwyers V Donard/Glen; Kilbride V St Kevins 2; Stratford-Grangecon V Laragh; Enniskerry V Newcastle; Éire Óg Greystones 3 V Ballincor; Avoca V Coolkenno.

Friday, April 21

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 at 6.30pm: St Kevins V Clara Gaels in Valleymount (Referee: John White).

Under-13 A Hurling League (all games 7pm unless stated): St Patricks V Carnew Emmets 7.20pm at Coláiste Chill Mhantáin (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Michael Dwyers V ARP at High Park Kiltegan (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-13 B Hurling League (all games 7pm unless stated): St Patricks 2 V Kilcoole 6.15pm at Coláiste Chill Mhantain (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Bray Emmets V Luke O’Tooles (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Under-15 A Football League/Championship: AGB V Annacurra, 7pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

Under-15 C Football League/Championship: Naomh Eoin Gael V Newtown in Avoca 7pm (Referee: John Keenan).

Sunday, April 23

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2: St Patricks V Rathnew 2 at 5.30pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).

Monday, April 24

Under-13 A Hurling League (all games 7pm): St Patricks V Michael Dwyers (Referee: Keith Barnes); Éire Óg Greystones V Carnew Emmets (Referee: James Phelan); Glenealy V ARP (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Under-13 B Hurling League (all games at 7pm): Luke O’Toole’s V St Patricks 2 in Aughrim (Referee: Darragh Kelly); Western Gaels V Avondale (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Barndarrig v Bray Emmets (Referee: Liam Keenan); Kilcoole V BYE.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games 6.45pm): AGB V Rathnew; Éire Óg Greystones V Avondale; St Patricks V BYE.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 (all games 6.45pm): Dunlavin V Blessington; Baltinglass V Tinahely.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 (all games 6.45pm): Coolkenno V Michael Dwyers; Shilelagh-Coolboy V Knockanana/Ballymanus.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 4 (all games 6.45pm): Laragh V Newtown; Kilbride V St Kevins; An Tóchar V Éire Óg Greystones 2.

Under-15B Football League/Championship: Rathnew V Éire Óg Greystones, 7pm (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games at 7pm): St Nicholas V AGB (Referee: Jason Smyth); St Patricks V Bray Emmets (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Blessington V Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2 (all games at 7pm): Aughrim V An Tóchar 7.15pm; Michael Dwyers V St Kevins in Stratford (Referee: John Whyte); Rathnew V Annacurra.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3 (all games at 7pm): Michael Hogans V AGB 2 Avoca (Referee: TBC); Pearse Gaels V Kilcoole Ashford (Referee: Ian Culbert); Clann Na Gael V Baltinglass Enniskerry (Referee: Nick Nolan); Tomnafinogue V BYE

Under-11 Football Group 2: Annacurra V Aughrim 7.30pm.

Under-11 Football Group 5: Laragh V Enniskerry, 6.30pm.

Wednesday, April 26

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 (all games 6.45pm): St Patricks V ARP; Bray Emmets V Glenealy; Éire Óg Greystones V Carnew Emmets; Michael Dwyers V Western Gaels.

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 (all games 6.45pm): Avondale V Kilcoole; Bray Emmets 2 V Barndarrig; ARP 2 V Luke O’Tooles; Éire Óg Greystones 2 V BYE.

Under-13 E Football League/Championship: St Kevins 2 V St Patricks 2 in Kilbride (Referee: TBC).

Under-15 A Football League/Championship: Tomnafinogue V St Nicholas; AGB V Blessington; Annacurra V Bray Emmets 7.30pm.

Under-15 B Football League/Championship: St Patricks V Kiltegan; Rathnew V Michael Dwyers; Éire Óg Greystones V An Tochar.

Under-15 C Football League/Championship: Kilcoole V St Kevins; Newtown V Baltinglass; Avondale V Carnew Emmets; Naomh Eoin Gaels V Ashford.

Under-15 D Football League/Championship: Clara Gaels V Éire Óg Greystones 2; St Nicholas 2 V Aughrim; Clann Na Gael V Blessington 2; AGB 2 V BYE.

Friday, April 28

Under-13 A Hurling League: Éire Óg Greystones V Glenealy, 7pm (Referee: Michael Owens).

Under-13 B Hurling League: Barndarrig V Western Gaels, 6.30pm in Avoca (Referee: Liam Keenan).

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 1: AGB V Rathnew); Éire Óg Greystones V St Patricks.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 2: Tinahely V Baltinglass; St Nicholas V Blessington.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 3: Laragh V Kilbride; Kilmacanogue V Newtown.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 4: St Nicholas 2 V Michael Dwyers; Éire Óg Greystones V An Tóchar; Shilelagh/Coolboy V St Kevins.

Under-15 A Football League/Championship: Tomnafinogue V Blessington, 7pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan).

Under-15 B Football League/Championship: St Patricks V Michael Dwyers, 7pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Sunday, April 30

Under-14 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: Michael Dwyers V Luke O Tooles; Éire Óg Greystones V BYE.

Under-15 C Football League/Championship: (all games at 11am): Ashford V Kilcoole (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); St Kevins V Avondale in Hollywood (Referee: Jason Smyth).

Under-15 D Football League/Championship: (all games 11am): Blessington 2 V Aughrim (Referee: Pat Dunne); AGB 2 V St Nicholas 2 in Ballymoney (Referee: Michael Owens).

TBC - Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3: Clann Na Gael V AGB 2 at 7pm; Pearse Gaels V Tomnafinogue 7pm; Baltinglass V Kilcoole 7.15pm.

Tuesday, May 2

Minor A Hurling 11/12-a-side Player Pathway League: St Patricks V Carnew Emmets; Western Gaels V Glenealy; Michael Dwyers V ARP; Luke O’Toole’s V Bray Emmets; Éire Óg V BYE.

Under-13 A Football League/Championship: Tomnafinogue V Bray Emmets; AGB V Blessington; Éire Óg V Michael Dwyers.

Under-13 B Football League/Championship: St Kevins V Annacurra; Rathnew V Baltinglass; St Patricks V St Nicholas.

Under-13 C Football League/Championship: Aughrim/Avondale V Éire Óg Greystones 2 in Avondale; Kilcoole V Naomh Eoin Gaels; Newtown V Ashford.

Under-13 D Football League/Championship: Coolkenno V Clann Na Gael; Éire Óg Greystones 4 V Carnew Emmets; An Tóchar 2 V Stratford-Grangecon; Clara Gaels V BYE.

Under-13 E Football League/Championship: An Tóchar 2 V Blessington 2; AGB 2 V Éire Óg 3; Tomnafinogue 2 V BYE.

