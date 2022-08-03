All the GAA details

Fixtures and results
ADULT FIXTURES
Wednesday, August 3
At Kinnegad - ZuCar All-Ireland Minor football championship final: Wicklow v Clare, 7pm (Referee: Paul Burke).
Junior Hurling League: Arklow Rock Parnell v Kiltegan, 8pm (Referee: John Keenan); Aughrim v Bray Emmets, 8pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Éire Óg Greystones v Avondale, 8pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh).
Thursday, August 4
Macra na Feirme Cup semi-finals at Ballinakill Centre of Excellence: Avoca v AGB, 7.45pm (Referee: Nick Nolan); Blessington v An Tóchar, 7.45pm (Referee: Ian Culbert.
Friday, August 5
At Aughrim - Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship Round 2: St. Patrick’s v An Tóchar, 7.15pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan).
Saturday, August 6
At Iniskeen Grattans GAA Club, Monaghan - Nancy Murray Cup final: Wicklow v Tyrone, 1pm (Referee: Paul O’Neill).
At Aughrim - Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship Round 2: AGB v Blessington, 4.15pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).
At Aughrim - Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship Round 2: Rathnew v Bray Emmets, 6.15pm (Referee: Stephen Fagan).
At Annacurra - Intermediate Football Championship Round 2: Valleymount v Newtown, 4.30pm (Referee: Brendan Furlong).
At Annacurra - Fitzgerald Kitchen’s Junior A Football Championship Round 1: Ballinacor v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.30pm (Referee: Martin Molloy).
Sunday, August 7
At Aughrim - D’Arcy Sand’s Intermediate Championship Round 2: Coolkenno v Carnew Emmets, 1pm (Referee: Noel Kinsella).
At Aughrim - Boom & Platform Hire, Senior Football Championship Round 2: Baltinglass v Donard-The Glen, 3pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan.
At Roundwood - D’Arcy Sand’s Intermediate Championship Round 2: Ballymanus v Kilcoole, 2pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard).
At Roundwood - D’Arcy Sand’s Intermediate Championship Round 2: Éire Óg Greystones v Hollywood, 5pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).
At Pearse’s Park, Arklow - Fitzgerald Kitchen’s Junior A Football Championship Round 1: Knockananna v Rathnew, 11am (Referee: Martin Molloy).
At Avondale - Fitzgerald Kitchen’s Junior A Football Championship Round 1: AGB v St. Patrick’s, 5pm (Referee: Brendan Furlong).
Thursday, August 11
Philip Doyle Junior B Football Championship, Group 1, Round 1: Éire Óg Greystones v Kilcoole, 7.30pm (Referee: Hugh Murphy); Bray Emmets v Newtown, 7.30pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh).
Philip Doyle Junior B Football Championship Group 2 Round 1: Kilbride v An Tóchar, 7.30pm (Referee: Pat Dunne); Avoca v Dunlavin, 7.30pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).
Philip Doyle Junior B Football Championship Group 3, Round 1: Hollywood v Rathnew, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Avondale v Newcastle, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).
Philip Doyle Junior B Football Championship Group 4, Round 1: Carnew Emmets v Baltinglass, 7.30pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan).
Saturday, August 13
At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3: Bray Emmets v Glenealy, 4.15pm (Referee: Martin Molloy).
At Avondale - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 3: Kilcoole v Arklow Rock Parnells, 6.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).
At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3: Carnew Emmets v Barndarrig, 6.30pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh).,
Sunday, August 14
At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3: Glenealy v St. Patrick’s, 2pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan).
At Pearse’s Park, Arklow - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 3: Carnew Emmets v Éire Óg Greystones, 4pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).
Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 3: Bray Emmets v Avondale, 4pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley).
ADULT RESULTS
D’Arcy Sand Intermediate Football Championship Round 1: Éire Óg Greystones 5-16, Kilmacanogue 1-7; Valleymount 1-9, Barndarrig 0-8; Ballymanus 1-10, Stratford-Grangecon 0-10; Coolkenno 1-13, Annacurra 2-6.
Lighting Protection Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1: Western Gaels 1-23, Glenealy 0-5.
Junior Hurling League Round 8: St Patrick’s 5-11. Bray Emmets 1-11; Aughrim 3-22, Kiltegan 2-11; Avondale 1-16, Arklow Rock Parnells 2-11; Knockananna W/O, Western Gaels -.
Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship Round 1: An Tóchar 0-15, Avondale 2-8; Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney 1-11, Dunlavin 0-7; Donard-The Glen 3-7, Tinahely 0-13; Bray Emmets 2-12, Tinahely 0-12.
Macra na Feirme Cup quarter-finals: Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney 2-16, Donard-The Glen 3-13; Blessington W/O, Annacurra -; An Tóchar W/O, Ballymanus -; Avoca 1-12, Kilmacanogue 1-11.
LEAGUE TABLES
Lighting Protection IHC Group 1
TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS
Bray Emmets 1 1 0 0 19 15 4 2
Western Gaels 2 1 0 1 41 24 17 2
Glenealy 1 0 0 1 5 26 -21 0
Junior Hurling League 2022
TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS
St Patrick’s 8 8 0 0 171 83 88 16
Aughrim 7 6 0 1 138 76 62 12
Bray Emmets 7 5 0 2 100 76 24 10
Avondale 7 4 0 3 86 85 1 8
Kiltegan 7 4 0 3 71 79 -8 8
Arklow Rocks 7 3 0 4 91 130 -39 6
Éire Óg 7 2 0 5 79 114 -35 4
Knockananna 8 1 0 7 77 170 -93 2
Western Gaels 8 0 0 8 0 0 0 0
JUVENILE FIXTURES
Wednesday, August 3
Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 10 (all games 7pm): ARP v Glenealy (Referee: Eugene Doherty); Carnew Emmets v Éire Óg Greystones 1 (Referee: Brendan Furlong); Bray Emmets v St Patricks 1 (Referee: Ciaran Goff).
Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 10 (all games 7pm unless stated): Michael Dwyers v Barndarrig (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Kilcoole v Western Gaels (Referee: Martin Molloy); Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Luke O’Tooles at 6.40pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Avondale FREE.
Under-15 A Hurling Championship Round 5 (all games 7pm unless stated): Bray Emmets v Barndarrig (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin); Éire Óg Greystones v Luke O’Tooles at 7.45pm (Referee: Peadar de Hora); ARP v St Patricks (Referee: John Keenan).
Under-13 Football D Championship Round 1 Group 1: Michael Dwyers 2 v Blessington 2, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).
Thursday, August 4
Under-13 Football D League Round 9: St Patricks 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2, 7pm (Referee: Michael Owens).
Friday, August 5
Under-7 and 9 Football Go Games at various venues.
Under-12 Hurling Player Pathway League Round 5 (all games 7pm unless stated): Glenealy v ARP at Ballinakill (Referee: Michael Owens); Luke O’Tooles v Éire Óg Greystones at 6.20pm (Referee: Peadar de Hora).
Under-13 Football B Championship Round 1 (all games 7pm): St Nicholas 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1 (Referee: Eamon Doyle); Tomnafionogue 1 v Michael Dwyers 1 (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Baltinglass FREE.
Under-15 A Hurling Championship Round 4: Luke O’Tooles v Kilcoole, 7.50pm (Referee: Peadar de Hora).
Under-15 Football D League Round 7: Blessington 2 v Tomnafionogue 2, 7.30pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).
Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 3: Naomh Eoin Gaels v St Kevins, 7pm (Referee: Liam Keenan Jun).
Under-13 Football E League Round 9: Blessington 3 v Clara Gaels, 7pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).
Under-13 Football D Championship Round 1 Group 2: St Kevins 2 v Bray Emmets 2, 7.15pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).
Saturday, August 6
Under-7 and 9 Football Go Games at various venues.
Leinster Talent Academy Games U14, U15 and U16 Hurling.
Sunday, August 7
Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 2: Newtown v St Kevins, 11am (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh).
Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 9: Western Gaels v Éire Óg Greystones 2, 11am (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).
Monday, August 8
Under-13 Hurling A Championship Round 1 (all games 7pm): Bray Emmets v ARP (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Michael Dwyers 1 v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Luke O’Tooles BYE.
Under-13 Hurling B Championship Round 4 (all games 7pm): Western Gaels v St Patricks (Referee: Eamonn Doyle); Barndarrig v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Michael Owens); Avondale v Michael Dwyers 2 (Referee: Martin Molloy); Glenealy FREE.
Under-13 Football C League Round 9: Ashford v Kilcoole, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).
Minor Football A Championship Round 5: St Nicholas v St Patricks, 7.30pm (Referee: Stephen Fagan); Bray Emmets v AGB, 7.45pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard); St Kevins v Blessington, 7.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); An Tóchar v Éire Óg Greystones, 8.15pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).
Minor Football B Championship Round 5 (all games 7.15pm): Carnew Emmets v Rathnew (Referee: Liam Keenan Jun); Michael Dwyers v Clann na Gael (Referee: Robert Roche); Pearse Gaels v Tomnafionogue (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Michael Hogans v Annacurra (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Kilcoole FREE.
Under-15 Football D Championship Round 3 Group 1: An Tóchar 2 v Blessington 2, 7pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).
Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 8: Blessington 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1, 7pm (Referee: Liam Cullen).
Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 4 (all games 7pm): AGB v Bray Emmets (Referee: Kathy Forde); Rathnew v Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Colm Gaskin).
Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 Round 4: Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Newtown, 6.45pm (Referee: Kevin Healy).
Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 4 Round 4 (all games 7pm): Kilbride v Coolkenno (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian); Aughrim v Tinahely (Referee: Peadar de Hora); Laragh v Shillelagh-oolboy (Referee: Philip Bracken).
Under-15 Football D Championship Round 3 Group 2: St Nicholas 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2 at Donard, 7.45pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).
Wednesday, August 10
Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 10 (all games 7pm): AGB 1 v Blessington 1; St Patricks 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1; Rathnew 1 v Bray Emmets 1.
Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 10 (all games 7pm): Annacurra v Dunlavin; Tinahely v Baltinglass; Kiltegan v St Kevins.
Under-11 Football Group 3 Round 10 (all games 7pm): St Patricks 2 v Blessington 2; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v AGB 2; Rathnew 2 v St Kevins 2.
Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 10 (all games 7pm): Carnew Emmets v Aughrim 1; An Tóchar v Avondale; Ashford v Newtown 1; Kilcoole Bye.
Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 10 (all games 7pm): Shillelagh-Coolboy v Donard-The Glen; Michael Dwyers v Stratford-Grangecon; Coolkenno v Kilbride.
Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 10 (all games 7pm): Avoca v Enniskerry; Ballinacor v Éire Óg Greystones 3; Laragh v Newcastle; Enniskerry v Barndarrig; Newtown 2 v Kilmacanogue.
Under-15 Football A League Round 10 (all games 7pm): Tomnafionogue 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1; AGB 1 v St Nicholas 1; Blessington 1 v An Tóchar 1.
Under-15 Football B League Round 10 (all games 7pm): St Kevins v Bray Emmets; Baltinglass v Michael Dwyers; Annacurra v St Patricks.
Under-15 Football C Championship Round 1 Group 1 (all games 7pm): Kilcoole v Pearse Gaels; Aughrim v Rathnew; Clara Gaels FREE.
Under-15 Football C Championship Round 1 Group 2 (all games 7pm): Naomh Eoin Gaels v Newtown; Carnew Emmets v Clann na Gael.
Under-15 Football D Championship Round 3 Group 1: Tomnafionogue 2 v AGB 2, 7pm.
Under-15 Football D Championship Round 3 Group 2: Michael Dwyers 2 v St Patricks 2, 7pm.