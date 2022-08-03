All the GAA details

An Tóchar captain Ger Byrne, match referee Jason Smyth and Avondale captain Conor Byrne ahead of the SFC meeting of the sides in Aughrim.

The Avondale Senior football team in their new jerseys sponsored by Seamus McGraynor ahead of the SFC clash with An Tóchar last weekend.

ADULT FIXTURES

Wednesday, August 3

At Kinnegad - ZuCar All-Ireland Minor football championship final: Wicklow v Clare, 7pm (Referee: Paul Burke).

Junior Hurling League: Arklow Rock Parnell v Kiltegan, 8pm (Referee: John Keenan); Aughrim v Bray Emmets, 8pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Éire Óg Greystones v Avondale, 8pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh).

Thursday, August 4

Macra na Feirme Cup semi-finals at Ballinakill Centre of Excellence: Avoca v AGB, 7.45pm (Referee: Nick Nolan); Blessington v An Tóchar, 7.45pm (Referee: Ian Culbert.

Friday, August 5

At Aughrim - Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship Round 2: St. Patrick’s v An Tóchar, 7.15pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan).

Saturday, August 6

At Iniskeen Grattans GAA Club, Monaghan - Nancy Murray Cup final: Wicklow v Tyrone, 1pm (Referee: Paul O’Neill).

At Aughrim - Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship Round 2: AGB v Blessington, 4.15pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

At Aughrim - Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship Round 2: Rathnew v Bray Emmets, 6.15pm (Referee: Stephen Fagan).

At Annacurra - Intermediate Football Championship Round 2: Valleymount v Newtown, 4.30pm (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

At Annacurra - Fitzgerald Kitchen’s Junior A Football Championship Round 1: Ballinacor v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.30pm (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Sunday, August 7

At Aughrim - D’Arcy Sand’s Intermediate Championship Round 2: Coolkenno v Carnew Emmets, 1pm (Referee: Noel Kinsella).

At Aughrim - Boom & Platform Hire, Senior Football Championship Round 2: Baltinglass v Donard-The Glen, 3pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan.

At Roundwood - D’Arcy Sand’s Intermediate Championship Round 2: Ballymanus v Kilcoole, 2pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

At Roundwood - D’Arcy Sand’s Intermediate Championship Round 2: Éire Óg Greystones v Hollywood, 5pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

At Pearse’s Park, Arklow - Fitzgerald Kitchen’s Junior A Football Championship Round 1: Knockananna v Rathnew, 11am (Referee: Martin Molloy).

At Avondale - Fitzgerald Kitchen’s Junior A Football Championship Round 1: AGB v St. Patrick’s, 5pm (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

Thursday, August 11

Philip Doyle Junior B Football Championship, Group 1, Round 1: Éire Óg Greystones v Kilcoole, 7.30pm (Referee: Hugh Murphy); Bray Emmets v Newtown, 7.30pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh).

Philip Doyle Junior B Football Championship Group 2 Round 1: Kilbride v An Tóchar, 7.30pm (Referee: Pat Dunne); Avoca v Dunlavin, 7.30pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Philip Doyle Junior B Football Championship Group 3, Round 1: Hollywood v Rathnew, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Avondale v Newcastle, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

Philip Doyle Junior B Football Championship Group 4, Round 1: Carnew Emmets v Baltinglass, 7.30pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan).

Saturday, August 13

At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3: Bray Emmets v Glenealy, 4.15pm (Referee: Martin Molloy).

At Avondale - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 3: Kilcoole v Arklow Rock Parnells, 6.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3: Carnew Emmets v Barndarrig, 6.30pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh).,

Sunday, August 14

At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3: Glenealy v St. Patrick’s, 2pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan).

At Pearse’s Park, Arklow - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 3: Carnew Emmets v Éire Óg Greystones, 4pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 3: Bray Emmets v Avondale, 4pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

ADULT RESULTS

D’Arcy Sand Intermediate Football Championship Round 1: Éire Óg Greystones 5-16, Kilmacanogue 1-7; Valleymount 1-9, Barndarrig 0-8; Ballymanus 1-10, Stratford-Grangecon 0-10; Coolkenno 1-13, Annacurra 2-6.

Lighting Protection Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1: Western Gaels 1-23, Glenealy 0-5.

Junior Hurling League Round 8: St Patrick’s 5-11. Bray Emmets 1-11; Aughrim 3-22, Kiltegan 2-11; Avondale 1-16, Arklow Rock Parnells 2-11; Knockananna W/O, Western Gaels -.

Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship Round 1: An Tóchar 0-15, Avondale 2-8; Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney 1-11, Dunlavin 0-7; Donard-The Glen 3-7, Tinahely 0-13; Bray Emmets 2-12, Tinahely 0-12.

Macra na Feirme Cup quarter-finals: Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney 2-16, Donard-The Glen 3-13; Blessington W/O, Annacurra -; An Tóchar W/O, Ballymanus -; Avoca 1-12, Kilmacanogue 1-11.

LEAGUE TABLES

Lighting Protection IHC Group 1

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

Bray Emmets 1 1 0 0 19 15 4 2

Western Gaels 2 1 0 1 41 24 17 2

Glenealy 1 0 0 1 5 26 -21 0

Junior Hurling League 2022

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

St Patrick’s 8 8 0 0 171 83 88 16

Aughrim 7 6 0 1 138 76 62 12

Bray Emmets 7 5 0 2 100 76 24 10

Avondale 7 4 0 3 86 85 1 8

Kiltegan 7 4 0 3 71 79 -8 8

Arklow Rocks 7 3 0 4 91 130 -39 6

Éire Óg 7 2 0 5 79 114 -35 4

Knockananna 8 1 0 7 77 170 -93 2

Western Gaels 8 0 0 8 0 0 0 0

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, August 3

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 10 (all games 7pm): ARP v Glenealy (Referee: Eugene Doherty); Carnew Emmets v Éire Óg Greystones 1 (Referee: Brendan Furlong); Bray Emmets v St Patricks 1 (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 10 (all games 7pm unless stated): Michael Dwyers v Barndarrig (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Kilcoole v Western Gaels (Referee: Martin Molloy); Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Luke O’Tooles at 6.40pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Avondale FREE.

Under-15 A Hurling Championship Round 5 (all games 7pm unless stated): Bray Emmets v Barndarrig (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin); Éire Óg Greystones v Luke O’Tooles at 7.45pm (Referee: Peadar de Hora); ARP v St Patricks (Referee: John Keenan).

Under-13 Football D Championship Round 1 Group 1: Michael Dwyers 2 v Blessington 2, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Thursday, August 4

Under-13 Football D League Round 9: St Patricks 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2, 7pm (Referee: Michael Owens).

Friday, August 5

Under-7 and 9 Football Go Games at various venues.

Under-12 Hurling Player Pathway League Round 5 (all games 7pm unless stated): Glenealy v ARP at Ballinakill (Referee: Michael Owens); Luke O’Tooles v Éire Óg Greystones at 6.20pm (Referee: Peadar de Hora).

Under-13 Football B Championship Round 1 (all games 7pm): St Nicholas 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1 (Referee: Eamon Doyle); Tomnafionogue 1 v Michael Dwyers 1 (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Baltinglass FREE.

Under-15 A Hurling Championship Round 4: Luke O’Tooles v Kilcoole, 7.50pm (Referee: Peadar de Hora).

Under-15 Football D League Round 7: Blessington 2 v Tomnafionogue 2, 7.30pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 3: Naomh Eoin Gaels v St Kevins, 7pm (Referee: Liam Keenan Jun).

Under-13 Football E League Round 9: Blessington 3 v Clara Gaels, 7pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-13 Football D Championship Round 1 Group 2: St Kevins 2 v Bray Emmets 2, 7.15pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Saturday, August 6

Under-7 and 9 Football Go Games at various venues.

Leinster Talent Academy Games U14, U15 and U16 Hurling.

Sunday, August 7

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 2: Newtown v St Kevins, 11am (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 9: Western Gaels v Éire Óg Greystones 2, 11am (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Monday, August 8

Under-13 Hurling A Championship Round 1 (all games 7pm): Bray Emmets v ARP (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Michael Dwyers 1 v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Luke O’Tooles BYE.

Under-13 Hurling B Championship Round 4 (all games 7pm): Western Gaels v St Patricks (Referee: Eamonn Doyle); Barndarrig v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Michael Owens); Avondale v Michael Dwyers 2 (Referee: Martin Molloy); Glenealy FREE.

Under-13 Football C League Round 9: Ashford v Kilcoole, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

Minor Football A Championship Round 5: St Nicholas v St Patricks, 7.30pm (Referee: Stephen Fagan); Bray Emmets v AGB, 7.45pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard); St Kevins v Blessington, 7.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); An Tóchar v Éire Óg Greystones, 8.15pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Minor Football B Championship Round 5 (all games 7.15pm): Carnew Emmets v Rathnew (Referee: Liam Keenan Jun); Michael Dwyers v Clann na Gael (Referee: Robert Roche); Pearse Gaels v Tomnafionogue (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Michael Hogans v Annacurra (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Kilcoole FREE.

Under-15 Football D Championship Round 3 Group 1: An Tóchar 2 v Blessington 2, 7pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 8: Blessington 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1, 7pm (Referee: Liam Cullen).

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 4 (all games 7pm): AGB v Bray Emmets (Referee: Kathy Forde); Rathnew v Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Colm Gaskin).

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 Round 4: Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Newtown, 6.45pm (Referee: Kevin Healy).

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 4 Round 4 (all games 7pm): Kilbride v Coolkenno (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian); Aughrim v Tinahely (Referee: Peadar de Hora); Laragh v Shillelagh-oolboy (Referee: Philip Bracken).

Under-15 Football D Championship Round 3 Group 2: St Nicholas 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2 at Donard, 7.45pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Wednesday, August 10

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 10 (all games 7pm): AGB 1 v Blessington 1; St Patricks 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1; Rathnew 1 v Bray Emmets 1.

Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 10 (all games 7pm): Annacurra v Dunlavin; Tinahely v Baltinglass; Kiltegan v St Kevins.

Under-11 Football Group 3 Round 10 (all games 7pm): St Patricks 2 v Blessington 2; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v AGB 2; Rathnew 2 v St Kevins 2.

Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 10 (all games 7pm): Carnew Emmets v Aughrim 1; An Tóchar v Avondale; Ashford v Newtown 1; Kilcoole Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 10 (all games 7pm): Shillelagh-Coolboy v Donard-The Glen; Michael Dwyers v Stratford-Grangecon; Coolkenno v Kilbride.

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 10 (all games 7pm): Avoca v Enniskerry; Ballinacor v Éire Óg Greystones 3; Laragh v Newcastle; Enniskerry v Barndarrig; Newtown 2 v Kilmacanogue.

Under-15 Football A League Round 10 (all games 7pm): Tomnafionogue 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1; AGB 1 v St Nicholas 1; Blessington 1 v An Tóchar 1.

Under-15 Football B League Round 10 (all games 7pm): St Kevins v Bray Emmets; Baltinglass v Michael Dwyers; Annacurra v St Patricks.

Under-15 Football C Championship Round 1 Group 1 (all games 7pm): Kilcoole v Pearse Gaels; Aughrim v Rathnew; Clara Gaels FREE.

Under-15 Football C Championship Round 1 Group 2 (all games 7pm): Naomh Eoin Gaels v Newtown; Carnew Emmets v Clann na Gael.

Under-15 Football D Championship Round 3 Group 1: Tomnafionogue 2 v AGB 2, 7pm.

Under-15 Football D Championship Round 3 Group 2: Michael Dwyers 2 v St Patricks 2, 7pm.