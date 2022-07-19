All the GAA details

Wicklow

Young spectators enjoying the match between the Naughties and The New Kids in a fundraising charity match in aid of the Irish Cancer Society at the Carnew Emmets GAA Club on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand

ADULT FIXTURES

Wednesday, July 20

At Ashbourne, Co. Meath - ZuCar Minor ‘C’ All-Ireland football championship semi-final: Wicklow v Leitrim, 7.30pm (Referee: Paul Burke).

Junior Hurling League: Aughrim v Avondale, 7.45pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Thursday, July 21

SFL Division 5 South: Tinahely v Ballymanus, 7.30pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Avoca v Annacurra, 7.30pm (Referee: John Keenan).

Friday, July 22

At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 2: Kiltegan v Glenealy, 7.30pm (Referee: John Keenan).

At Ballinakill - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Championship Group 1: Western Gaels v Bray Emmets, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

At Pearse’s Park - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 2: Arklow Rock Parnells v Barndarrig, 7.30pm (Referee: Con Ó Ceadaigh).

Saturday, July 23

At Louth venue - Nancy Murray Cup: Louth v Wicklow, Time TBC.

At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 2: Éire Óg Greystones v Avondale, 4.30pm (Referee: Martin Molloy).

At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 2: Carnew Emmets v Bray Emmets, 6.15pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

Sunday, July 24

At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 2: Kilcoole v Carnew Emmets, 11am (Referee: John Keenan).

Monday, July 25

At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland, Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 1: Glenealy v Western Gaels, 7.15pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

Wednesday, July 27

Junior Hurling League: Kiltegan v Aughrim, 7.30pm; Avondale v Arklow Rock Parnells, 8pm; Bray Emmets v St. Patrick’s, 8pm.

Friday, July 29

At Rathnew - D’Arcy Sands Intermediate Football Championship: Éire Óg Greystones v Kilmacanogue, 7.15pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

At Roundwood - D’Arcy Sands Intermediate Football Championship: Barndarrig v Valleymount, 7.15pm (Referee: Nick Nolan).

Saturday, July 30

At Aughrim - Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship: An Tóchar v Avondale, 4.30pm (Referee: Jason Smyth).

At Aughrim - Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship: AGB v Dunlavin, 6.30pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian)

Sunday, July 31

At Aughrim - Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship: Bray Emmets v Kiltegan, 1pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

At Aughrim - Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship: Tinahely v Donard-The Glen, 3pm (Referee: Noel Kinsella).

At Baltinglass - D’Arcy Sands Intermediate Football Championship: Ballymanus v Stratford Grangecon, 5.30pm (Referee: Stephan Fagan).

At Baltinglass - D’Arcy Sands Intermediate Football Championship: Coolkenno v Annacurra, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

ADULT RESULTS

Lightning Protection Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1: Carnew Emmets 2-17, Avondale 1-12; Bray Emmets 5-28, Éire Óg Greystones 2-14.

Lighting Protection Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1: Kiltegan 4-21, St Patrick’s 2-10.

Lightning Protection Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1: Kilcoole 7-18, Barndarrig 0-10; Carnew Emmets 2-15, Arklow Rock Parnell 2-13.

Junior Hurling League Round 7: Arklow Rock Parnells 5-9, Éire Óg Greystones 1-8; Bray Emmets 4-9, Knockananna 1-5; St Patrick’s W/O, Kiltegan -.

SFL Division 5 South Round 13: Ballymanus 6-9, Avoca 1-10.

SFL Division 5 West Round 10: Donard-The Glen 3-17, Valleymount 0-6.

Tesco U16C All-Ireland Championships: Wicklow3-2, Kerry 2-11.

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, July 20

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 9 (all games 7pm): Bray Emmets v Glenealy (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Éire Óg Greystones 1 v ARP (Referee: Colm Gaskim); St Patricks 1 v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 9 (all games 7pm unless stated): Barndarrig v Avondale, 6.45pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Luke O’Tooles v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Peadar de Hora); Western Gaels v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Kilcoole FREE.

Under-15 A Hurling Championship Round 4 (all games 7pm unless stated): Barndarrig v Éire Óg Greystones, 7.45pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Tomacork v Bray Emmets (Referee: Liam Keenan Jun); St Patricks v Michael Dwyers, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Glenealy v Western Gaels, 7.30pm (Referee: John Keenan); ARP FREE.

Friday, July 22

Under-7 and 9 football Go Games. Various venues.

Under-13 Hurling B League Round 7 (all games 7pm: Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Michael Dwyers 2 at Ballinakill (Referee: Michael Owens).

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 Round 3: Aughrim v St Kevins 2, 7pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

Under-15 Football A League Round 5: Éire Óg Greystones 1 v Tomnafionogue 1, 7.30pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan).

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 7: Éire Óg Greystones 3 v Ballinacor, 7pm (Referee: Colm Gaskin).

Under-15 Football B League Round 6: Baltinglass v St Kevins, 7pm (Referee: Garrett Whelan).

Minor Football B Championship Round 3: Pearse Gaels v Carnew Emmets, 7.15pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

Under-15 Football C League Round 5: Naomh Eoin Gaels v Clara Gaels at Barndarrig, 7pm (Referee: Nicholas Nolan).

Saturday, July 23

Under-7 and 9 football Go Games. Various venues.

Leinster Talent Academy Games in U14, U15 and U16 football.

Under-13 Football C League Round 9: Carnew Emmets v Newtown, 10.30am (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Sunday, July 24

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 4: Blessington v AGB. 11am (Referee: Liam Cullen).

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 8: Glenealy v Éire Óg Greystones 1 at Ballinakill, 11am (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 6: Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Michael Dwyers, 11am at Ballinakill (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Monday, July 25

Under-13 Hurling A League Round 10 (all games 7pm): Michael Dwyers 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1 at Ballinakill; Carnew Emmets v Bray Emmets; ARP v Luke O’Tooles.

Under-13 Hurling B Championship Round 3 (all games 7pm): Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Avondale; FREE V Western Gaels; St Patricks v Barndarrig; Michael Dwyers 2 v Glenealy.

Minor Football A Championship Round 4 (all games 7pm): Blessington v An Tóchar; Baltinglass v Bray Emmets; Éire Óg Greystones v AGB; Aughrim v St Nicholas; St Patricks v St Kevins.

Minor Football B Championship Round 4 (all games 7pm): Rathnew v Pearse Gaels; Clann na Gael v Michael Hogans; Tomnafionogue v Michael Dwyers; Annacurra v Kilcoole; Carnew Emmets FREE.

Under-15 Football D Championship Round 2 Group 1: An Tóchar 2 v Tomnafionogue 2, 7pm.

Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 8: Shillelagh/Coolboy v Kilbride, 7.30pm (Referee: Conor Doyle).

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 8: Laragh v Éire Óg Greystones 3, 7pm.

Wednesday, July 27

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 9 (all games 7pm): Rathnew 1 v Blessington 1; Éire Óg Greystones 1 v AGB 1; Bray Emmets 1 v St Patricks 1.

Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 9 (all games 7pm) Kiltegan v Dunlavin; Baltinglass v Annacurra; St Kevins v Tinahely.

Under-11 Football Group 3 Round 9 (all games 7pm): Rathnew 2 v Blessington 2; AGB 2 v St Patricks 2; St Kevins 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2.

Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 9 (all games 7pm): Aughrim 1 v An Tóchar 1; Newtown 1 v Carnew Emmets; Kilcoole v Ashford); Avondale Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 9 (all games 7pm): Coolkenno v Donard-The Glen; Stratford-Grangecon v Shillelagh-Coolboy; Kilbride v Michael Dwyers.

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 9 (all games 7pm): Éire Óg Greystones 3 v Enniskerry; Newcastle v Avoca; Kilmacanogue v Laragh; An Tóchar 2 v Ballinacor; Barndarrig v Newtown 2.

Under-15 Football A League Round 9 (all games 7pm unless stated): St Nicholas 1 v Tomnafionogue 1; An Tóchar 1 v AGB 1 at 8.15pm.

Under-15 Football B League Round 9 (all games 7pm): Annacurra v Bray Emmets; Michael Dwyers v St Kevins; St Patricks v Baltinglass.

Under-15 Football C League Round 9 (all games 7pm): Clara Gaels v Clann na Gael; Naomh Eoin Gaels v Newtown; Kilcoole v Rathnew; Carnew Emmets v Pearse Gaels; Aughrim FREE.

Under-15 Football D Championship Round 2 Group 1: Blessington 2 v AGB 2, 7pm.

Under-15 Football D Championship Round 2 Group 2: St Nicholas 2 v St Patricks 2, 7pm; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Michael Dwyers 2, 7pm.

Friday, July 29

Under-7 and 9 hurling Go Games. Various venues.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 4 (all games 7pm): St Patricks v Rathnew; Éire Óg Greystones v AGB.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 4 (all games 7pm): Laragh v An Tóchar; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Newtown; Newcastle V FREE.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 Round 4 (all games 7pm): Kilbride v Coolkenno; Shillelagh-Coolboy v Aughrim; St Kevins V FREE.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 4 Round 4 (all games 7pm): Baltinglass vSt Kevins 1; Blessington v St Nicholas; Tinahely V FREE.

Under-15 Football A League Round 9: Blessington 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1, 7pm.

Under-15 Football D League Round 6: Tomnafionogue 2 v Michael Dwyers 2, 7.30pm in Tinahely (Referee: Robert Roche).

Under-13 Hurling A League Round 8: Carnew Emmets v ARP, 7pm (Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr).

Under-15 Football C League Round 8: Pearse Gaels v Aughrim, 7pm.

Under-13 Football B League Round 10: Michael Dwyers 1 v Annacurra, 7pm, Hyde Park.

Monday, August 1

Bank Holiday: Teams can change from Tuesday 2th by agreement if they wish but must contact the fixtures secretary Hugh Kenny.

Tuesday, August 2

Minor A Hurling Championship Round 3 (all games 7pm): Glen/Pats v Bray Emmets; Tomacork v Éire Óg Greystones; Western Gaels v ARP/Kilcoole; Michael Dwyers V FREE.

Under-13 Football A Championship Round 3 (all games 7pm): Bray Emmets 1 v AGB 1; St Kevins 1 v St Patricks 1; Blessington 1 v An Tochar 1.

Under-13 Football B League Round 10 (all games 7pm): Tomnafionogue 1 v St Nicholas 1; Rathnew v Baltinglass.

Under-13 Football C League Round 10 (all games 7pm): Newtown v Naomh Eoin Gaels; Kilcoole v Carnew Emmets; Aughrim v Ashford.

Under-13 Football D Championship Round 1 Group 1 (all games 7pm): Michael Dwyers 2 v Blessington 2; AGB 2 v St Patricks 2; Éire Óg Greystones 2 V FREE.

Under-13 Football D Championship Round 1 Group 2 (all games 7pm): St Kevins 2 v Bray Emmets 2; An Tóchar 2 v Tomnafionogue 2.

Under-13 Football E League Round 10 (all games 7pm): Avondale v Clara Gaels; Clann na Gael v Stratford-Grangecon; Blessington 3 v Éire Óg Greystones 3.

LEAGUE TABLES

Lightning Protection SHC Group 1

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

Bray Emmets 1 1 0 0 43 20 23 2

Carnew 1 1 0 0 23 15 8 2

Avondale 1 0 0 1 15 23 -8 0

Éire Óg 1 0 0 1 20 43 -23 0

Lightning Protection SHC Group 2

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

Kiltegan 1 1 0 0 33 16 17 2

Glenealy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

St Patrick’s 1 0 0 1 16 33 -17 0

Lightning Protection IHC Group 1

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

Kilcoole 1 1 0 0 39 10 29 2

Carnew 1 1 0 0 21 19 2 2

Arklow Rocks 1 0 0 1 19 21 -2 0

Barndarrig 1 0 0 1 10 39 -29 0

Junior Hurling League 2022

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

St Patrick’s 7 7 0 0 145 69 76 14

Bray Emmets 6 5 0 1 86 50 36 10

Aughrim 5 4 0 1 107 59 48 8

Kiltegan 6 4 0 2 54 48 6 8

Avondale 5 3 0 2 67 68 -1 6

Arklow Rocks 6 3 0 3 74 111 -37 6

Éire Óg 7 2 0 5 79 114 -35 4

Knockananna 8 1 0 7 77 170 -93 2

Western Gaels 8 0 0 8 0 0 0 0

SFL Division 5 South Football League

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

Ballymanus 11 9 1 1 156 119 37 19

Annacurra 11 9 0 2 93 73 20 18

Avoca 11 8 0 3 89 85 4 16

Tinahely 11 5 1 5 78 98 -20 11

Aughrim 12 5 0 7 79 107 -28 10

Coolkenno 12 2 2 8 37 50 -13 6

Sh’lagh/C’boy 12 0 0 12 0 0 0 0

SFL Division 5 West Football League

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

Blessington 8 7 0 1 159 52 107 14

Donard/Glen 8 6 0 2 171 85 86 12

Kiltegan 8 5 0 3 122 110 12 10

Valleymount 8 2 0 6 105 143 -38 4

Str’ford/G’con 8 0 0 8 47 214 -167 0

