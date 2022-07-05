All the GAA details

Wicklow

Caitlin Hughes and Amalita O'Donoghue with some talented footballers from the Tinahely GAA Club Cúl Camp.

ADULT FIXTURES

Wednesday, July 6

At Athy - Leinster LGFA Minor ‘C’ football final: Wicklow v Westmeath, 7.30pm.

At Carnew - Finan Cup semi-final: Carnew Emmets v Baltinglass, 7.15pm, (extra-time and penalties if required).

Junior Hurling League: Avondale v St. Patricks, 80pm (Referee: Eugene Doherty); Kiltegan v Knockananna, 8pm (Referee: Michael Owens); Éire Óg Greystones v Aughrim, 8.10pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Thursday, July 7

SFL Division 4: Kilbride v Bray Emmets, 7.30pm (Referee: Liam Cullen).

SFL Division 5 South: Avoca v Tinahely, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Ballymanus v Coolkenno, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 5 West: Donard-The Glen v Valleymount at BLACKMOOR, 7.30pm (Referee: Pat Dunne); Kiltegan v Blessington, 7.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Sunday, July 10

At Aughrim - Herbie Hill Cup Final: St. Patricks v Éire Óg Greystones, 11am (Referee: Anthony Nolan). Extra-time and penalties if required.

Tuesday, July 12

At Aughrim - Liam Cullen Cup final: An Tóchar v Kilmacanogue, 7.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Wednesday, July 13

Junior Hurling League: Knockananna v Bray Emmets, 7.30pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan); Aughrim v Avondale, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Arklow Rock Parnells v Éire Óg Greystones, 7.30pm (Referee: Martin Molloy); St. Patrick’s v Kiltegan, 8.05pm (Referee: John Keenan).

Thursday, July 14

SFL Division 5 South: Annacurra v Coolkenno, 7.30pm, Ballymanus v Avoca, 7.30pm (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Friday, July 15

At Aughim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 1: Avondale v Carnew Emmets, 7.30pm (Referee TBC).

At Avondale - Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Round 1: Glenealy v Western Gaels, 7.30pm (Referee TBC).

Saturday, July 16

At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Round 1: St. Patrick’s v Kiltegan, 4.30pm.

At Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 1: Bray Emmets v Éire Óg Greystones, 6.15pm.

Sunday, July 17

At Ashford - Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 1: Barndarrig v Kilcoole, 11pm.

At Aughrim - Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Round 1: Carnew Emmets v Arklow Rock Parnells, 11am.

ADULT RESULTS

SFL Division 1 Round 14: St Patrick’s 2-17, AGB 1-8; Baltinglass 1-15, Avondale 2-5; Blessington W/O Newtown -; Tinahely 2-8, Rathnew 0-11.

SFL Division 1A Round 14: Kilcoole 5-16, Carnew 2-4; Éire Óg Greystones 6-11, Coolkenno 1-8; Bray Emmets 6-9, Dunlavin 2-12; Hollywood 1-13, Kiltegan 1-12.

SFL Division 5 West Round 6: Donard-The Glen 3-6, Blessington 1-10; Round 9: Kiltegan 4-10, Valleymount 1-5; Donard-The Glen 7-18, Stratford-Grangecon 0-1.

SFL Division 4 Round 11: Avondale 2-12, Ashford 2-8; Dunlavin 3-12, Newcastle 3-8; An Tóchar 3-8, Carnew 1-5; Rathnew W/O, Newtown -.

Inter Hurling League Round 7: Arklow Rock Parnells 6-10, Barndarrig 1-12.

Junior Hurling League Round 5: Aughrim 3-20, Arklow Rock Parnells 1-9.

Liam Cullen Cup semi-finals: Kilmacanogue 0-11, Laragh 0-9; An Tóchar 6-19, Baltinglass 0-9.

Minor Hurling PPL Round 2: Glen/Pats W/O Western Gaels -.

LEAGUE TABLES

SFL Division 1

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

St Patrick’s 14 11 0 3 283 174 109 22

Baltinglass 14 10 1 3 261 176 85 21

AGB 14 9 0 5 210 180 30 18

Blessington 14 8 0 6 198 197 1 16

Tinahely 14 7 1 6 172 192 -20 15

Rathnew 14 7 0 7 210 193 17 14

Avondale 14 3 0 11 146 199 -53 6

Newtown 14 0 0 14 73 242 -169 0

SFL Division 1A

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

Éire Óg 14 12 1 1 299 149 150 25

Bray Emmets 14 12 1 1 216 152 64 25

Hollywood 14 6 4 4 177 185 -8 16

Carnew 14 6 0 8 168 254 -86 12

Kiltegan 14 5 1 8 215 224 -9 11

Kilcoole 14 5 1 8 208 199 9 11

Coolkenno 14 3 1 10 164 201 -37 7

Dunlavin 14 2 1 11 163 246 -83 5

SFL Division 4

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

An Tóchar 10 10 0 0 200 70 130 20

Carnew 10 8 0 2 136 106 30 16

Baltinglass 10 8 0 2 123 86 37 16

Rathnew 10 6 0 4 125 117 8 12

Avondale 10 5 1 4 137 89 48 11

Dunlavin 10 4 0 6 150 140 10 8

Ashford 10 4 0 6 123 175 -52 8

Bray Emmets 9 3 0 6 75 162 -87 6

Newcastle 10 3 0 7 137 180 -43 6

Kilbride 9 2 1 6 67 148 -81 5

Newtown 10 0 0 10 0 0 0 0

SFL Division 5 West

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

Blessington 7 6 0 1 141 44 97 12

Donard/Glen 7 5 0 2 145 79 66 10

Kiltegan 7 5 0 2 114 92 22 10

Valleymount 7 2 0 5 99 117 -18 4

St’ford/G’con 8 0 0 8 47 214 -167 0

Inter Hurling League

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

Kilcoole 6 5 1 0 75 47 28 11

Western Gaels 6 5 0 1 23 45 -22 10

Glenealy 6 4 1 1 42 38 4 9

Arklow Rocks 6 3 0 3 73 70 3 6

Barndarrig 6 2 0 4 15 28 -13 4

Bray Emmets 5 0 0 5 0 0 0 0

Carnew 5 0 0 5 0 0 0 0

Junior Hurling League 2022

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

St Patrick’s 5 5 0 0 108 51 57 10

Bray Emmets 5 4 0 1 65 42 23 8

Aughrim 4 3 0 1 80 37 43 6

Avondale 4 3 0 1 49 31 18 6

Kiltegan 4 3 0 1 35 37 -2 6

Éire Óg 5 2 0 3 46 63 -17 4

Arklow Rocks 5 2 0 3 50 100 -50 4

Knockananna 6 1 0 5 58 130 -72 2

Western Gaels 8 0 0 8 0 0 0 0

Minor Hurling PPL

TEAM P W D L F A D POINTS

Arklow Rocks 4 4 0 0 99 53 46 8

Glen/Pats 2 1 0 1 14 20 -6 2

Western Gaels 3 1 0 2 31 31 0 2

Éire Óg 3 0 0 3 34 74 -40 0

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, July 6

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 8 (all games 7pm): Carnew Emmets v Bray Emmets (Referee: Brendan Furlong); ARP v St Patricks 1 (Referee: Liam Keenan Jun); Glenealy v Éire Óg Greystones 1 Ballinakill (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 8 (all games 7pm): Michael Dwyers v Western Gaels (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Kilcoole (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Avondale v Luke O’Tooles (Referee: Eugene Doherty); Barndarrig FREE.

Under-15 A Hurling Championship Round 3 (all games 7pm unless stated): Bray Emmets v Glenealy 7.40pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); Éire Óg Greystones v Tomacork 6.40pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Michael Dwyers v ARP 6.30pm (Referee: Michael Owens); Western Gaels v St Patricks (Referee: Ciaran Fleming), Luke O’Tooles FREE.

Under-13 Football D League Round 8 (all games 7pm): AGB 2 v St Kevins 2 (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Friday, July 8

Under-7 and 9 football Go Games. Various venues.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 Round 2: Shillelagh-Coolboy v Kilbride, 7pm (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-15 Football D League Round 7: Blessington 2 v Tomnafionogue 2, 7.30pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 6: Éire Óg Greystones 2 V Michael Dwyers, 7pm Ballinakill (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Under-13 Hurling B League Round 7: Western Gaels v Avondale, 7pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Minor Hurling Player Pathway League Division 1 Round 4: Glen/Pats V Western Gaels, 7pm (Referee: Liam Keenan Jun).

Under-15 A Hurling Championship Round 2: Tomacork v Kilcoole, 7pm (Referee: John Keenan).

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 6: An Tóchar 2 v Newcastle, 7pm at Moneystown (Referee: Peadar de Hora).

Under-13 Hurling A League Round 8: Éire Óg Greystones 1 v Bray Emmets, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Saturday, July 9

Under-7 and 9 football Go Games. Various venues.

Sunday, July 10

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 4: Éire Óg Greystones v An Tóchar, 11am (Referee: Hugh Murphy); Blessington v AGB (Referee: Liam Cullen); St Nicholas FREE.

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 4: Newtown v Michael Dwyers, 11am (Referee: Nicholas Nolan).

Monday, July 11

Under-10 Hurling Player Pathway League Round 4 (all games 7pm): Bray Emmets v Luke O’Tooles; Michael Dwyers v ARP; Western Gaels v St Patricks; Éire Óg Greystones FREE.

Under-13 Hurling A League Round 9 (all games 7pm): ARP v Éire Óg Greystones 1; Bray Emmets v Michael Dwyers 1; Luke O Tooles v Carnew Emmets.

Under-13 Hurling B Championship Round 2 (all games 7pm): Avondale v St Patricks; FREE V Michael Dwyers 2; Western Gaels v Barndarrig.

Minor Football A Championship Round 3 (all games 7pm): St Nicholas v Baltinglass; Bray Emmets v Éire Óg Greystones; St Kevins v Aughrim; AGB v Blessington; An Tóchar v St Patricks 8.15pm.

Minor Football B Championship Round 3 (all games 7pm): Kilcoole v Clann na Geal; Michael Dwyers v Rathnew; Michael Hogans v Tomnafionogue; Annacurra FREE.

Wednesday, July 13

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 8 (all games 7pm): St Patricks 1 v Rathnew 1; AGB 1 v Bray Emmets; Blessington 1 V Éire Óg Greystones 1.

Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 8 (all games 7pm): Tinahely v Kiltegan; Annacurra v St Kevins 1; Dunlavin v Baltinglass.

Under-11 Football Group 3 Round 8 (all games 7pm): Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Rathnew 2; St Patricks 2 v St Kevins 2; Blessington 2 v AGB 2.

Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 8 (all games 7pm): Carnew Emmets v Kilcoole; Avondale v Aughrim 1; An Tóchar 1 v Newtown 1; Ashford Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 8 (all games 7pm): Shillelagh-Coolboy v Kilbride; Michael Dwyers v Coolkenno; Donard-The Glen v Stratford-Grangecon.

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 8 (all games 7pm): Newtown 2 v Annacurra 2; Ballinacor v Kilmacanogue; Barndarrig v Newcastle; Laragh v Éire g Greystones 3; Enniskerry v Avoca.

Under-15 Football A League Round 8 (all games 7pm): Tomnafionogue 1 v An Tóchar 1; Éire Óg Greystones 1 v St Nicholas 1.

Under-15 Football B League Round 8 (all games 7pm): Baltinglass v Annacurra; St Kevins v St Patricks; Bray Emmets v Michael Dwyers.

Under-15 Football C League Round 8 (all games 7pm): Rathnew v Clara Gaels; Newtown v Carnew Emmets; Clann na Gael v Naomh Eoin Gael; Kilcoole FREE.

Under-15 Football D Championship Round 1 Group 1 (all games 7pm): AGB 2 v An Tóchar 2; Tomnafionogue 2 v Blessington 2.

Under-15 Football D Championship Round 1 Group 2 (all games 7pm): Michael Dwyers 2 v St Nicholas 2; St Patricks 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2.

Friday, July 15

Under-7 and 9 hurling Go Games. Various venues.

Under-12 Hurling Player Pathway League Round 4 (all games 7pm): ARP v Luke O’Toole’s; Éire Óg Greystones v Glenealy.

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 3: Naomh Eoin Gaels v St Kevins, 7pm (Referee: Robert Roche).

Under-15 A Hurling Championship Round 2: Glenealy v Éire Óg Greystones, 7pm.

Under-15 Football C League Round 6: Clann na Gael v Aughrim, 7pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Under-15 A Hurling Championship Round 1: Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers, 7pm at Hollywood (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

CAMOGIE RESULTS

Under-14 Division 1 Round 3: Éire Óg v Kiltegan - walkover to Éire Óg; Bray v Kiltegan - win for Bray.

Under-14 Division 2: Annacurra v Donard - walkover to Annacurra; Arklow v Avondale - postponed to July 4.

Under-14 Division 3 Round 5: Éire Óg v Kilcoole rd 5 - win to Éire Óg; Round 3: Kilcoole v Éire Óg - walkover to Éire Óg.

Under-16 Divisions 1 and 2: Kiltegan v Éire Óg - rescheduled to July; Annacurra 7-3, Bray Emmets 3-3 (Referee: Sinead Roche); Carnew Emmets 2-15, Aughrim 3-2 (Referee: Sinead O’Leary); Éire Óg v Carnew Emmets, Round 6: win to Carnew; Knockananna 11-8, Donard-The Glen 1-1 (Referee: Gerry Corbett); Arklow Rocks 1-0, Knockananna 8-7.

Under-16 Division 3: Avoca 6-6, Avondale 1-2 (Referee: Mick Owens); Glenealy v Kilcoole - walkover to Kilcoole.

Junior: Arklow Rocks 6-1, Kiltegan 4-4 (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Kilcoole v Annacurra - walkover to Annacurra; Éire Óg 3-3, Bray Emmets 9-11; Ballinacor v Carnew Emmets - win to Ballinacor.

CAMOGIE FIXTURES

Saturday, July 9

At Pearse’s Park, Arklow - Nancy Murray Cup: Wicklow v Tyrone, 2pm.

Monday, July 11

At Ballinakill - Under-14 Division 1/2/3 finals:

Division 1: Carnew Emmets v Éire Óg (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

Division 2: Annacurra v Avondale/Arklow

Division 3: St Pats v Avoca/Éire Óg (Referee: Max Molloy).

Wednesday, July 13

At Ballinakill - Under-16 Division 3 Final: Glenealy v Avoca, 7pm (Referee: Sinead Roche, Kilcoole).

