All the GAA details

Fixtures, results and league tables
ADULT FIXTURES
Wednesday, March 23
SFL Division 3: Rathnew v Knockananna, 8pm (Referee: Pat Hickey).
Friday, March 25
SFL Division 3: Hollywood v Tinahely, 8pm, (Referee: John Gillespie).
SFL Division 1: Baltinglass v St Patricks, 8pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Newtown v Avondale, 8pm, (Referee: Con Ó Ceadaigh.
Saturday, March 26
At Tullamore - Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B relegation final: Wicklow v Mayo, 12.30pm.
SFL Division 1: Blessington v Rathnew, 1.30pm, (Referee: Darragh Byrne).
SFL Division 2: Shillelagh-Coolboy v Ashford, 3pm, (Referee: Liam D Keenan); Valleymount v An Tóchar, 3pm, (Referee: Noel Kinsella); Donard-The Glen v Laragh, 6pm, (Referee: Martin Molloy).
SFL Division 3: Avoca v AGB, 3pm, (Referee: Ian Culbert).
Sunday, March 27
At Aughrim - Allianz National Football League Division 3 Round 7: Wicklow v Louth, 2pm.
SFL Division 1: Tinahely v AGB, 11am, (Referee: Stephen Fagan).
SFL Division 1A: Éire Óg v Hollywood, 11am, (Referee: Anthony Nolan); Coolkenno v Bray Emmets, 11am, (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR); Dunlavin v Carnew Emmets, 11am, (Referee: Pat Dunne).
SFL Division 2: Annacurra v Kilmacanogue, 11.30pm, (Referee: John Keenan); Ballymanus v Baltinglass, 5pm, (Referee: Eamon Doyle); Stratford-Grangecon v Barndarrig, 11am, (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).
SFL Division 3: Knockananna v Ballinacor, 11am (Referee: Darragh Kelly); St Patricks, v Rathnew, 11am, (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Aughrim v Blessington, 11am, (Referee: Brendan Furlong).
Friday, April 1
SFL Division 2: Annacurra v Barndarrig 8pm,
Saturday, April 2
Intermediate Hurling League: Kilcoole v Western Gaels, 4pm, (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Bray Emmets v Glenealy, 4pm, (Referee: Con Ó Ceadaigh).
Sunday, April 3
Senior Hurling League: Kiltegan v Carnew Emmets, 11am, (Referee: John Keenan); Bray Emmets v Avondale, 11am, (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Éire Óg Greystones v St. Patricks, 11am, (Referee: Ciaran Manley).
JUVENILE FIXTURES
Saturday, March 26
Under-13 Football A League Round 1 (all games 3pm unless stated): An Tóchar 1 v AGB 1 (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin); Bray Emmets 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1 (Referee: Con Chéadaigh); St Kevins 1 v Blessington 1, 1pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne); St Patricks 1 v FREE.
Under-13 Football B League Round 1 (all games 3pm unless stated): St Nicholas 1 v Baltinglass, 4pm (Referee: Martin Molloy); Annacurra v Rathnew (Referee: Brendan Furlong); Tomnafionogue 1 v Michael Dwyers 1, 2pm (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).
Under-13 Football C League Round 1 (all games 3pm): Naomh Eoin Gaels v Ashford 1pm (Referee: Ian Culbert); Carnew Emmets v Aughrim (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Newtown v Kilcoole (Referee: Michael Owens).
Under-13 Football D League Round 1 (all games 3pm unless stated): AGB 2 v St Patricks 2 (Referee: Christy O’Rourke); Éire Óg Greystones 2 v An Tóchar 2 (Referee: Tony Mcloughlin); Blessington 2 v St Kevins 2 (Referee: Ned Doyle); Michael Dwyers 2 v Bray Emmets 2 (Referee: Conor Doyle); Tomnafionogue 2 v FREE.
Under-13 Football E League Round 1 (all games 3pm): Clara Gaels v Éire Óg Greystones 3 (Referee: Peadar de Hora); Stratford/Grangecon v Blessington 3 (Referee: Liam Cullen); Avondale v Clann na Gael (Referee: Pat Hickey).
Monday, March 28
Under-13 Hurling A League Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Éire Óg Greystones 1 v Luke O’Tooles (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Bray Emmets v ARP (Referee: James Phelan); Michael Dwyers 1 v Carnew Emmets (Referee: John Keenan).
Under-13 Hurling B League Round 1 (all games 6.30pm unless stated): Kilcoole v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Peadar de Hora); Avondale v Barndarrig (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers 2 (Referee: Con O Chéadaigh); Glenealy v St Patricks (Referee: Martin Molloy).
Wednesday, March 30
Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Glenealy v St Patricks 1 (Referee: Martin Molloy); Éire Óg Greystones1 v Bray Emmets (Referee: Peadar de Hora); ARP v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin).
Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Barndarrig v St Patricks 2 (Referee: Liam Keenan); Kilcoole v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Colm Gaskin); Luke O’Tooles v Avondale (Referee: Christy O Rourke).
Under-15 Hurling A League Group 1 Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): ARP v Bray Emmets (Referee: Ciaran Manley); St Patricks v Luke O’Tooles (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Barndarrig v Kilcoole (Referee: Michael Owens);
Under-15 Hurling A League Group 2 Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Darragh Kelly); Glenealy v Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Eugene Doherty); Tomacork v FREE.
Friday, April 1
Under-7 and 9 Hurling Go Games. Various venues
Saturday, April 2
At St Patrick’s Park - Leinster Minor Football Championship: Wexford v Wicklow, noon, (Referee: Seamus Farrelly).
Sunday, April 3
Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 1 (all games at 11am): AGB v An Tóchar; Blessington v St Nicholas; Éire Óg Greystones v FREE.
Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 1 (all games at 11am): St Kevins v Michael Dwyers; Naomh Eoin Gaels v Tomnafionogue; Kilcoole v Newtown.
Monday April 4
Under-10 Hurling Player Pathway League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Éire Óg Greystones v Bray Emmets; Michael Dwyers v Western Gaels; ARP v Luke O’Tooles .
Under-13 Hurling A League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): ARP v Michael Dwyers 1); Luke O’Tooles v Bray Emmets; Carnew Emmets v Éire Óg Greystones.
Under-13 Hurling B League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): St Patricks v Avondale; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Glenealy; Michael Dwyers 2 v Kilcoole; Barndarrig v Western Gaels.
Minor Football Player Pathway League Division 1 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm, 11 – 13-a-side (without county under-17 players) Bray Emmets v St Patricks; Baltinglass v St Nicholas; An Tóchar v AGB.
Minor Football Player Pathway League Division 2 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm, 11 – 13-a-side (without county under-17 players) Rathnew v Pearse Gaels; Kilcoole v Éire Óg Greystones; St Kevins v Blessington.
Minor Football Player Pathway League Division 3 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm, 11– 13-a-side, without county under-17 players): Clann na Gael v Michael Hogans; Annacurra v Tomnafionogue.
Wednesday, April 6
Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm) Blessington v Bray Emmets; Éire Óg Greystones v Rathnew; AGB v St Patricks.
Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Dunlavin v St Kevins 1; Baltinglass v Kiltegan; Annacurra v Tinahely.
Under 11 Football Group 3 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Blessington 2 v St Kevins 2; AGB 2 v Rathnew 2; St Patricks 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2.
Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Shillelagh-Coolboy v Carnew Emmets; Aughrim 1 v Avondale; Avoca v Ashford; Newtown 1 v An Tóchar 1; Kilcoole v FREE.
Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Donard-The Glen v Kilbride; Stratford-Grangecon v St Kevins 3; Coolkenno v Aughrim 2; Annacurra 2 v Michael Dwyers.
Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Newcastle v Newtown 2; Fergal Ógs v Éire Óg Greystones 3; Ballinacor v Barndarrig); Laragh v An Tóchar 2; Enniskerry v Kilmacanogue.
Under-15 Football A League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Éire Óg Greystones 1 v An Tóchar 1; St Nicholas 1 v Blessington 1; Tomnafionogue 1 v AGB 1.
Under-15 Football B League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Bray Emmets v St Patricks; Michael Dwyers v Annacurra; St Kevins v Baltinglass.
Under-15 Football C League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Newtown v Clara Gaels; Clann na Gael v Kilcoole; Aughrim v Carnew Emmets; Pearse Gaels v Naomh Eoin Gaels; Rathnew v FREE.
Under-15 Football D League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Tomnafionogue 2 v AGB 2; An Tóchar 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2; St Nicholas 2 v Blessington 2; Michael Dwyers 2 v St Patricks 2.
ADULT RESULTS
SFL Division 1 Football League 2022 Round 4: Rathnew 1-10, Avondale 0-4; St Patrick’s 1-14, Blessington 0-3; Baltinglass 4-12, AGB 1-5.
SFL Division 1A Football League 2022 Round 4: Bray Emmets 1-7, Hollywood 0-10; Carnew Emmets 3-8, Kiltegan 1-8; Éire Óg Greystones 2-11, Dunlavin 0-12.
SFL Division 2 Football League 2022 Round 2: An Tóchar 1-8, Baltinglass 0-9; Ashford 1-13, Donard-The Glen 0-10; Ballymanus 0-11, Shillelagh-Coolboy 1-7; Kilmacanogue 3-5, Valleymount 1-11.
SFL Division 3 Football League 2022 Round 2: Ballinacor 4-12, Avoca 0-11; Tinahely 0-15, Éire Óg Greystones 2-7.
Senior Hurling League 2022 Round 1: Éire Óg Greystones 0-16, Avondale 0-9; Bray Emmets 1-15, Carnew 0-11.
LEAGUE TABLES
Allianz Football League Roinn 3
Team P W D L F A Pts
Louth 6 4 1 1 90 83 9
Limerick 6 4 0 2 91 83 8
Antrim 6 3 1 2 88 71 7
Westmeath 6 3 1 2 89 78 7
Fermanagh 6 2 2 2 91 91 6
Laois 6 2 1 3 92 88 5
Wicklow 6 1 1 4 77 103 3
Longford 6 1 1 4 81 102 3
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2B
Team P W D L F A Pts
Derry 5 5 0 0 134 70 10
Donegal 5 4 0 1 107 84 8
Sligo 5 2 1 2 115 105 5
London 5 2 0 3 83 102 4
Wicklow 5 0 2 3 88 124 2
Mayo 5 0 1 4 86 128 1
Division 1 Football League 2022
TEAM P W D L F A D P
St Patrick’s 4 4 0 0 77 33 44 8
Baltinglass 3 3 0 0 67 22 45 6
Rathnew 4 3 0 1 49 35 14 6
Tinahely 2 1 0 1 26 29 -3 2
Blessington 3 1 0 2 30 49 -19 2
AGB 4 1 0 3 41 63 -22 2
Avondale 3 0 0 3 28 52 -24 0
Newtown 3 0 0 3 26 61 -35 0
Division 1A Football League 2022
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Bray Emmets 4 3 1 0 57 41 16 7
Carnew 3 2 0 1 41 34 7 4
Éire Óg 3 2 0 1 39 33 6 4
Kilcoole 4 2 0 2 47 48 -1 4
Kiltegan 2 1 0 1 34 29 5 2
Hollywood 3 0 2 1 27 30 -3 2
Coolkenno 4 1 0 3 45 64 -19 2
Dunlavin 3 0 1 2 29 40 -11 1
Division 2 Football League 2022
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Ashford 2 2 0 0 47 17 30 4
Valleymount 2 1 1 0 25 20 5 3
Baltinglass 2 1 0 1 28 20 8 2
Laragh 1 1 0 0 17 11 6 2
An Tóchar 1 1 0 0 11 9 2 2
Ballymanus 2 1 0 1 24 24 0 2
Donard/Glen 2 1 0 1 24 29 -5 2
Kilmacanogue 1 0 1 0 14 14 0 1
Barndarrig 1 0 0 1 6 11 -5 0
Annacurra 1 0 0 1 11 17 -6 0
Sh’lagh-C’boy 2 0 0 2 19 30 -11 0
S’ford-G’con 1 0 0 1 7 31 -24 0
Division 3 Football League 2022
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Ballinacor 2 2 0 0 39 23 16 4
Rathnew 1 1 0 0 25 5 20 2
Blessington 2 1 0 1 34 16 18 2
Éire Óg 2 1 0 1 26 23 3 2
Tinahely 1 1 0 0 15 13 2 2
Knockananna 1 1 0 0 13 11 2 2
Aughrim 2 1 0 1 26 25 1 2
Hollywood 2 1 0 1 13 34 -21 2
St Patrick’s 1 0 0 1 11 13 -2 0
AGB 2 0 0 2 18 24 -6 0
Avoca 2 0 0 2 16 49 -33 0
Senior Hurling League 2022
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Bray Emmets 1 1 0 0 18 11 7 2
Éire Óg 1 1 0 0 16 9 7 2
Glenealy 1 1 0 0 14 11 3 2
St Patrick’s 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kiltegan 1 0 0 1 11 14 -3 0
Avondale 1 0 0 1 9 16 -7 0
Carnew 1 0 0 1 11 18 -7 0