All the GAA details

HANGING WITH EDEL! Carnew’s under-11s and some friends got to spend some time with local sporting hero Edel Kenney and the FAI Cup at the St Patrick’s Dar parade.

ADULT FIXTURES

Wednesday, March 23

SFL Division 3: Rathnew v Knockananna, 8pm (Referee: Pat Hickey).

Friday, March 25

SFL Division 3: Hollywood v Tinahely, 8pm, (Referee: John Gillespie).

SFL Division 1: Baltinglass v St Patricks, 8pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Newtown v Avondale, 8pm, (Referee: Con Ó Ceadaigh.

Saturday, March 26

At Tullamore - Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B relegation final: Wicklow v Mayo, 12.30pm.

SFL Division 1: Blessington v Rathnew, 1.30pm, (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

SFL Division 2: Shillelagh-Coolboy v Ashford, 3pm, (Referee: Liam D Keenan); Valleymount v An Tóchar, 3pm, (Referee: Noel Kinsella); Donard-The Glen v Laragh, 6pm, (Referee: Martin Molloy).

SFL Division 3: Avoca v AGB, 3pm, (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Sunday, March 27

At Aughrim - Allianz National Football League Division 3 Round 7: Wicklow v Louth, 2pm.

SFL Division 1: Tinahely v AGB, 11am, (Referee: Stephen Fagan).

SFL Division 1A: Éire Óg v Hollywood, 11am, (Referee: Anthony Nolan); Coolkenno v Bray Emmets, 11am, (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR); Dunlavin v Carnew Emmets, 11am, (Referee: Pat Dunne).

SFL Division 2: Annacurra v Kilmacanogue, 11.30pm, (Referee: John Keenan); Ballymanus v Baltinglass, 5pm, (Referee: Eamon Doyle); Stratford-Grangecon v Barndarrig, 11am, (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

SFL Division 3: Knockananna v Ballinacor, 11am (Referee: Darragh Kelly); St Patricks, v Rathnew, 11am, (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Aughrim v Blessington, 11am, (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

Friday, April 1

SFL Division 2: Annacurra v Barndarrig 8pm,

Saturday, April 2

Intermediate Hurling League: Kilcoole v Western Gaels, 4pm, (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Bray Emmets v Glenealy, 4pm, (Referee: Con Ó Ceadaigh).

Sunday, April 3

Senior Hurling League: Kiltegan v Carnew Emmets, 11am, (Referee: John Keenan); Bray Emmets v Avondale, 11am, (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Éire Óg Greystones v St. Patricks, 11am, (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Saturday, March 26

Under-13 Football A League Round 1 (all games 3pm unless stated): An Tóchar 1 v AGB 1 (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin); Bray Emmets 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1 (Referee: Con Chéadaigh); St Kevins 1 v Blessington 1, 1pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne); St Patricks 1 v FREE.

Under-13 Football B League Round 1 (all games 3pm unless stated): St Nicholas 1 v Baltinglass, 4pm (Referee: Martin Molloy); Annacurra v Rathnew (Referee: Brendan Furlong); Tomnafionogue 1 v Michael Dwyers 1, 2pm (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-13 Football C League Round 1 (all games 3pm): Naomh Eoin Gaels v Ashford 1pm (Referee: Ian Culbert); Carnew Emmets v Aughrim (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Newtown v Kilcoole (Referee: Michael Owens).

Under-13 Football D League Round 1 (all games 3pm unless stated): AGB 2 v St Patricks 2 (Referee: Christy O’Rourke); Éire Óg Greystones 2 v An Tóchar 2 (Referee: Tony Mcloughlin); Blessington 2 v St Kevins 2 (Referee: Ned Doyle); Michael Dwyers 2 v Bray Emmets 2 (Referee: Conor Doyle); Tomnafionogue 2 v FREE.

Under-13 Football E League Round 1 (all games 3pm): Clara Gaels v Éire Óg Greystones 3 (Referee: Peadar de Hora); Stratford/Grangecon v Blessington 3 (Referee: Liam Cullen); Avondale v Clann na Gael (Referee: Pat Hickey).

Monday, March 28

Under-13 Hurling A League Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Éire Óg Greystones 1 v Luke O’Tooles (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Bray Emmets v ARP (Referee: James Phelan); Michael Dwyers 1 v Carnew Emmets (Referee: John Keenan).

Under-13 Hurling B League Round 1 (all games 6.30pm unless stated): Kilcoole v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Peadar de Hora); Avondale v Barndarrig (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers 2 (Referee: Con O Chéadaigh); Glenealy v St Patricks (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Wednesday, March 30

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Glenealy v St Patricks 1 (Referee: Martin Molloy); Éire Óg Greystones1 v Bray Emmets (Referee: Peadar de Hora); ARP v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Barndarrig v St Patricks 2 (Referee: Liam Keenan); Kilcoole v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Colm Gaskin); Luke O’Tooles v Avondale (Referee: Christy O Rourke).

Under-15 Hurling A League Group 1 Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): ARP v Bray Emmets (Referee: Ciaran Manley); St Patricks v Luke O’Tooles (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Barndarrig v Kilcoole (Referee: Michael Owens);

Under-15 Hurling A League Group 2 Round 1 (all games 6.30pm): Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Darragh Kelly); Glenealy v Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Eugene Doherty); Tomacork v FREE.

Friday, April 1

Under-7 and 9 Hurling Go Games. Various venues

Saturday, April 2

At St Patrick’s Park - Leinster Minor Football Championship: Wexford v Wicklow, noon, (Referee: Seamus Farrelly).

Sunday, April 3

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 1 (all games at 11am): AGB v An Tóchar; Blessington v St Nicholas; Éire Óg Greystones v FREE.

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 1 (all games at 11am): St Kevins v Michael Dwyers; Naomh Eoin Gaels v Tomnafionogue; Kilcoole v Newtown.

Monday April 4

Under-10 Hurling Player Pathway League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Éire Óg Greystones v Bray Emmets; Michael Dwyers v Western Gaels; ARP v Luke O’Tooles .

Under-13 Hurling A League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): ARP v Michael Dwyers 1); Luke O’Tooles v Bray Emmets; Carnew Emmets v Éire Óg Greystones.

Under-13 Hurling B League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): St Patricks v Avondale; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Glenealy; Michael Dwyers 2 v Kilcoole; Barndarrig v Western Gaels.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Division 1 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm, 11 – 13-a-side (without county under-17 players) Bray Emmets v St Patricks; Baltinglass v St Nicholas; An Tóchar v AGB.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Division 2 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm, 11 – 13-a-side (without county under-17 players) Rathnew v Pearse Gaels; Kilcoole v Éire Óg Greystones; St Kevins v Blessington.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Division 3 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm, 11– 13-a-side, without county under-17 players): Clann na Gael v Michael Hogans; Annacurra v Tomnafionogue.

Wednesday, April 6

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm) Blessington v Bray Emmets; Éire Óg Greystones v Rathnew; AGB v St Patricks.

Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Dunlavin v St Kevins 1; Baltinglass v Kiltegan; Annacurra v Tinahely.

Under 11 Football Group 3 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Blessington 2 v St Kevins 2; AGB 2 v Rathnew 2; St Patricks 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2.

Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Shillelagh-Coolboy v Carnew Emmets; Aughrim 1 v Avondale; Avoca v Ashford; Newtown 1 v An Tóchar 1; Kilcoole v FREE.

Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Donard-The Glen v Kilbride; Stratford-Grangecon v St Kevins 3; Coolkenno v Aughrim 2; Annacurra 2 v Michael Dwyers.

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Newcastle v Newtown 2; Fergal Ógs v Éire Óg Greystones 3; Ballinacor v Barndarrig); Laragh v An Tóchar 2; Enniskerry v Kilmacanogue.

Under-15 Football A League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Éire Óg Greystones 1 v An Tóchar 1; St Nicholas 1 v Blessington 1; Tomnafionogue 1 v AGB 1.

Under-15 Football B League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Bray Emmets v St Patricks; Michael Dwyers v Annacurra; St Kevins v Baltinglass.

Under-15 Football C League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Newtown v Clara Gaels; Clann na Gael v Kilcoole; Aughrim v Carnew Emmets; Pearse Gaels v Naomh Eoin Gaels; Rathnew v FREE.

Under-15 Football D League Round 1 (all games 6.45pm): Tomnafionogue 2 v AGB 2; An Tóchar 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2; St Nicholas 2 v Blessington 2; Michael Dwyers 2 v St Patricks 2.

ADULT RESULTS

SFL Division 1 Football League 2022 Round 4: Rathnew 1-10, Avondale 0-4; St Patrick’s 1-14, Blessington 0-3; Baltinglass 4-12, AGB 1-5.

SFL Division 1A Football League 2022 Round 4: Bray Emmets 1-7, Hollywood 0-10; Carnew Emmets 3-8, Kiltegan 1-8; Éire Óg Greystones 2-11, Dunlavin 0-12.

SFL Division 2 Football League 2022 Round 2: An Tóchar 1-8, Baltinglass 0-9; Ashford 1-13, Donard-The Glen 0-10; Ballymanus 0-11, Shillelagh-Coolboy 1-7; Kilmacanogue 3-5, Valleymount 1-11.

SFL Division 3 Football League 2022 Round 2: Ballinacor 4-12, Avoca 0-11; Tinahely 0-15, Éire Óg Greystones 2-7.

Senior Hurling League 2022 Round 1: Éire Óg Greystones 0-16, Avondale 0-9; Bray Emmets 1-15, Carnew 0-11.

LEAGUE TABLES

Allianz Football League Roinn 3

Team P W D L F A Pts

Louth 6 4 1 1 90 83 9

Limerick 6 4 0 2 91 83 8

Antrim 6 3 1 2 88 71 7

Westmeath 6 3 1 2 89 78 7

Fermanagh 6 2 2 2 91 91 6

Laois 6 2 1 3 92 88 5

Wicklow 6 1 1 4 77 103 3

Longford 6 1 1 4 81 102 3

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2B

Team P W D L F A Pts

Derry 5 5 0 0 134 70 10

Donegal 5 4 0 1 107 84 8

Sligo 5 2 1 2 115 105 5

London 5 2 0 3 83 102 4

Wicklow 5 0 2 3 88 124 2

Mayo 5 0 1 4 86 128 1

Division 1 Football League 2022

TEAM P W D L F A D P

St Patrick’s 4 4 0 0 77 33 44 8

Baltinglass 3 3 0 0 67 22 45 6

Rathnew 4 3 0 1 49 35 14 6

Tinahely 2 1 0 1 26 29 -3 2

Blessington 3 1 0 2 30 49 -19 2

AGB 4 1 0 3 41 63 -22 2

Avondale 3 0 0 3 28 52 -24 0

Newtown 3 0 0 3 26 61 -35 0

Division 1A Football League 2022

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Bray Emmets 4 3 1 0 57 41 16 7

Carnew 3 2 0 1 41 34 7 4

Éire Óg 3 2 0 1 39 33 6 4

Kilcoole 4 2 0 2 47 48 -1 4

Kiltegan 2 1 0 1 34 29 5 2

Hollywood 3 0 2 1 27 30 -3 2

Coolkenno 4 1 0 3 45 64 -19 2

Dunlavin 3 0 1 2 29 40 -11 1

Division 2 Football League 2022

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Ashford 2 2 0 0 47 17 30 4

Valleymount 2 1 1 0 25 20 5 3

Baltinglass 2 1 0 1 28 20 8 2

Laragh 1 1 0 0 17 11 6 2

An Tóchar 1 1 0 0 11 9 2 2

Ballymanus 2 1 0 1 24 24 0 2

Donard/Glen 2 1 0 1 24 29 -5 2

Kilmacanogue 1 0 1 0 14 14 0 1

Barndarrig 1 0 0 1 6 11 -5 0

Annacurra 1 0 0 1 11 17 -6 0

Sh’lagh-C’boy 2 0 0 2 19 30 -11 0

S’ford-G’con 1 0 0 1 7 31 -24 0

Division 3 Football League 2022

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Ballinacor 2 2 0 0 39 23 16 4

Rathnew 1 1 0 0 25 5 20 2

Blessington 2 1 0 1 34 16 18 2

Éire Óg 2 1 0 1 26 23 3 2

Tinahely 1 1 0 0 15 13 2 2

Knockananna 1 1 0 0 13 11 2 2

Aughrim 2 1 0 1 26 25 1 2

Hollywood 2 1 0 1 13 34 -21 2

St Patrick’s 1 0 0 1 11 13 -2 0

AGB 2 0 0 2 18 24 -6 0

Avoca 2 0 0 2 16 49 -33 0

Senior Hurling League 2022

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Bray Emmets 1 1 0 0 18 11 7 2

Éire Óg 1 1 0 0 16 9 7 2

Glenealy 1 1 0 0 14 11 3 2

St Patrick’s 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kiltegan 1 0 0 1 11 14 -3 0

Avondale 1 0 0 1 9 16 -7 0

Carnew 1 0 0 1 11 18 -7 0