All change at the Carlisle but Bray Wanderers name to stay the same

AFTER a period of speculation, it has been revealed that Bray Wanderers-Cabinteely will play under the name Bray Wanderers moving forward.

Last month, Cabinteely FC acquired a 51 per cent stake in Bray Wanderers, with Tony Richardson being installed as chairman and former Seagulls owner Niall O’Driscoll stepping away after three years at the club.

This led to rumour concerning what the team would be called, while it also led to concern from Wicklow County Council relating to how it would impact the Carlisle Grounds lease, which is under Bray Wanderers’ name.

At a media briefing on Friday, Richardson and new Director of Football Pat Devlin confirmed that the team would be called Bray Wanderers, and that they would wear the green and white colours, which are synonymous with the same.

It was confirmed that, subject to receiving a licence from the Football Association of Ireland, they would be playing in the First Division in 2022.

“The FAI have been encouraging. The combination of the two clubs has caused a headache on one side. From a football perspective, the FAI have been supportive. We’re involved in the licensing process at present,” said Tony Richardson.

The joining together of Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely would mean that the First Division would be reduced from 10 teams to nine. This led to speculation that another club could become part of the second tier, with Shamrock Rovers having submitted a second team into it in 2020.

However, it is understood such a scenario would not be happening again, and that the First Division is expected to remain at nine teams for 2022.

One man who will not be part of the new look Bray Wanderers project is Gary Cronin, who stepped down from his position as manager on Thursday after three-and-a-half years in the job.

Cronin tweeted the news and expressed his gratitude to the staff, players and supporters.

“A massive thank you to all @BrayWanderers for the opportunity to manage the seagulls for the last three and a half years. Thank you to my staff, players and the supporters. I wish the incoming board and management team the very best for the future,” he wrote.