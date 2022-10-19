All Bray Wanderers fans can do is pray for better

Bray Wanderers suffered utter humiliation on Friday night as lowly Cobh Ramblers tore them to shreds. The Seagulls registered a completely lifeless performance that only further increased the supporters’ poor perception of the club’s current regime.

On Wednesday, September 14, an opinion piece was printed in this newspaper. The headline read: “Is this Bray Wanderers’ worst season ever?’. It was received very differently, depending on what side of the fence you sit on. Since that article, Bray have played three more times; conceding 12 goals and scoring three.

That piece outlined that Bray’s 1993/94 season saw them finish ninth with an average of one point per game. With one fixture left in 2022 – a visit to the champions – Wanderers’ current average points per game is 0.87. They’ve managed a measly 30 goals in 31 outings. To say there’s room to improve would be the understatement of the century. Even victory against Cork City wouldn’t drag Bray’s average up to a point per game. The facts speak for themselves – the club has slumped to its poorest ever season.

But the horrendous on-field stuff may be forgiven slightly if things were rosy off-field. They aren’t. They certainly aren’t. It is danger of reaching the point of no return unless things change.

Following the defeat to Cobh on Friday, the club declined to put anyone forward for media duties – and not for the first time this season.

Speaking in an article in February by The42.ie; Devlin said the following: “A lot of people don’t like change. People like you; some people don’t like you. Some people like some players and don’t like other players. Some players like nice clothes and other players like to dress down.

“I think, eventually, the results on the pitch will bring everyone together. I really genuinely feel everybody has embraced it.”

The results on the pitch have not brought everyone together. They have divided. Everybody has not embraced it.

There will be a long gap between Bray’s trip to Turner’s Cross and their next outing; presumably in early spring of next year.

That gap will feel like an eternity if there aren’t major changes at the club. It is said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Cabinteely finished ninth in 2021 with 25 points from 27 games. Bray will finish seventh or eighth (Athlone Town could catch them) in 2022 with 27, 28 or 30 points from 32 games.

As for 2023, all Bray Wanderers supporters can do – those who remain anyway – is pray for better.