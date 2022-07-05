Alex records huge victory at Wicklow’s Harbourman

Aisling Wyer in third, Ciara Wilson in first, Megan Roberts in second.

Daniel McManus in third, Alex Van Buttingha Wichers in first, Anthony O'Brien in second.

Wicklow Triathlon Club enjoyed a huge victory on Sunday when teenage member Alex Van Buttingha Wichers won the Base2Race Harbourman standard distance triathlon with a dominant display.

More than 400 competitors lined up at Wicklow Harbour for Wicklow Triathlon Club’s flagship event, which saw all swim 1500m in the sea, cycle 40km around Wicklow roads and then return to Wicklow town for the final 10k run.

Van Buttingha Wichers, who trains with HupHup, led by Olympic Triathlete Gavin Noble, was second out of the swim, with a time of 20:42, then got on his bike first and did not see another competitor for the remainer of the race, winning the first standard distance triathlon he has ever taken part in in a time of 01:59.04.

“It was a nice race,” said Alex. “It was my first Olympic distance, and I went hard on the swim. It was not like what I have been swimming in the last week, it was quite a wavy swim. Then on the bike I was like, ‘when am I going to get caught?’. It just didn’t seem to happen, so it was 40k on my own, seeing nobody. I just kept on going.”

Anthony O’Brien finished second in 2:00.21 and Daniel McManus took third in 2:02.25 to round out the men’s podium in the 11th round of the Triathlon Ireland National Series.

Just weeks after her victory in Round 6 at Skerries Triathlon, Ciara Wilson showed she’s still on form with a four-minute win in the women’s race at the Harbourman.

Wilson was strong across all disciplines – a 00:23:06 swim, a 01:09:23 bike and the quickest run of the day (00:39:58) gave her time to savour her victory.

“It was a tough race, but I am happy with how I got on,” she said. “I knew there was going to be a good few of the women here, so I knew I had my work cut out for me to take the win.”

She confirmed her ambition to add the Triathlon National Series to her Duathlon title from earlier this year.

“I think why not, I think my swim has come on an awful lot and I think I am showing that in races now. It’s a long season, there’s 27 rounds and we are only halfway through, so we just have to see what happens.”

Megan Roberts claimed second place in 02:18:28, with Aisling Wyer (Naas Triathlon Club) coming third in 2:19./42, having been fastest out of the water in a time of 21:59.

Full results are available at chipit.it.