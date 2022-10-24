Alex Olohan delivers late blow to Amsterdam as Laragh progress in Leinster Junior championship

Laragh 3-9

Amsterdam 2-8

An injury-time goal by wing-back Alex Olohan gifted victory to Laragh at the end of a titanic battle with Amsterdam in their Leinster club Junior football game at Baltinglass on Saturday.

This was a belter of a contest, end-to-end football all the way, with the teams deadlocked on seven occasions over the hour. It was a game that neither team deserved to lose.

There was not a Wicklow name to be seen anywhere on the Amsterdam team or subs bench but men from Derry to Kerry, Cork to Mayo and Meath to Galway were sprinkled throughout.

Not surprising, therefore, that the visitors from the Netherlands knew their football. And it showed in their game. They didn’t need any Dutch courage to put it up to Laragh. They gave as good as they got from first to last whistle.

Laragh, too, lived up to the challenge. The teams gave it everything, making for a memorable contest by two highly motivated combatants.

Laragh had to field without Andrew Kenny, their regular centre-back, who was injured. That was an unfortunate but cruel blow. His place place was taken by Stephen Conway.

Corner-forward Peter Thornton laid down an early marker for the visitors with an opening point inside the first minute. The response from Laragh was immediate. They posted their intent with an equaliser by corner-forward Peter Merrigan, who like Beckham sent a ‘bender’ between the sticks from an acute angle on the right.

The template set for this gladiatorial contest.

Cathal Kenny edged Amsterdam ahead a second time from free, but again this elicited another rapid riposte from Laragh as full-forward Mark Miley gave the Amsterdam keeper Eoin Flynn no hope with his radar guided ‘missile’ to the corner of the net.

Normally it would be corner-forward Mark Cullen who would be the go-to man for Laragh. Cullen was having a quiet day by his high standards, so Mark Miley stepped seamlessly into the role, demonstrating that Laragh had more than one weapon in their arsenal.

On-fire Miley was to give us a repeat of his cheeky performance after 19 minutes, tucking a second missile in the corner of Eoin Flynn’s net.

In between we were treated to plenty of good football, featuring some brilliant high-fielding especially from the midfield pairings of David McDonald and Damien Hanlon of Laragh and Cathal Kenny and Rob Butler of Amsterdam. Bringing back memories of the great Mick O’Connell of Kerry.

Amsterdam knew the path to Laragh’s goal, too. And they knew how to navigate their way there as Michael Rafferty and midfielder Rob Butler raised green flags. Teams deadlocked yet again at half-time at 2-3 each.

And thankfully we were treated to a reprise in the second half. Free-taker supreme John Nolan edged Laragh back in front, Seamus Strain levelled for Amsterdam.

Indeed, we were all feeling the strain as the lead continued to oscillate between the sides. Amsterdam had their share of supporters in the stand and they were in full voice like everybody else.

Finally, Mark Cullen got his name on the scoresheet from a free. Peter Thornton answered for Amsterdam. 2-5 each, and the clock ticking past 37 minutes.

Into the last 10 minutes and Amsterdam were two up 2-8 to 2-6. But they were down to 14 men, their centre-back Damien Ahern having embraced black.

It was Laragh’s time and turn to shine once more. Wing forward John Nolan swung two frees between the sticks, his fifth in all, and the teams were deadlocked one last time as the clock ticked over the 60 minutes.

Heartbreak for Amsterdam, unbridled joy for Laragh as their wing back Alex Olohan found the Amsterdam net for the winner. And substitute Stephen Olohan added the icing with a follow-up point.

Laragh will take on the Meath champions next.

PS: Amsterdam’s hurlers arrive here next weekend to take on Kilcoole in the Leinster club Junior hurling at Arklow.

Laragh: James Nolan; Craig McCoy, Andrew Brancato, Luke Kearney; Alex Olohan (1-0), Stephen Conway, Aaron Lynham; David McDonald, Damien Hanlon; John Nolan (0-5, 5f), Eric Olohan, David Miley; Peter Merrigan (0-1), Mark Miley (2-0), Mark Cullen (0-1, f). Subs: John Murphy for L Kearney, Stephen Olohan (0-1) for E Olohan.

Amsterdam: Eoin Flynn; F Pigott, Cathal McKane, Brian O’Malley; Luke Ryan, Damien Ahern, John Carey; Cathal Kenny (0-4, 2f), Rob Butler (1-0); Seamus Strain (0-1), Ryan Cafferty, Michael Carron; Cian Connor, Michael Rafferty (1-0), Peter Thornton (0-3, 2f). Subs: Marty McClean for M Rafferty, Sean Horan for C McKane, Rory Whyte for M Carron, C Mahon.

Referee: Darren Delaney (Ballyboden)

