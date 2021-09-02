Alannah strikes

Alannah McEvoy was on the scoresheet but couldn’t stop Peamount United from dropping points and surrendering their place at the top of the table to Shelbourne.

In their first league game in three weeks, owing to European commitments, Peamount took on fellow title chasers Wexford Youths. Edel Kennedy started for Wexford, who fell behind to Alannah McEvoy’s third goal of the season, but Aoibheann Clancy to equalise from the penalty spot.

Aine O’Gorman started for, and captained the reigning champions, who now slip to second in the league, behind Shelbourne, who beat a Becky Cassin-less Cork City 3-1, and who have played one game more.

Over in Scotland, where Claire Walsh started in defence as Glasgow City continued their dominant start to the season with a 5-0 win over Hamilton.

Back in Ireland, in the FAI Cup, Stephen McGuinness was an unused substitute as Bohemians beat Shamrock Rovers 2-1. For the Hoops, it was a painful start to life without Liam Scales who signed for Celtic earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, Karl Manahan scored a beauty as Wexford beat Donnycarney 2-0 to progress, while Aaron Bolger was brought in in extra-time but was unable to stop Cork City from being eliminated on penalties by St. Patrick’s Athletic.

In England, Simon Power made a return from a short lay-off as he came off the bench in Harrogate Town’s 1-1 draw with Exeter City, for whom Pierce Sweeney started in central defence, in League Two.

It was Power’s first appearance for Harrogate since the opening day win over Rochdale back on August 7.

Dropping down the age grades, where Conor Carty played all 90 minutes in Wolverhampton Wanderers under-23s’ 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Carty was yellow carded in the dying embers as Wolves rebounded from their opening day defeat to Reading.