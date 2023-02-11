AGB set for significant boost as Wexford’s Ciarán Lyng looks to transfer

Former Wexford football star Ciarán Lyng has applied for a transfer from St Martin's to AGB.

Former Wexford football star Ciarán Lyng could be an AGB player in 2023 if his transfer application to join the Pearse’s Park outfit from St Martin’s is successful.

The former All-Star nominee would be a significant boost for the side now managed by his county colleague Colm Morris as they look to launch a serious challenge for the Miley Cup later this year.

The 36-year-old talented dual player was a staple of the Wexford Senior football team over the years.

He was part of the panel that reached the 2008 Leinster final where they were defeated by Dublin.

The Model men went on to the All-Ireland semi-final that year only to lose out to Tyrone.

Lyng was nominated for an All-Star that year and also lined out for Ireland in the International Rules Series as well as winning a county Senior hurling medal when he helped St Martin’s beat Oulart-The Ballagh in the decider.

The previous year he had won the man of the match award in the 2007 Wexford Intermerdiate club football final.

The St Martin’s man played almost 30 times for Ireland at underage level in soccer and was signed by Shrewbury Town in 2004 where he made a number of appearances over two seasons.

The AGB club declined to comment on the transfer application when contacted by this reporter.

There are numerous other interesting transfer requests currently working their way through the system.

Éire Óg’s Andy Walsh looks set for a move to Na Gaeil Aeracha in Dublin while Christian Maxwell is seeking a move from Good Counsel in Dublin to the Greystones club.

Jordan Pettigrew is returning to St Patrick’s from Rapparees in Wexford and Stratford-Grangecon will be boosted in a hugely positive way with the return of Diarmuid Cronin from Rathvilly.

Jamie Farnon is on the departure list from Baltinglass for St Patrick’s in Tullow and An Tóchar’s Ronan Marah hopes to be wearing the jersey of Naomh Eanna in Gorey in 2023.

Enniskerry’s Richard Kavanagh is set for a switch to Sallins in Kildare while Avoca will welcome Eoin Hayes from Clanna Gael Fontenoy in Dublin.

Bryan and Adam Teevan are looking to move from Clonmore in Carlow across the border to Knockananna.