AGB power on to big victory over brave An Tóchar in Ballymoney

AGB, who defeated An Tóchar in the under-13 'A' football championship in Ballymoney on Monday evening.

AGB 6-18

An Tóchar 1-7

An emphatic second-half performance from AGB saw them cruise to a comfortable victory over brave An Tóchar in the U13 ‘A’ football championship in Ballymoney on Monday evening.

It was an ideal evening for a clash between two very attack-minded sides. Despite the score line, the first half was an end-to-end affair, with both sides showcasing their talents from the off.

It was AGB who got off to a great start with a fine goal through corner-forward Thomás Roche inside the opening minutes. Roche followed up with another point followed by another couple of scores from Jonathan Nuzum and Odhran Cullen.

It was the battle between Jonathan Nuzum and Joe Keeshan in the middle of the park that was the standout encounter with both players vital to their sides in linking play from defence to attack.

The visitors did respond immediately through a fantastic solo goal from midfielder Joe Keeshan. Keeshan added another couple of scores of his own as did Kevin Kearney and Alex Wolohan to bring them back within touching distance of AGB.

An Tóchar took the lead in the following stages through another score from Joe Keeshan and Robert Cowman. Sadly, for the Roundwood outfit, AGB pulled away towards the interval and after a surging run from centre back Pauric Healy, his ball across the goal was met by Finn O’Leary who punched home from close range.

O’Leary and Nuzum added two quick fire points shortly after before a second goal from the prolific Thomás Roche sent his side into the break with a 3-5 to 1-6 lead.

After an evenly matched first period, AGB raised the tempo and showed no mercy in the second half. Ryan O’Neill, Pauric Healy and Jonathan Nuzum kept the scoreboard ticking over in favour of the Arklow side before a well taken goal from Ruairi O’Neill stretched their advantage even more.

Surging runs from the AGB defence from their half into the Roundwood final third made it difficult for the away side to get out of their half and scores from wing backs Cillian McDonald and Mark Gleeson showed how dangerous AGB are from all areas of the pitch.

Odhran Cullen continued his impressive form with another couple of scores from play before Thomás Roche wrapped up his hat-trick of goals midway through the second half after pouncing on a loose ball just outside the An Tóchar box.

Ruairi O’Neill and Sean Lawlor increased their lead again towards the end of the game before a long distance free from Lawlor went straight into the top corner to wrap up a great evening for Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney.

AGB: Tommy Kavanagh; Callum Hobbs, Edward Breslin, Cillian McDonald (0-1); Mark Gleeson (0-1), Pauric Healy (0-1); Jonathan Nuzum (0-3), Sean Lawlor (1-1, 1f); Odhran Cullen (0-5, 1f), Ryan O’Neill (0-1), Euan Miller; Thomás Roche (3-2, 1f), Finn O’Leary (1-1). Subs: Sean Clarke for Callum Hobbs (35), Ruairi O’Neill (1-1) for Euan Miller (35), Aaron Clarke for Ryan O’Neill.

An Tóchar: Rory Wolohan; Robert Cowman (0-1), Matthew Magee, Daniel Burke; Kevin Kearney (0-1), Jake McKenna; Joe Keeshan (1-4, 3f), Finn Walsh; Zach Kavanagh, Luke McGillycuddy, Sean Byrne; Conor Wood, Alex Wolohan (0-1). Subs: Oscar Nolan for Conor Wood (40), Jake Gummerson for Daniel Burke (40).

Referee: Eddie Leonard (St. Pat’s)