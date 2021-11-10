AGB hold on against Blessington in U15 ‘C’ football final

AGB 1-6

Blessington 0-6

The final of the under-15 ‘C’ football championship between AGB and Blessington was played at a bitterly cold Ballinakill on Wednesday night last November 3.

This was a slow burner of a game with neither side scoring at all in the opening quarter. AGB got the scoreboard ticking over after the first water break, but all of the Blessington scores came in the second half when they had the aid of the North/Easterly breeze blowing towards Rathdrum. Both sets of defenders were on top in the first fifteen minutes with the game reaching the first water break without a score from either side.

AGB had one glorious chance of a goal, but Blessington keeper Oisin O’Connell came out smartly to smother a shot from Mylie Connors. The Arklow lads began to threaten in the second quarter and scored points from Donnacha Walker, Kian Scanlon and Aaron Mannion to lead 0-3 to nil at the half time break.

Blessington were short with a couple of frees but they were making too many mistakes in the attacking third of the field and never really looked like scoring in that first half. They were turning over to play with that breeze now but the AGB defence in which Cian Redmond, Eoghan Ward, Shane Gregory and Kian Scanlon were prominent, made scoring still hard for the Western side.

Full-forward Harry Wilson got their opening point after seven minutes when his shot for a goal was tipped over the bar by the Arklow custodian Ryan Morgan. AGB responded with a point from substitute Charlie Lappin.

Blessington got their second score from midfielder Myles Leonard, who along with Peter Healy was coming much more into the game. The score stood at 0-4 to 0-2 in favour of AGB at the final water break.

It was still anyone’s game and the tempo of the game had gone up and the exchanges were being much more keenly contested. Mylie Connors was now playing outfield for the Arklow side, who were making somewhat better use of kicked passes to turn defence into attack.

When the final quarter started Harry Wilson reduced the lead to the minimum with a Blessington point. Ryan Redmond, who had a strong game all through, responded with an AGB point. The decisive score in the game came in the twentieth minute when Charlie Lappin shot home the only goal of the game to leave AGB now ahead by 1-5 to 0-3.

But this didn’t kill the Blessington spirit. They went back on the attack and the Arklow side was lucky to escape when a pile driver of a shot from Peter Healy came down off the underside of the crossbar and was cleared by a relieved Ryan Morgan. Another effort for a point from Harry Wilson also came out off the crossbar.

Certainly. Blessington were not having the rub of the green in the scoring department and when AGB went down the field for Ryan Redmond to add another point that seemed to be that. But Blessington rallied again, Myles Leonard pointed.

Peter Healy fisted over another point when a free was dropped in around the house and Healy added another point from a free to leave just a goal in it. But time ran out and AGB were worthy winners on a score of 1-6 to 0-6.

Owen Doyle presented the winner’s trophy to the AGB captain. The Wicklow People sponsored Man of the Match award was presented to AGB midfielder Ryan Redmond.

AGB: Ryan Morgan; Eoghan Ward, Cian Redmond, Pat Byrne; Kian Scanlon (0-1) Shane Gregory Callum Roche; Ryan Redmond (0-2), Aaron Mannion (0-1); Donnacha O’Reilly, Ryan Gleeson, Matthew Byrne; Tom Kavanagh, Mylie Connors, Donnacha Walker (0-1). Subs: Charlie Lappin (1-1), Maxim Hannon, Harry Whyte.

Blessington: Oisin O’Connell; Jake Robins, Harry Lyons, Jake McGrath; Thomas Leitner, Sean Behan, Liam King; Myles Leonard (0-2), Peter Healy (0-2); Conor O’Toole, Conor McDonnell, Luke Higgins; Charlie Reid, Harry Wilson (0-2), Alex Walshe. Subs: Patrick Murray, Owen Vickers, Leon O’Connor, Jonathon Wilson.

Referee: Conor Doyle (Coolkenno)