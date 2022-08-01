AGB cross tricky Dunlavin hurdle but improvement needed by Masterson’s men ahead of Blesso battle

AGB 1-11

Dunlavin 0-7

AGB crossed what was always going to be a tricky hurdle in their opening game of the 2022 Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship by seeing off a dogged Dunlavin in a damp and dreary County Grounds in Aughrim on Saturday evening.

Priced as eyewatering odds-on favourites going into the game against Stephen Maxwell’s men – 1/14 with one bookmaker – a combination of this being their first championship game, a wet ball, pesky breeze and a useful Dunlavin side meant that AGB were never really comfortable in this game.

Indeed, had the impressive Daire Wright finished home past Mervyn Travers in the 12th minute instead of the AGB netminder pulling off a fine save then who knows how this game would have played out as it would have pushed Dunlavin 1-2 to 0-2 ahead with plenty of time to push on with the breeze at their backs while shooting towards the dressing room end.

Improvement needed

Both sides will know that major improvements are required ahead of their next game and subsequent adventures following on from that.

Dunlavin’s two points from play is a dismal return at this level and their handful of wides show that creating chances was even an issue. They did cause issues for AGB when they ran directly at their defence, with Tom Moran especially prevalent in this regard, but the finishing touch deserted them on the day for the most part.

Things weren’t significantly better for Anthony Masterson’s men with 1-4 from play but only 1-1 of that from their inside line, and that from Darragh Fitzgerald who looks to be badly required further out the field as he showed when redeployed in the second half. Worth noting that Philip Healy only saw 15 minutes of action in this game while Chris O’Brien didn’t see any so much more scoring threat in reserve for AGB ahead of what will be a stiffer task next weekend.

Bright start

A dizzying number of positional switches to the Dunlavin team listed on the match programme had supporters scratching their heads for a few moments at the start of this game, but it was a steady start on the field for Maxwell’s side as Daire Wright fired over two early frees to give the Bookies cause for a slight eyebrow raise.

JP Hurley got AGB off the mark after eight but a turnover for Dunlavin saw Gary Allen put Wright through on goal. However, instead of taking the ball around Travers he opted to shoot, with the AGB man using all his experience to give himself every advantage.

AGB steadied, roared on by a vocal Travers in goal, and they opened up a 0-4 to 0-2 lead by the 17th minute thanks to a fine point from Sean Crowley and a free from JP Hurley.

AGB would have a decent goal chance of their own a moment later when Andy Maher picked out Sean Hurley at full-forward, but his effort flashed wide of Tom McGuirk’s goal.

Daire Wright’s third free of the day and a sweet score from the promising Jack Reid left the sides all square after 24.

Big moment

The big score of the game arrived in the 28th minute. A kick-out that looked concerning the moment it left the tee was punched back to Darragh Fitzgerald who showed sublime soccer skills to fire the ball home to the back of the Dunlavin net to make it 1-4 to 0-5.

A converted 45 from Tom McGuirk game Dunlavin a slight boost going in at the break but with AGB shotting towards the dressing rooms with a breeze at their backs in the second half it was going to take a massive shift to get Dunlavin out of jail.

AGB, without looking impressive or dominant in any way, bossed the early exchanges, with Dunlavin registering their first wide of the half after 47 minutes and their first score after 18, that a free from Daire Wright.

Despite the better possession, AGB had only added two scores to their tally, a 45 from Andy Maher and a sweet score from Cathal Kelleher in one of his first acts after being sent on for Conn Kinsella.

Realistically, the game should have been put to bed in the 42nd minute when Andy Maher won a McGuirk restart. He fed Kelleher who picked out Cormac O’Shea, but his tasty effort crashed back off the bottom of the Dunlavin upright.

To be fair, Dunlavin looked to have created a massive goal chance of their own 60 seconds later but one pass too many saw their opportunity lost.

Push for home

Points from Sean Hurley (free) and Darragh Fitzgerald after a lovely burst were answered by a beautiful score from Tom Moran after being picked out by the solid Eoin Murtagh but AGB would push hard for the line, aided by the blackcarding of Darragh Dillon by referee Jason Smyth for a foul on Darragh Fitzgerald not long after the Dunlavin man had been introduced for Thomas Kelly.

A Philip Healy free, another from JP Hurley and a fine score from the very busy Jack Hamilton at half-back left AGB 1-11 to 0-7 winners after what was, truthfully, a very forgetful game of football.

AGB: Mervyn Travers; Karl Kirwan, Ciaran Hyland, Tom Maher; Jack Hamilton (0-1), Andy Maher (0-1, 45), Neil O’Reilly; Sean Crowley (0-1), JP Hurley (0-3, 3f); Cian Cooney, Cormac O’Shea, Peter Hempenstall; Conn Kinsella, Sean Hurley (0-2, 2f), Darragh Fitzgerald (1-1). Subs: Cathal Kelleher (0-1) for C Kinsella (39), Philip Healy (0-1, f) for A Maher (44), Cal Kelly for C Cooney (49).

Dunlavin: Tom McGuirk (0-1, 45); Will Kennedy, Pauric Carmody, Mikey O’Rourke; Mark Murtagh, Eoin Murtagh, Mikey O’Rourke; Thomas Kelly, Daniel Dawson; Jack Reid (0-1), Tom Moran (0-1), Seanie Phelan; Shane O’Rourke, Gary Allen, Daire Wright (0-4, 4f). Subs: Darragh Dillon for T Kelly (44), Mossy Lawlor for W Kennedy (53).

Referee: Diarmuid Haughian (Kilbride)