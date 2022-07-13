AGB building momentum after victory over Blessington in the Minor ‘A’ championship

AGB 4-15

Blessington 0-11

The team many see as favourites continued their winning run in the Minor ‘A’ football championship with a home victory over a plucky Blessington side in Pearse’s Park on Monday evening.

They didn’t have it all their own wa, however, with the scoreboard at the end perhaps a bit cruel to the Blessington lads.

Blessington hit the ground running and were causing all sorts of problems early on for the AGB back line.

Good deliveries inside to the lively Brian Richardson were their main weapon and he was getting on the end of them constantly. Blessington had the first two points of the game through other top performers in Aaron Keogh and Finn Behan who were making runs from deep to feed off Richardson.

When AGB did settle Paidi Kavanagh, Ryan Scanlon and Sean O’Neill, all hard runners, kicked good points to edge them ahead before Richardson equalised from a Blessington free in the 10th minute.

Even though they were missing Aaron O’Brien, AGB were still dominant around the middle with Kyle Kelly and Fenn Wolohan winning plenty of ball.

Blessington edged ahead once more with a brilliant team score that seen the ball worked forward at speed from their full-back line up to Richardson who obliged again.

The teams traded points again before the first goal of the game arrived.

A high ball caused panic in the Blessington goalmouth and Paul Moore may have gotten the final touch as the ball agonisingly dropped under the Blessington crossbar.

Blessington created a goal chance of their own in the 22nd minute when Callum Dempsey blocked down a Richardson shot for a point, the ball broke kindly for the Blessington full-forward who set off for the AGB goal, Adam O’Leary came out to narrow the angle and Richardson shot low and early and the ball scraped agonisingly by the right upright.

Brian Hurley was causing mayhem inside and availed himself of two marks in quick succession. Instead of shooting he dinked a clever pass inside both times. From the first one Ben Carroll made a great save at the expense of a 45. From the second he found Sean O’Neill and he buried it giving Carroll no chance this time.

To their credit, Blessington fought back for the final three points of the half through a brace from Richardson and one from sub David Gilmore who was impressing. AGB led 2-8 to 0-8 when the whistle sounded for half-time.

AGB made plenty of positional changes at the break and they seemed to strengthen their team no end.

They were dominant all over with the half-back line of Tiernan Gahan, Ryan Scanlon and Jack Mullen bombing forward at every opportunity.

The lively Sean O’Neill had the opening score, Jack Flusk kicked three on the trot and Callum Dempsey finished to the net in the 41st minute. Blessington fought back and Jack Hardy pointed a 45. Aaron Keogh dropped over a free.

Brian Hurley was to get the score his display deserved when he showed great balance and skill to keep his feet and finish to the net with ten minutes to play.

Luke McGrath and the outstanding Ryan Scanlon raided forward to kick the final two AGB points before Tomas Walsh kicked a really good Blessington score after working himself in to scoring position to finish the scoring.

AGB will be there or thereabouts when the prizes are being handed out and Blessington certainly have the talent to have a say too.

AGB: Adam O’Leary; Luke McGrath (0-1), Callum Dempsey (1-0), Joe Kindlon; Tiernan Gahan (0-1), Ryan Scanlon (0-3), Jack Mullen; Fenn Wolohan, Kyle Kelly; Sean O’Neill (1-3), Paidi Kavanagh (0-4), Patrick Shaw; Paul Moore (1-0), Jack Flusk (0-3), Brian Hurley (1-0). Subs: Jack Breen for Wolohan, Shane Monaghan for O’Neill, Padraig Kelly for Dempsey, Tomas O’Reilly for Moore and Conor Healy for Kelly.

Blessington: Ben Carroll; Fionn O’Donovan, Jack Byrne, Jake Maguire; Leon Templin, Adam Smyth, Tony Carroll; Jack Hardy (0-1), Rob Grassic; Dylan Friel, Finn Behan (0-2), Peter Healy; Tomas Walsh (0-1), Brian Richardson (0-3), Aaron Keogh (0-3). Subs: David Gilmore (0-1) for Healy, Sean Ellis for Tony Carroll, Oisin O’Neill for Hardy, Conan Behan for Friel.

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)