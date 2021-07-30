AGB and Bray Emmets to battle it out in 2020 Junior ‘B’ football final

The AGB team who will take on Bray Emmets this weekend in Aughrim.

AGB will face Bray Emmets in the highly anticipated 2020 Junior ‘B’ football championship final this Saturday at 5.30pm in the County Grounds in Aughrim.

Both of these sides finished top of their respected groups with Bray Emmets winning seven of their eight games in the group stages. Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney also topped their group with four wins and a draw out of their six games.

AGB overcame Avondale in the semi-final and Bray defeated a strong Newtown side on their run to the final. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, preparations for this final have stretched to almost a year since the semi-final was played.

‘I believe by having the final to look forward to ended up providing motivation to the lads to get out of the house, get the work done and help with their mental health. The way Wicklow County Board set out the league campaign has been an ideal preparation for this final and we have all just enjoyed getting back out onto the pitch,’ said Bray Emmets Junior coach Tony Denver on the preparations ahead of this eagerly anticipated clash.

AGB Junior coach Gary Hurley spoke about his Arklow sides’ determination ahead of the clash on Sunday.

‘It has been difficult, there was a gap of 10 months between the semi and the final, but we have a very determined group of lads. During lockdown they continued to work hard individually, keeping themselves fit by completing challenges and runs set by management.’

Tony Denver said his side’s ambitions for the team were to be competing at Junior ‘A’ and for the club to have three adult football teams again over the coming years.

‘The club’s ambition for this team is to be competing in a Junior ‘A’ final in the next couple of years. Our main aim is to get back to having three adult football teams in the club and provide opportunity for young and not so young lads to be playing football no matter what the level.”

AGB are without a doubt as hungry as anybody to bring the Junior ‘B’ cup to Arklow and Gary has set out his ambitions for the side over the next few years.

‘The ambition for the team is to continue to improve and develop the players as individuals, ensuring that they get every opportunity to play to their potential. We know we have a great group of lads here and truly believe we have what it takes,’ he said.

This Junior ‘B’ final on Saturday will be a battle between two of the county’s biggest clubs and won’t be one to miss as both Tony Denver and Gary Hurley’s side attempt to secure Junior ‘A’ football for either AGB or Bray Emmets.



