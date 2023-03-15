A wonderful night of culture and craic at Wicklow’s Scór na nÓg

Kerry Mitchell from Éire Óg Greystones taking part in the solo singing competition at Scór na nÓg in Blessington last weekend.

Blessington's Sophie Behan, Fionn Whelsn and Grace Behan with Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne following their win in the ballad group category.

Carnew Emmets, winners of the novelty act section of Wicklow Scór na nÓg with Wicklow GAA Vice-Chairperson Pat Dunne and Wicklow Chairperson Damien Byrne.

Blessington's Fionn Whelan won the solo singing category in Scór na nÓg. Here he is being presented with his medal by Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne.

Coolkenno GAA Club's Katie Keegan, Sophie Donohoe, Maeve Ward and Megan Weekes being presented with their rince foirne medals by Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne.

The singers, musicians, dancers, actors and quizzers of the county braved the Arctic conditions on Friday night last to descend on Blessington No. 1 School for the 2023 Scór na nÓg county final, hosted by Blessington GAA.

During what was a great night’s entertainment, titles were retained, new champions were crowned, tears were shed and, overwhelmingly, great fun was had.

The night began with a stirring rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann by the hosts’ Fionn Whelan, Grace Behan and Sophia Behan, the three of whom would later take to the stage in the Bailéad Grúpa category.

Fionn was back on stage before then, however, as the first performer in the Amhránaíocht Aonair category. Since his stage début last year at Scór 2022, Fionn has become something of a social media sensation for his busking on Grafton Street.

A year older and a year more experienced, Fionn really threw down the gauntlet to his fellow competitors with ‘Mo Ghile Mear’.

Next up in the category, we had Ashford’s Molly McHugh, making her Scór debut, and becoming her club’s first Scór competitor in a number of years.

Molly’s poise belied her inexperience, and she delivered a lovely rendition of ‘Rare Auld Times’, which was very well received by the lucht féachana.

She was followed by Carnew’s Aoibhe Doran who came to the stage with guitar in tow. Sounding like a young Lisa Hannigan, Aoibhe delivered a lovely version of ‘The Dublin Saunter’, a performance well-received by the sizeable Carnew contingent in the lucht féachana.

Grace Mitchell of Éire Óg Greystones was next to still the audience with ‘Grace’, a real Scór favourite. The penultimate singer was Coolkenno’s Sarah Kane, who, like Fionn and Aoibhe before, chose to accompany herself on guitar and wowed the audience with ‘Red is the Rose’.

We started as we finished, with a Blessington contestant, Asia O’Riordan singing ‘She moves through the Fair’, and, after hearing her dulcet tones, many in the audience were of the opinion that the last competitor would be first on the judge’s scorecard.

In the end, it was the first competitor, Fionn Whelan, who took the spoils in the category. A beaming Fionn collected his medal from Cathaoirleach CLG Chill Mhantáin, Damien Ó Broin.

The dancers were next with Coolkenno returning to defend their title in the rince foirne category. Sophie Ní Dhonnacha, Megan Weekes, Meadhbh Nic an Bhaird and Cáit Nic Aogáin recovering from an early music malfunction to dance the four-hand reel with grace.

Éire Óg then brought eight young dancers to the stage for an eight-hand jig. Belying their youth, Jessica, Abby, Méabh Kelleher, Aifric Johnston, Ailbhe Ní Lideadha, Aoibheann Dowdall, Nora Gonzalez and Ciara Faye showed remarkable dexterity to pull off the eight-person dance on the Blessington stage. Sa deireadh though, it was to be the experience of the Coolkenno cailíní which would win through, the Carlow-border club retaining their rince foirne title.

Leinster champion, Abbey Ní Dheoráin, was first to the stage in Aithriseoireacht, reciting ‘Carnew’s Great Double’ which tells the tale of Carnew Emmets’ famous Senior football and hurling double from 1973.

Abbey’s clubmate Thomas Kinsella, a boy yet to make his communion, was the other competitor in the category. Thomas delivered an excerpt from Frank McCourt’s Angela’s Ashes, proving himself to be a natural on stage. You have not heard the last of this young man on the Scór stage. On Friday though, it was Abbey who completed the two-in-a-row.

In ceol uirlise, Aughrim came out on top for the second year in a row, Pádraic, James and Darragh Lambert being joined by Oren Cullen and Bobby Callaghan. They fended off stiff competition from Blessington, two Carnew ensembles and a young Éire Óg quintet.

In Nuachleas, old pros Carnew Emmets won the category unopposed, and will no doubt be hoping that their new sketch can push them over the line at provincial level.

Blessington retained their bailéad grúpa title with Fionn Whelan, Grace and Sophia Behan showing the quality which saw them reach last year’s Leinster Final.

The final category was one of the most hotly contested – Tráth na gCeist which was expertly run by Máistir na gCeisteanna, Jason Mulhall. The final three who competed in the on-stage part of the quiz were Coolkenno, Kilmacanogue and Hollywood, the defending champions.

It was the latter who made it two-in-a-row, pipping their rivals by four points, 73 points to Coolkenno and Kilmac’s 69. Ruairí Glennon, Darragh Durcan, James Mooney and Emmet Harney’s holler of delight at the end showed just how much it meant!

They now advance to the Leinster semi-final which takes place in The Downs GAA Club, Co. Westmeath on April 2.

Míle buíochas to all at Blessington GAA for hosting what was a hugely enjoyable event, one which will last long in the memory of all in attendance.