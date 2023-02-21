A wonderful night of celebration for all involved in Valleymount GAA Club

Liam Reid with Aislinn Nugent Reid who was the winner of the LGFA Club Committee Officer of the Year award in Croke Park recently.

Aislinn Nugent Reid National LGFA Club Committee Officer of the Year with Valleymount Club award winners for 2020, 21,and 22: Tadgh Miley, James Fitzpatrick, Jack Slattery, Jamie Miley, Annie Maguire, Aisling Mahon, Valleymount GAA Club President John Stone, Shay Geoghegan and Helen Keogh (for her son Padraig Keogh) at the Valleymount GAA Dinner Dance in Tulfarris House Hotel.

Valleymount GAA Club memebrs turned out in style and glamour last weekend for their Dinner Dance in Tulfarris Hotel.

After the disruption of Covid-19 and lockdowns it was great for the club to celebrate some very busy years and reconnect ahead of the start of the new season.

The heroes of the 2020 Junior ‘A’ football championship were presented with their medals on the night with happy memories of that fantastic campaign to the fore.

There were numerous players of the year award winners presented with their trophies on the night.

James Fitzpatrick was the special one from that aforementioned 2020 Junior ‘A’ campaign, Shay Geoghegan was the top man from the 2020 Junior ‘C’ competition while Aisling Mahon scooped the 2020 ladies player of the year.

Jamie Miley collected his 2020 Wicklow GAA Junior AS player of the year gong, Tadgh Miley the 2021 Intermediate player of the year award, Padraig Keogh was presented with the 2021 Junior ‘D’ award and Annie Maguire claimed the 2021 ladies player of the year.

It was then the turn of last year’s award winners, with Jack Slattery picking up the 2022 Intermediate footballer of the year award, Matty Cripps the Junior ‘D’ gong and Maia O’Brien bringing it home from the ladies section.

Hearty congratulations were offered to club secretary Aislinn Nugent Reid on winning the LGFA Club Committee Officer of the year from the LGFA recently.

“A big thanks to the committee who organised the night,” said the club. “Danny Duffy for the music and to Tulfarris for the lovely meal. Thanks to Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne and his better half Ann, who took time out of their busy schedules to attend. Many thanks to those who donated prizes towards our raffle, which will be held at Easter,” they added.