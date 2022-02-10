A weekend of potential triumph and hope for Wicklow rugby teams

Wicklow travel to face Clondalkin this Sunday while they will hoping that Boyne slip up against Cill Dara as the race for Leinster League Division 1B glory nears the finish line. Big games for Greystones, Arklow and Rathdrum teams as well.

It’s a case of potential triumph and survival for Co. Wicklow rugby teams this weekend as the AIL, Leinster and Metro leagues start to get down to the business end.

Wicklow’s women’s side will travel to Belfast for their fixture with Cooke in the AIL on Saturday and hopes will be high of an away victory given that their opponents are bottom of the table after defeats to Ballincollig, Galwegians and Suttonians.

The Ashtown Lane side defeated Malone away on January 29 but suffered defeats to Galwegians and Ballincollig prior to that so a win on the road would be very special.

But Sunday is a very big day in the seasons of three Garden County rugby teams.

Wicklow travel to Clondalkin in Leinster League Division 1B knowing they must win to keep the pressure on league leaders Boyne. The Drogheda side are just two points clear at the summit of the table but have two home games left, this weekend against Cill Dara and their final game the following weekend against Tullow.

Wicklow will welcome Mullingar to Ashtown Lane on February 20 and hopefully this weekend’s result will mean that it is still all to play for in the final round of games and that Tullow can do them a favour in Shamrock Lodge.

Of course, all will not be lost if Wicklow fail to catch Boyne as they will have a play-off against the second-from-bottom side in Division 1A, potentially Kilkenny or Seapoint, should automatic promotion not be secured.

At the same time as Wicklow take on Clondalkin, Arklow RFC will be fighting for their Division 2B lives when they welcome Roscrea to the Oval.

Currently second from bottom alongside Birr, with both on 13 points, Arklow are in a race to catch Midland Warriors on 17 points so as to avoid having to play in the play-off. One thing in Arklow’s favour is that their final two games are at home where local support will hopefully play a big part in their hunt for two vital wins. Midland Warriors must travel to face the top two teams, New Ross and Railway Union, in their very difficult run in.

Up first for Arklow on Sunday are Roscrea who accounted for the Co. Wicklow side 40-8 in their earlier encounter. The Tipperary team are currently in third spot, four behind Railway Union, so will have lots to play for.

The following week Edenderry come calling to the Oval.

Birr have Garda-Westmanstown up first and then must take on New Ross at Riverside.

While all this Leinster League drama is unfolding, there will be a chance of Metro League success in Dr. Hickey Park from 3pm as Greystones play host to MU Barnhall in Division 2.

A win for the table topping ’Stones will potentially push them clear of their nearest rivals with one game remaining after this weekend, but bonus points may yet complicate matters in that regard.

Greystones will face Old Wesley away on March 6 while Barnhall will be away to Lansdowne on the same day, neither easy fixtures. Indeed, Lansdowne are the only side to have defeated Greystones this season so far.

In Rathdrum, the Ivy Leaf outfit will be hoping to maintain their good form when they take on Old Wesley. ’Drum are bottom of Metro League Division 4 after a terrible start to the season, but they can still catch Stillorgan-Rathfarnham and give themselves a fighting chance of survival even though the Dublin side have a game in hand.

And, interestingly, it could come down to Rathdrum’s Co. Wicklow cousins, Greystones, giving them a helping hand in terms of that survival as Stillorgan-Rathfarnham must travel to Dr Hickey Park for the last game of the season on February 25.

Greystones are in action on Friday night against UCD but are relatively safe at the moment in third from bottom on 19 points, nine clear of Stillorgan-Rathfarnham.

The Arklow and Greystones women’s teams will be hoping for much needed wins this weekend. Greystones have to travel to league leaders Naas to try and improve on their second-from-bottom positioning, while Arklow welcome Portlaoise to the Oval at 1pm on Sunday in a game that is well within their reach to win.