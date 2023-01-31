A tough day for Pres Bray as Blackrock College prove too strong

Conor Tonge of Blackrock College is tackled by Jack Murphy of Presentation College Bray during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup first found match at Energia Park in Dublin.

Blackrock College 49

Pres Bray 5

It was a tough day at the office for Presentation College Bray who were simply overpowered and outmuscled in their 49-5 defeat at the hands of Blackrock College on Monday afternoon.

The powerhouse of Leinster schools rugby ran in seven tries on their way to a dominant and convincing victory. All their tries came from the forward pack.

Backrow Zack Kirby scored Pres Bray’s only try of the contest. They came with a reputation of being an exciting attacking team, but they never really got firing.

Pres are probably wishing they got an easier draw. Coming up against the record 70-time champions was always going to be a tough ask, and it did indeed prove too much a challenge for them on the day.

The open draw format is what makes the schools cup so interesting. Similar to the FA Cup in football, it always throws up some interesting encounters. Every year, there is always a burning question, “Well, who got Rock?” Unfortunately for Maurice Logue’s youngsters they got the short straw this season.

The reigning champions were without a doubt the strong favourite heading into this game and probably for the competition itself, with five starters from the 2022 final against Gonzaga involved in the starting matchday squad.

There has been quiet optimism around this Pres Bray outfit. They won the Junior league back in 2019. Many supporters considered them the best team they have had in a long time. Irish schoolboys Jack Murphy and Finn Treacy leas their very exciting attack. It was always going to be a tall order but, if the Bray boys were ever to pull off the ultimate upset, today was the time to do it.

The big day in Donnybrook always creates a buzz of excitement and nervousness for the schoolboy player. Within the first couple of minutes, it was clear that tensions were already running high when Blackrock’s inside centre Mark Walsh was sent to the sinbin for a late hit on Murphy.

However, they weren’t able to capitalise on the numerical advantage. Instead, the boys in blue and white got over for their first score of the contest. Loosehead prop Harry O’Riordan barrelled over the line to put them into an early lead.

Their power and strength were evident early on. They had a distinct advantage over a much smaller Pres Bray pack. Number eight Tom Brigg and hooker Mikey Yarr got on the scoresheet to extend the Dubliner’s advantage. Oliver Coffey kicked all the conversions. They led 21-0 at this stage.

In the 28th minute, the Wicklow school managed to get over for their only try of the contest. After glimpses of what they can do, Kirby got his legs pumping to drive over from close range.

Unfortunately for them, their hard work was undone when Rock responded immediately, with try number four, scored by tighthead prop Alex Mullan. Coffey made sure of all the points. It was 28-5 at the break.

Things got worse for Pres when their captain and talisman Murphy was given a yellow card for a deliberate knock down.

During this period, Mullan secured his brace. Despite trailing by a big deficit, Pres never gave up the fight. Billy Corrigan and Ross Mackey were hungry for the carries and when Murphy returned to the field of play, we saw in patches what he and Treacy can do given half the chance. Substitute Odhran Meade also looked dangerous when he came off the bench.

Although, it was Rock who finished with two more converted tries. The final score line was 49-5, a bitterly disappointing outcome for an otherwise very talented squad.

Blackrock College: Andrew Quinn, James O’Sullivan, Eoghan Walsh, Mark Walsh, Charlie Molony; Harry Whelan, Oliver Coffey (Capt), Tom O’Riordan, Mikey Yarr, Alex Mullan), Michael Colreavy, Donnacha McGuire, Conor Tonge, Jack Angulo, Tom Brigg. Replacements: Derry Mooney for A Quinn (37), Paddy Moore for T O’Riordan (56), Gregg Barron for M Yarr (56), Conall Hughes for J Angulo (56), Paddy Clancy for H Whelan (57), Jack Larkin for O Coffey (57), Sam Bishti for A Mullan (60), Tommy Butler for D McGuire.

Presentation College Bray: Darragh O’Sullivan; James McDonald, Finn Treacy, Lorcan Smith, Dylan Henry; Jack Murphy (Capt), Cian Eddy, Cormac McGrath, Finn Brien, Jack McDonald, Adam Tighe, Billy Corrigan, Ross Mackey, Zach Kirby, James Heally. Replacements: Odhran Meade for C Eddy (54), Tadhg Treacy for A Tighe (55), Mikey Doyle for J McDonald (62), Ronan O’Boyle for F Brien (65), Conor Bourke for R Mackey (65).