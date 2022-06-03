A super night of boxing at Curadh Boxing Club tournament in Carnew

Miley Connors, Shirley Kenny and Darragh Kenny make a presentation to Johnny Connors who was unable to box in the tournament due to picking up an injury in sparring.

While disappointed with the crowd that turned up for the first boxing tournament in St Brigid’s Hall in Carnew since 1979, Curadh Boxing Club coach Darragh Kenny was over the moon with the standard of competition in the 18 bouts that took place recently.

Boasting boxers from Curadh Boxing Club, St Ibars in Wexford, Portlaoise, Kildare, Westside in Tallaght and Barum Boxing Club in Devon, England, the tournament was a resounding success in terms of quality of competition with many remarking that it was one of the best they had witnessed in many years.

The event was organised by Darragh and Shirley Kenny and Miley and Molly Connors who put a massive effort into making sure everything ran smoothly.

“The fights were unbelievable,” said Darragh, “the boxing was unreal, from the first underage bout to the headline battle between Dean Walsh of St Ibar’s and Cian O’Reilly of Portlaoise, the quality was of a very high standard,” he added.

Boxing for Curadh Boxing Club on the night were Tom Connors, Reece Byrne, Ruby Austin, Lauren Donohoe, Elizabeth Connors, Siofra Kenny, Jamie Furlong, Olivia Austin and Aaron Brownrigg, with all representing their club with pride. Up and coming talent Johnny Connors was unable to compete due to picking up an injury but a busy year lies ahead of the talented young man when he is back to his best.

Darragh Kenny is keen to thank all the generous sponsors who helped out in the lead up to the event, James Doran and Máire Doran for the assistance on the night, and he would like to pay a special tribute to Miley and Molly Connors who go above and beyond their volunteer roles in making Curadh Boxing Club the success story it is fast becoming.