A super night of boxing at Curadh Boxing Club tournament in Carnew

First tournament held in St Brigid's Hall since 1979

Miley Connors, Shirley Kenny and Darragh Kenny make a presentation to Johnny Connors who was unable to box in the tournament due to picking up an injury in sparring. Expand
Curadh Boxing Club&rsquo;s Ruby Austin and Katie Byrne from Kildare have their hands raised by referee Mark Wickham. Expand
Máire Doran and James Doran who helped out at the Curadh Boxing Club tournament. Expand
Darragh Kenny and Declan Foley. Expand
Curadh Boxing Club&rsquo;s Siofra Kenny pictured with EBA&rsquo;s Elissa O&rsquo;Brien and referee Mark Wickham. Expand
Kate Myers and Faye Doran enjoying the boxing at St Brigid's Hall in Carnew. Expand
Tom Connors of Curadh Boxing Club (blue) and Aidan O&rsquo;Neill from Kildare with referee Mark Wickham. Expand
Curadh Boxing Club&rsquo;s Olivia Austin (blue) with Kildare&rsquo;s Grece McCarthy and referee Fergus Turner. Expand

Curadh Boxing Club’s Ruby Austin and Katie Byrne from Kildare have their hands raised by referee Mark Wickham.

Máire Doran and James Doran who helped out at the Curadh Boxing Club tournament.

Darragh Kenny and Declan Foley.

Curadh Boxing Club’s Siofra Kenny pictured with EBA’s Elissa O’Brien and referee Mark Wickham.

Kate Myers and Faye Doran enjoying the boxing at St Brigid's Hall in Carnew.

Tom Connors of Curadh Boxing Club (blue) and Aidan O’Neill from Kildare with referee Mark Wickham.

Curadh Boxing Club’s Olivia Austin (blue) with Kildare’s Grece McCarthy and referee Fergus Turner.

Brendan Lawrence

While disappointed with the crowd that turned up for the first boxing tournament in St Brigid’s Hall in Carnew since 1979, Curadh Boxing Club coach Darragh Kenny was over the moon with the standard of competition in the 18 bouts that took place recently.

Boasting boxers from Curadh Boxing Club, St Ibars in Wexford, Portlaoise, Kildare, Westside in Tallaght and Barum Boxing Club in Devon, England, the tournament was a resounding success in terms of quality of competition with many remarking that it was one of the best they had witnessed in many years.

The event was organised by Darragh and Shirley Kenny and Miley and Molly Connors who put a massive effort into making sure everything ran smoothly.

“The fights were unbelievable,” said Darragh, “the boxing was unreal, from the first underage bout to the headline battle between Dean Walsh of St Ibar’s and Cian O’Reilly of Portlaoise, the quality was of a very high standard,” he added.

Boxing for Curadh Boxing Club on the night were Tom Connors, Reece Byrne, Ruby Austin, Lauren Donohoe, Elizabeth Connors, Siofra Kenny, Jamie Furlong, Olivia Austin and Aaron Brownrigg, with all representing their club with pride. Up and coming talent Johnny Connors was unable to compete due to picking up an injury but a busy year lies ahead of the talented young man when he is back to his best.

Darragh Kenny is keen to thank all the generous sponsors who helped out in the lead up to the event, James Doran and Máire Doran for the assistance on the night, and he would like to pay a special tribute to Miley and Molly Connors who go above and beyond their volunteer roles in making Curadh Boxing Club the success story it is fast becoming.

