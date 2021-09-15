A strong showing from ’Stones

Greystones 29

Enniscorthy 12

Greystones started well in this Leinster Senior League Division 2A clash with Enniskcrothy at Dr Hickey Park last weekend in front of a good attendance on a beautiful autumn afternoon. The game offered Kevin Lewis’ side the opportunity to build momentum following their superb win away to Blackrock on a 17-19 score line the previous week.

The home side dominated the set pieces and only poor handling prevented a couple of early tries.

Following sustained pressure, out-half Matt O’Brien converted a penalty after 10 minutes, but it took until the 25th minute before the first try.

Ferdia Kenny struck out wide on the left after a good scrum set piece move and O’ Brien converted with a superb conversion.

Enniscorthy were quickly under more pressure and a quick tap in the Greystones half by scrum-half Andy Roberts, good hands from Mick Doyle and searing pace from centre Andrew Lynch saw him touch to the right of the posts. O’Brien converted to leave the score at 17-0 to the home side. Enniscorthy struck back with a series of pick and goes to score an unconverted try on the stroke of half-time.

The second half commenced like the first with Greystones dominating possession and in the 52nd minute Lynch was on hand to score after multiple phases and a good half break by O’Brien who again converted.

Enniscorthy would not throw in the towel however, and the Wexford club scored a converted try through their out-half after a couple of scrum and lineout penalties which left the home supporters perplexed.

The home side were not finished however, and the fourth try bonus point was secured by Jason Curran after a lineout win on the Enniscorthy 10 metre line was followed by some intricate footwork by replacement scrum-half Alex Ryan, another good half break by O’Brien who found Curran on his inside, and he ran in from 25 metres to close the scoring.

Some good defending and covering in particular by Chris Simmonds and Jason Curran kept Enniscorthy at bay after a quick tap from inside their own half broke the Greystones frontline defence and the game ended at 29-12 for the home team.

Greystones play AIL Division 1B team Naas away next Saturday at 3pm and a win there will secure them a place in the Leinster Senior League Division 2 final.

