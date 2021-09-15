A smash and grab as Baltinglass secure the Timmins Cup crown

Baltinglass 1-9

An Tóchar 0-9

Baltinglass and An Tóchar produced a humdinger of a football match in Roundwood last Sunday morning in the final of the Timmins Cup with the visitors staging a late rally to secure the title.

Football supporters can ask for little more than a fine morning, two very capable teams and a fast, adventurous game and that’s what was delivered in this case with both sides learning plenty ahead of their respective championship campaigns.

It was a late 1-2 from Baltinglass that sunk the hopes of the An Tóchar men who had looked like having enough to hold off the spirited challenge of the visitors, the Baltinglass goal delivered in some style by Lee Furlong after a sweeping move up the field following the home side coughing up possession. That goal turned it from a two-point deficit for Baltinglass to a one-point lead and they never looked back from here.

Loads of positives to report on in this game. Plenty of poor passing and wild shots at times but overall, a very decent skill level with JP Nolan really impressing at full-forward for An Tóchar, Brendan Kennedy being very busy, Gavin Fogarty getting through lots of work and Luke Kenny and Peter Byrne impressing as well.

For Baltinglass William Rogers is a serious presence in the goals and has that ability to fire over frees like his club colleague Mark Jackson. Karl Furlong was moved on to JP Nolan given the threat the full-forward posed and did well while Jack Kirwan and Conor Keogh were productive in midfield. Tommy Cullen displayed a lovely ability to pass the ball through narrow gaps to forwards like Tom Keogh and Lee Furlong who were always hungry for work.

In truth, An Tóchar should have had Baltinglass gasping for life early on with three goal chances spurned and a number of wides due to shooting from ambitious angles.

Jp Nolan opened the scoring with a peach for An Tóchar but they followed that up with four wides, one of those being a goal chance for Nolan after a sweet ball from Oisin Cullen, the other goal chance coming from an attack that broke down just at the wrong time, allowing Baltinglass to clear.

Baltinglass withdrew Alan Barrett out the field and this left Eoin Murphy sweeping across his own full-back line. It was 12 minutes before Baltinglass broke through to score and it arrived from a free that was moved up by Eddie Leonard and swung over by Tom Keogh.

A move involving Michael Dowling and William Brien ended with Lee Furlong firing over sweetly after holding the ball up really well and that was how it was at the water break with Baltinglass leading by 0-2 to 0-1. Low scoring but plenty of drama.

A free from Matt Nolan leveled matters after 18 but An Tóchar’s wastefulness continued with a ball dropped short to Rogers who would return Baltinglass to the front after 20 from a free for a jersey pull.

It wasn’t until the 30th minute that a flag of any kind would be waved and that would come from a point by Brendan Kennedy who robbed Michael Dowling and swung over a beauty to make it 0-3 to 0-3.

Another poor An Tóchar ball was gathered by William Rogers but the home side would finish the half very strong and add two further points, the first from Matt Nolan after Rogers saved a shot by Ciaran Murphy and the second from the very impressive JP Nolan.

Another short shot and a wide opened An Tóchar’s second half while Michael Dowling would also put inadequate power behind his effort and leave it an easy tale for Peter Byrne.

It was 0-8 to 0-6 at the second water break in favour of An Tóchar with Darragh Fee and JP Nolan grabbing the pick of the scores for An Tóchar and Tom Keogh (free), Conor Keogh and the excellent Tommy Cullen keeping Baltinglass very much alive and well.

Great pressure from the busy Gavin Kenny forced Baltinglass wide after the restart and Matt Nolan pushed the home side ahead by three after 50 minutes at 0-9 to 0-6.

However, An Tóchar followed that score up with two wides and you could sense that Baltinglass had a serious kick in them, and they did.

Tom Keogh fired over a point after 55 before Lee Furlong got on the end of a glorious move to fire home for a goal that was coming you felt.

An Tóchar went wide with a free but Tom Keogh converted a Baltinglass free and then added one from play to really deflate the An Tóchar challenge.

But credit to the Roundwood men, they came out fighting and won a 45 late on.

With word that it was the last play of the game JP Nolan sent it drifting in high and dangerous and up jumped Tadhg O’Toole and plucked it out of the sky just before Eddie Leonard sounded the final whistle to the delight of the Baltinglass players and supporters who had made the trip.

Wicklow GAA’s Coaching Officer Christy Fox presented a cup to the Baltinglass captain.

However, it was not the Timmins Cup which we are reliably informed has gone missing in recent years and has yet to be found or replaced.

Still, it was nice to see Baltinglass being presented in honour of a great Baltinglass Gael, and should the cup be found or replaced in the next while it will no doubt find a welcome place by the Slaney for the long winter ahead.

Baltinglass: William Rogers (0-1, f); Aaron Barrett, Jason Steed, Karl Furlong; William Brien, Chris Grimes, Michael Dowling; Jack Kirwan, Conor Keogh (0-1); Tommy Cullen (0-1), Tadhg O’Toole, Niall O’Connor; Tom Keogh (0-5, 3f), Alan Barrett, Lee Furlong (1-1). Subs: Patrick Kirwan for N O’Connor (45), Sean Parke for W Brien (51), Ross Nolan for J Steed (59).

An Tóchar: Peter Byrne; Luke Kenny, Eoin Murphy, Gavin Kenny; Stephen Connor, Gavin Fogarty, Conor McKenna; Oisin Cullen, Brendan Kennedy (0-1); James Cardiff, Jordan Brady, Darragh Fee (0-1); Matt Nolan (0-3), JP Nolan (0-3), Ciaran Murphy. Subs: Niall Shehan for C Murphy (39), Eamon Wolohan for C McKenna (53), Bobby Brady for J Cardiff (55).

Referee: Eddie Leonard (St Patrick’s)

