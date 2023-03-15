A resounding win as flying Wicklow women prove too good for Ballincollig

Wicklow RFC 34

Ballincollig 0

Wicklow made it three wins on the bounce when they put on another impressive display to beat Ballincollig 34-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Jason Moreton’s ever-improving side scored six tries on their way to their fourth victory in the Energia All Ireland Women’s Cup series, Erin McConnell, Linda Dempsey, Caoimhe Molly, Eimear Douglas, Saoirse O’Reilly and Aobhin Stone all crossing the line for the home side.

They look to be nailing down their place in the top three of the competition as their standout season continues.

They will finish with two tough games on the road against UL Bohs and Blackrock College. A win in either of those games would be another big milestone for this group of talented players.

Saturday’s game marked the last regular league home game for Wicklow. They came into the contest as strong favourites following back-to-back wins over Suttonians and Cooke in the last couple of weeks.

The hosts started on the front foot, and it only took them a couple of minutes to open the scoring. Captain McConnell touched down to give her team the early advantage. Beth Roberts made sure of the conversion.

It didn’t take them long to increase their lead. They were camped in the opposition twenty-two, number eight Jess Schmidt almost crashed over after a strong carry off the back of the scrum. They built up the phases before Roberts fed Dempsey who barrelled over for their second try.

The scrum has been such a profitable platform for Wicklow this season. The set piece was the catalyst again for their third try.

Deep in the opposition half, they made the territory count. Schmidt took it off the back of the scrum again, passing to the always dangerous Roisin Stone who offloaded to Sarah Gleeson, who gave it back to Stone who was caught just short of the line, however, Molloy edged over from close range to complete the score. Roberts kicked the conversion.

On the brink of the halftime interval, they grabbed their fourth try and the always important bonus point. The rolling maul did the damage this time. Hooker Douglas was at the back to secure the score. It was 24-0 at the break.

Wicklow dominated the possession for most of the second half, but they had to wait and work hard for their scores. They found themselves in the redzone on numerous occasions in this period.

Their pressure was rewarded in the last quarter when they scored two more tries out wide. O’Reilly scored in the right corner and Stone finished the game by getting their sixth try of the day on the left side. The game finished 34-0. The Wicklow momentum keeps building.

Wicklow: Sarah Gleeson, Naoise O’Reilly, Aoibhin Stone, Erin McConnell (capt), Meagan Parkinson; Beth Roberts, Roisin Stone; Linda Dempsey, Eimear Douglas, Lauren Barry, Laura Newsome, Rachel Griffey, Caoimhe Molloy, Nicola Schmidt, Jessica Schmidt. Replacements: Noelle Ward, Leah Murphy, Emma Curran, Ciara O’Leary, Saoirse O’Reilly, Jennifer Madden.



