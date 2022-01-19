A promising start for Wicklow under-20 preparations

South/West 2-7

North/East 1-10

A muggy damp Saturday morning in mid-January is not exactly ideal for the game of hurling but Seamus Byrne and his team of helpers got together to begin the preparation of their under-20 county hurling team with this useful practice game in Balinakill.

While they didn’t quite make their projected target of 60 players which would have enabled them to create four teams and compete for the Kavanagh Cup, they did get 37 hurlers out and this was an encouraging figure, as a number of the panel had games the previous night.

The panel will meet again on Saturday morning next, with the aim of pushing the attendance up towards 50.

Two teams picked loosely on a North/East versus South/West basis played a keenly contested match which ended appropriately enough in a draw, 2-7 to 1-10, with Charlie Cruise grabbing the equalising draw for the North/East outfit right at the death.

With the under-20 hurlers out in competition on the last weekend in March. next week’s session will see preparations step up in earnest. Working with Seamus Byrne on this project will be Sean O’Sullivan, Ray Nolan, Garry Byrne, Michael Byrne, John O’Toole and Ted Kennedy.

South/West: Billy Molloy; Cormac Redmond, John Young, Charlie Chamney; Conor Byrne, Jamie McGing, Conor Manifold; Brandon Ryan, Tommy Collins; Sam Gough, Owen Young, Shane Byrne; Dan Redmond, Eoin Byrne, PJ O’Connor. Subs: Adam Wilkinson, Danny Van Alpen.

North/East: Michael Cleary; Cian O’Neill, Dylan Byrne, Fintan Potts; Kevin Booth, Bill O’Brien, JJ O’Neill; John Toomey, Cormac Byrne; Jamie Grehan, James Ffrench, Tom O’Brien; Torna Mulconry, Charlie Cruise, Michael Shannon. Subs: Adam Bushe, Evan Cooke, Jack Manley, Cian Conlon.

Referee: Max Molloy (Annacurra)

