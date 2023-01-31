A powerful display sees Greystones move six clear on top of AIL Division 2B

Greystones 34

Galwegians 21

Greystones’ title charge in the AIL Division 2B is showing no sign of slowing down after a convincing 34-21 win over struggling Galwegians ar Dr. Hickey Park last Saturday afternoon. The Co. Wicklow team scored six tries, five of which came in the first half, to make it an incredible 12 wins from 12 in the league this season.

’Stones were given a great opportunity to open the scoring just one minute into the game after a high tackle left Killian Marmion with a penalty just behind the 22. The fly-half kicked for goal but put the ball just wide of the posts to keep the tie scoreless.

It was not long before the hosts did break through. Taking the ball out of a ruck on his own line, Galwegians scrum-half Andrew Sherlock played a poor pass that ended up with a loose ball in the in-goal area. Conor McAleer pounced on the opportunity, diving onto the ball to put his side in front just three minutes after kick-off. Marmion could not add the extras, his conversion dropping just short of the posts.

There was no stopping Greystones now. Just seven minutes after scoring their first try, they had another. Eoin Marmion gave a pass to Iva Takatai.

The hooker played the ball wide with an exceptional pass for McAleer on the left wing, who made a dash for the line. Conor O’Shaughnessy tried to stop him, but the Greystones flanker broke through the tackle and went over in the corner for his second try of the day. Marmion once again failed to convert, sending the ball wide of the near post.

The visitors did not give up despite their opponents’ superb start, putting themselves on the scoresheet two minutes after McAleer’s second try. Christy Reilly threw a line-out in on the 22. He grabbed hold of the ball in the maul, and his team managed to bring him over the line for a try. Jordan Thompson was left with a relatively easy kick, and he made no mistake in adding two points to close the deficit to just three.

The hosts did not take long to extend their lead once again. Marmion caught a goal-line drop-out on the halfway line. He passed to player-coach Danny Kenny, who made good ground before giving the ball back to Marmion. The kicker broke through the defence and went over straight under the posts before converting his own try and putting his team ten points ahead once again.

’Stones made it a bonus point just 26 minutes into the game with an excellent team try. David Baker took the ball out of a ruck and gave it to Danny Kenny. The number eight played it to Ferdia Kenny who in turn passed to Andrew Lynch. The centre drove through two tackles and scored under the posts. Marmion added the extra two points to give his team a 17-point lead.

The hosts were showing no signs of slowing down, adding yet another try before the break. Michael Douglas took a line-out which Danny Kenny caught before giving it back to Douglas again. The hooker went over for his side’s fifth try of the match. Marmion missed the conversion, and the teams went into half-time with Greystones leading 29-7.

The Galway team showed some signs of a revival after the break and were first to score in the second half. They had been on the attack for a lengthy period when Jack Winters saw a breakthrough and reached over the line to score. Thompson added the two points from just behind the 22, regaining some hope of a result for the visitors.

However, notions of a comeback were shortlived, and were not helped by Galwegians’ reduction to 14 players with just over 15 minutes remaining as Joe Agbo was shown a yellow card for a high tackle.

’Stones capitalised on their numerical advantage when Adam Benson put his team further ahead. Replacement hooker Rob Byrne threw a line-out in which Benson caught cleanly, enabling the home side’s forwards to maul their way over the line and copperfasten the win. Marmion put his kick for the extras wide of the near post. Young scrum-half Ken Murphy then entered the fray for his Greystones debut, replacing Baker.

Late in the match the away side kept their hopes of securing two losing bonus points alive when Rob Deacy went over for his team’s third try. Andrew Sherlock passed to Kelvin Langan from a ruck. The centre played wide to Deacy who went over for the score. Thompson added the conversion.

Another converted try would send Galwegians home with two much-needed bonus points, and they very nearly got it. They were on the attack with the clock in the red. Just outside the 22, O’Shaughnessy played a pass to his right without realising there was no one there to receive it. The ball went straight out of play and Greystones ran out winners by a final score of 34-21, Galwegians leaving Wicklow empty handed.

Greystones stay six points clear of Galway Corinthians having played a game extra, with the Westerners also managing to secure a bonus point win in their game against Malahide. Galwegians stay second from bottom with their defeat.

Greystones are idle for the next two weeks but are back in action on Saturday, February 18, when they play Rainey Old Boys away from home. Kick-off at Hatrick Park is at 2.30pm. Galwegians are on the road again for their next game away to Malahide at Estuary Road on the 18th. Kick-off there is also at 2.30pm.

The Hungry Monk man of the match was Greystones’ Andrew Lynch.

Greystones RFC: Ross Nicoll, Ferdia Kenny, Andrew Lynch, Rob Connolly, Mark Myler, Killian Marmion, David Baker; Iva Takatai, Michael Douglas, Conor Pearse, Eoin Marmion (C), Jack Dooley, Adam Benson, Conor McAleer, Danny Kenny. Replacements: Rob Byrne, Dan Mannion, Ken Murphy, Patrick Byrne, Matt O’Brien.

Galwegians RFC: Kelvin Langan, Darragh Kennedy, Conor O’Shaughnessy. Rob Deacy, Karl Waterman, Jordan Thompson, Andrew Sherlock; Jack Winters, Christy Reilly, Michael McColgan, Gary Duffy, Michael Loughlin, Brendan Guilfoyle, Joe Agbo, Kieran Downey. Replacements: Conor Joyce, Dylan Keane, Ben McGuinness, Niall Murphy, Cody Farrell.

Referee: Shane Touhy