A poor start for battling Arklow against Birr in Leinster League

Arklow 17

Birr 29

This was not a good start to the new season for Arklow RFC. Birr were out of the blocks at a fast pace and attacked Arklow’s defensive line from the off.

This victory by the Offaly side owes more to Arklow’s lack of preparedness and Birr’s preseason competitive games.

The victors set the early pace when after a few minutes from the kick-off they were camped in the Arklow half of the pitch.

Whenever Arklow did trespass in the Birr half of the pitch, they could not hold their ground long enough to make the presence felt. Meanwhile, Birr forced Arklow back into their own half and applied good pressure on the home side. They were rewarded with a handy penalty.

At about halfway through the first half Arklow were more and more coming into this game and a series of good attacks on the Birr try line saw them cross for five points. The conversion was just missed. Arklow were ahead by 5 points to 3. This was due in no small way to the good attacking efforts and committed rugby of the whole Arklow side from the 20-minute mark

The second half began with Birr the attacking side and Arklow having to defend all across the field. Arklow did a share of the defending while Birr were starting to score tries with some good runs from their own 22 with support from their mobile forwards.

Birr were starting to gain the upper hand. The tries scored by Birr all started in their own 22 and ran the length of the pitch to score each score.

From the start of the second half Birr scored four tries and three conversions for a total of 29 points. Arklow were not without their efforts and crossed the line for three tries and one conversion for a total of 17 points.

Birr will be favorites to be in the race for this league based on this performance. Arklow saw some good performances from some of their young players. These young players are starting to develop and must be allowed time to progress and gain confidence by playing games at their own level.

Next week Arklow are away to Balbriggan RFC which will not be an easy fixture.

Arklow: Gavin Cox, Pete Lynch, Anto O’Donnell, Ronan Frehill, Danny Clear, Baptiste Verges, Tom Scarfe (C), Eamonn Quirke, Paddy Ryan, Dean McCormack, PJ Keogh, Tadgh Powell, Shane Haarer. Billy Slater, Rob McCormack. Replacements: Connor Rochford, Willem Van de Vyer, Gareth Dunne, Tommy Godkin.

Try scorers: Ronan Frehill, Paddy Ryan, Baptiste Verges.