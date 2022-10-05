A place in Intermediate football is at stake when Blessington meet Laragh in the Junior ‘A’ decider

Laragh and Blessington will meet this Saturday in the Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior 'A' football championship final in Aughrim.

A spot at Intermediate football is at stake this weekend as Blessington and Laragh face off in the Fitzgerald Junior ‘A’ final.

We’ve seen some fantastic matches over the course of the campaign, with early season favourites being dumped out along the way, but it’s an all-West Wicklow affair in Aughrim at 2.30pm this Saturday.

Despite Blessington’s Senior footballers exiting the championship in the quarter-final stage, it’s been a terrific season for their Junior sides. Their Junior ‘C’ outfit remain on course for championship glory, with a final date against Donard-the Glen set for Sunday, October 16.

Not many people would have expected Blessington to reach this stage of the competition, but after overcoming favourites Ashford in the semi-final, there’s no denying the quality in the team. An impressive 1-4 from talisman Jordan Nolan helped Blessington to a 1-13 to 3-6 win over Ashford.

In their first outing of the championship, Blessington fell to a narrow 2-7 to 2-6 defeat at the hands of Rathnew and it’s safe to say that they haven’t looked back since.

After their disappointing loss to the Village, they received a bye into the quarterfinals, where they proved to be too strong for Shillelagh-Coolboy.

Jordan Nolan and Thomas Fisher have been the star performers for Blessington, with a combined 2-19 between the pair so far in the championship.

Meanwhile for Laragh, they have gone from strength to strength since a surprise, opening day defeat to Shillelagh-Coolboy on penalties.

In the following round, they hammered Knockananna 5-19 to 1-6, before beating pre championship favourites Baltinglass 1-13 to 0-6.

The half-forward line of John Nolan, David Miley and Eric Olohan have caused every team serious problems, with Nolan the leading scorer in the championship with an impressive 1-25. David Miley is sitting fourth in the race for the golden boot with 1-16, with Eric Olohan netting 1-9.

It’s bound to be a real clash of the titans’ game in Aughrim this weekend and with the eagerly awaited Intermediate final starting directly after, it’s a day of football that won’t want to be missed.