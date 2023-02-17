A perfect start as Ben Feeney fires Bray Wanderers to victory over Treaty United

Bray Wanderers players celebrate their side's first goal scored by Ben Feeney during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Treaty United and Bray Wanderers at Market's Field in Limerick.

Treaty United 0

Bray Wanderers 1

It was the perfect start to Ian Ryan’s tenure as Bray Wanderers claimed victory at Markets’ Field for the first time in their history.

It may be a new era for the Seagulls, but it was an old favourite in Ben Feeney that grabbed the decisive goal in the 89th minute to spark wonderful scenes amongst the travelling support.

As always, Treaty United had provided a very stern test and the tie could have gone either way but Feeney landed the decisive blow to see the Co. Wicklow club win on opening day for the first time since 2019.

Not a single member of the 2022 Bray Wanderers squad made Ian Ryan’s starting XI in Limerick on Friday night. There were nine league debutants – with Dane Massey and Chris Lyons making their returns also.

A surge out of defence from Treaty’s Anthony O’Donnell created the first opportunity. He broke through the Bray midfield and gave a ball for Conor Barry to chase. Alex Moody raced from his goal and narrowed the angle before forcing Barry wide and conceding a corner despite being quite a distance from the comfort of his goal-line.

On 13, a throw-in from Marc Ludden was cleared back to him and his deep cross from the left found Enda Curran at the back post. Fortunately for Bray, he headed over the bar. He should have done much better.

Bray responded from a clever set-piece. Conor Crowley fizzed a corner back to Len O’Sullivan on the edge of the area and he tossed it into the box. Jake Walker was stretching and as a result, couldn’t quite apply the connection he would have liked, and it dropped harmlessly wide.

A free kick from Conor Barry would be the source of the next sniff at goal. From wide on the right, he whipped in left-footed and centre-back O’Donnell rose to meet it powerfully, but it flew across the face of Moody’s goal.

Having nearly struck at one end, O’Donnell made a vital intervention at the other moments later. Len O’Sullivan bombed forward from left-back and slipped in Jake Walker inside the penalty area. His low cross would have been a tap-in for the in-rushing Lyons, but O’Donnell slid in to knock it behind for a corner.

Bray’s fluid attack were almost in again on 39 minutes. Harry Groome did extremely well to battle and win the ball back in the middle of the park. He released Lyons who moved it onto Walker as Treaty rapidly tried to track back. But Walker seemed to be caught in two minds and his chip towards Ger Shortt was easily cut out by the home side.

Conor Crowley so nearly caught out Conor Winn with an 18-yard effort. He bent one through a sea of bodies from the edge of the area and the goalkeeper was flat-footed as it drifted inches wide.

Up to that point, Alex Moody had had precious little to do but he earned his corn in the 44th minute. A strike from nothing from the boot of Lee Devitt looked set for the top corner but Moody brilliantly clawed it away. And he leapt back to his feet and was able to repel a Marc Ludden follow-up moments later.

The Seagulls almost made a dream start to the second period. Two Treaty men collided when trying to intercept a pass and Crowley took full advantage as he dashed into the box and drew a few defenders towards him before squaring to Chris Lyons, but the number nine scuffed his effort and Conor Winn gratefully grabbed the ball.

A daisy-cutter from Devitt on 51 minutes zipped narrowly wide of Moody’s goal. There was a slight delay to proceedings just before the hour mark to apparently allow time for spectators to leave the pitch, but it seemed to raise eyebrows all around as people looked in vain for the non-existent encroaching fans. Play restarted with Ludden fizzing in a free that O’Donnell was inches from bundling home.

Ger Shortt had a relatively quiet evening before somewhat coming alive late on. He almost made all the difference on 60 minutes as he curled one inches wide of Winn’s far post from just outside the D.

And then a teasing cross from the right was just missed by Lyons eight yards out.

The action resumed at the other end almost immediately. In a scramble, Moody spilled the ball, but Conor Barry’s effort was superbly blocked by Cole Omorehiomwan and Bray survived.

A minute later, Barry again saw a strike blocked but he caught the rebound beautifully and it took an inspired save from Moody to keep things scoreless.

Ian Ryan emptied his bench in the second half as he tried to force the issue and it would pay off with a minute of normal time remaining. Substitute Callum Thompson crossed from the right. Replacement Joe Power put it back into the mixer. O’Donnell got a desperate head to it at the back post, but it fell to Walker who teed up Feeney to blast to the roof of the net from eight yards out.

Treaty United: Conor Winn; Ben O’Riordan, Anthony O’Donnell, Mark Walsh, Marc Ludden; Stephen Christopher, Colin Conroy, Lee Devitt; Dean George, Enda Curran, Conor Barry. Subs: Willie Armshaw for Conroy (66); Success Edogun for George (80); Colin Kelly for Barry (90+1). Not used: Shane Hallahan, Scott Kirkland, Martin Coughlan, Darren Collins, Darren Nwanlwo, Josh Quinlivan.

Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Max Murphy, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey, Len O’Sullivan; Conor Crowley, Guillermo Almirall, Harry Groome; Ger Shortt, Jake Walker, Chris Lyons. Subs: Luka Lovic for Almirall (62); Joe Power for Groome (62); Callum Thompson for Shortt (82); Ben Feeney for Lyons (82); Eoin Farrell for Crowley (88). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Jack Hudson, Conor Knight, Conor Davis.

Referee: David Connolly.

Venue: Market’s Field, Limerick.