A new beginning as Curadh Boxing Club opens in Carnew

Carnew has a new boxing club in town with USA Head Coach and Wexford native Billy Walsh officially opening the Curadh Boxing Club on the grounds of Carnew Emmets GAA Club last weekend.

The club is being operated by coach Darragh Kenny and had previously been known as Craanford Boxing Club but a change in use of the venue they were using last year left the club seeking a new premises and in stepped Carnew Emmets to save the day.

So Darragh renamed it Curadh Boxing Club, ‘curadh’ meaning warrior or champion, and it will operate within the Wexford League.

“I started boxing in Gorey Boxing Club, coached there for a few years,” said Darragh last week. “Then we moved to Craanford. Unfortunately, they had to turn the venue into a gym so I’d be very friendly with Brian Doran and I spoke to him on a few occasions about bringing the club up here because with the catchment area up here we should have good numbers.

“It’s great for the children. We’re here for the children, to keep them out of trouble, keep them off the streets,” he added.

Special guest on the night was the renowned boxing coach Billy Walsh who is now the USA Head Coach having previously been the top man in the Irish High-Performance unit who overseen the remarkable performances of Irish boxers in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games.

“I started at seven years of age, playing soccer, Gaelic football, hurling, boxing. Found out my true love was boxing at the end of it. Boxing for me and lots of people like me has given me a way of life and now it has given me my career, so there are lots of opportunities,” said Billy Walsh who took time to work the pads with two of the club’s very promising boxers on the night. “Ireland has a hell of a lot of talent in boxing. The Arklow club has been very, very good for many years. Paul Fitzgerald would have fought with myself in two Olympic games. There’s a great tradition around there and Gorey and there’s lots of people around here who are interested in the sport, and I think this club can go on from success to success, and in the coming years, once they get the structure right, they’ll have many, many Irish champions,” he said.

Billy said that having the club on the GAA grounds would work in favour of both clubs.

“Absolutely. Both will help each other. What they learn playing hurling and Gaelic football will help them with their coordination and agility. What they learn in boxing will help them as well. It will help them with discipline and that turns them into a better all-round athlete,” he added.

In terms of advice for Darragh as he sets out on a new road in Carnew, Billy said that this is a long-term project and that coaches should continue to educate themselves.

“Continue to educate yourself, continue to get better. Don’t always look for the short-term victory. This is a long-term game. You want these guys competing at 25 or 26 years of age. That’s the age of Olympic medallists. It’s great to have champions at 14 or 15 but we really want them 10 years later than that. That will help the nation, not just Wicklow and the surrounding areas, but will help Ireland become one of the best nations in the world.

“It’s the same with anything. You have to train your athlete with the ambition of being a senior and elite boxer. Anybody can be a good juvenile because you’re bigger, stronger or fitter. But when you get to 18 everybody is physically strong and fit, and then you have to know skills. Teach them the skill first, the rest will come,” he said.

Regarding the future, Darragh said that he will continue to operate Curadh Boxing Club as long as the venue is there for them to use and that he has big hopes for his boxers for the years to come.

“My plan is to get to Olympics with young lads. It’s not a short-term thing for me. I’m here for as long as that hall is there. I want to see the likes of Johnny (Connors), the likes of Chantelle (Balfe) competing for Ireland at some level and hopefully moving on to the Olympics. It’s all about learning. I’m still learning. I’m in boxing a long time. I’m still watching videos, still trying to progress. I spoke to Billy recently and he told me what way to go to try learning and I’m going to do everything I can to progress. I’m not happy winning Leinsters, I want to get young boxers as high as I can get them,” he said.