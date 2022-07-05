A magical experience for brilliant Blessington at Féile 2022

The Blessington girls Féile squad made the short journey to Hawkfield in Newbridge to represent their club and county in this year’s national finals having emerged from the Wicklow qualifiers after a thriller with Tinahely in Bray.

Blessington were placed in a tough Division 2 of the competition along with St Odhrans of Tipperary, St Lomans of Westmeath and St Patrick’s of Meath.

The team had a fantastic day in Hawkfield although a tough start in the group meant the Blues qualified for the Shield semi-final against Na Fianna. A quality performance saw them win that game well which secured them a place in the final against Portlaoise.

These were two evenly matched teams and despite the Blessington girls working their socks off, unfortunately it wasn’t to be their day.

“The coaches are incredibly proud of this bunch of girls,” said team manager Nessa Quinlan, “and they are a pleasure to be with. Led by captain Paige McDonald they did Blessington proud.

“Lots of people helped to make this a great experience for the team and we’d like to thank our sponsors: Linesight (John Williamson), Ventac and Karcher. Thanks to Lisa Jackson and the Healthy Club team for refreshments.

“Also, thanks to Jason McCarthy for being umpire for the day.

“Lastly thanks to parents and supporters from the senior men and parents who waved us off to those in Hawkfield. It was fantastic to have such support in both the Wicklow and national finals and amazing to have our boys and girls teams there together,” she added.