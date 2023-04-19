A magical day in Croke Park for talented Clara footballers

The excitement was building throughout the week. “We’re heading to Croker,” we were saying to each other. I’ve been to this place many times, now I’m going to play there this Thursday, and, even better again, my friends will be playing alongside me.

Our last Under-10 training session before Croker has now concluded, we’re ready to take on the world. Our coaches have said that they are very proud of us and want to help make this one of the most memorable days of our lives, we’re to enjoy every moment and treasure it, as not many people have had the chance to play at the home of GAA.

The big day has arrived, my gear is hanging on the banister and boots are at the door, I have the Weetabix and check that I’ve everything in my gear bag and then make our way onto the N11.

We arrive in the Davin Stand car park and I hop out to meet my teammates with hugs and smiles who are just as excited as I am.

We grab the gear bags and head up the stadium steps and make our way to the player entrance.

As we are making our way to the entrance, we are presented with O’Neill’s training tops from our coaches with today’s date and Croke Park printed under our club crest, this is going to be a special day.

We pass through the player entrance and are met by friendly LGFA staff. A staff member has been assigned to our team to guide us through the stadium. Today we feel important and are treated like stars. We’re then escorted into the changing room and have been given a few moments to have a look around, everything spotless and bright, as I had imagined, with jersey hangers with wooden lockers for each player.

We fill the water bottles at the Ballygowan cooler and move out to the green astroturf where traces of sod from recent games are still on the turf. We know that just around corner is the entrance to the pitch.

This is becoming real; we walk up the steps to the pitch where our mammys and daddys are applauding us from the stands. We’re directed to the long bench for the team photo, there’s no need for the photographer to say cheese, we’re all smiling.

With the footballs in hand and gumshields out of the socks as we take to the pitch, the ground is like carpet, the grounds men have been mowing the grass prior to our arrival, the sun is shining with the shade of The Hill goalposts on the 21-yard line.

We receive our fixture list from coaches. We have been drawn to play teams representing Cavan, Longford, Offaly and Dublin. We are given a big box of ham sandwiches and popcorn, and the very important Caramel Freddo bar given to every player.

The referee blows the whistle and we’re lined out; with a rub of the hands, we get it started. Over the four games, the appetite was clear that we wanted to play against the Dublin side, and poor “Freddo” took a seat in the stands. In the four very competitive games we felt we held our own and gave as good as we got. We felt satisfied that we had all played well and done a good job representing our county.

We shake hands with the other teams, and we get the odd comment: “we’ll get ye back next day” with a smile and slightly stronger handshake. We then make our way off the pitch to meet up with our families and supporters who were applauding on the stand.

Wait, it’s not over yet, we’ve been asked to line up to receive our medals on the Hogan Stand. Our coaches place the pink ribbon over our heads, and we feel the weight of the gold coloured LGFA medal around our necks.

With all the scrapbook photos taken, the jerseys are handed in and a suggestion is made that we stop for a 99 on the way home.

We take one final look behind at the green grass and feel very proud of ourselves for this great achievement.

We’re going to get back here someday.