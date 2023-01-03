Wicklow

A magical day enjoyed by Glencormac United

Festive fun and games at Ryder’s Field 

The Glencormac Ex-Glens and Legends who took part in the Benny Finnerty Memorial Cup Charity game Expand
The Glencormac Senior mens and ladies who took part in the Benny Finnerty Memorial Cup Charity game. Expand
Ciaran 'Tarzan' O'Brien and Colm Mulligan. Expand
The coaches and the Glencormac under-15s pictured with former Irish International Damien Duff. Expand
Andrew, Anna and Mary Molloy present the Molloy Shield to Paul Prendergast. Expand
Paul and Ruby Gaskin with Paul and Lucy Prendergast. Expand

Ryder’s Field was the place to be on December 27 when the traditional Glencormac United charity matches were played out in front of a passionate and vocal crowd at the foot of the Sugarloaf.

The first battle was for the Joe Molloy Memorial Shield title and pitted the Coaches team against the current crop of under-15 players.

This was a great game of football with the under-15s leading twice thanks to two goals from Sean Prendergast, the second an absolute beauty with a 25-yard lob but the coaches hit back through Michael Prendergast, senior manager Andy Bishop and incredibly, Paul ‘Nunez’ Prendergast got a late winner for the Coaches team.

Afterwards, Mary and Andrew Molloy presented Paul with the Joe Molloy Memorial Shield.

This clash was followed by the senior game which was a really competitive match.

The Older Glens will rue the missed chances they had on the day, including a late penalty which former Bray Wanderers midfielder Ciaran Ryan struck against the bar as the pressure got to former Ireland International Damian Duff (101 Caps) could not handle the pressure of the kick (as reported by his brother-in-law Ciaran Ryan),

But no matter what the excuses, Andrew McNamara’s first-half goal decided the issue.

Liam Finnerty and his son Oran presented the Benny Finnerty Cup to Glens captain Simon Doyle after the game.

Referee Mick ‘Mouse’ Kennedy donated his entire matches fee to the charity which was a fantastic gesture and €850 will be split between the Irish Heart Foundation and Purple House Cancer Care in Bray.

Well done to all on what is always a well-supported and great day over Christmas.

